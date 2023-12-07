Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero DLC - Everything We Know So Far

What are The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk?

The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk are the two halves of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass.

Like Sword & Shield's The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, these two parts will release at two separate times and contain two brand new areas, new Pokémon, and a new bit of story for each part.

When does The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero release?

The Teal Mask — the first half of the DLC —is out now.

The Indigo Disk launches on 14th December, 2023.

How much does The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass cost?

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, and it costs £31.49 / $34.99 on the Switch eShop.

Just like with Sword & Shield, you'll need to buy the corresponding pass which matches the game that you own, and if you own both games and want the DLC for both, you'll have to buy the Expansion Pass for both games. In the UK, you can also buy one version of the game with the corresponding Expansion Pass for £81.48 / $94.99 on the eShop.

Are there any pre-order bonuses?

If you purchase the Expansion Pass now, you'll be able to access a few new items and Pokémon before Part 1 or Part 2 launches.

If you buy the DLC now, you'll have access to a new uniform set, which includes uniforms for spring, summer, autumn, and winter. The uniform colours are different depending on your version of the game, too:

Secondly, if you purchased The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero before 31st October 2023, you'll get a Hisuian Zoroark with a Dark Tera Type. Plus, it knows a move it can't otherwise learn.

Do I need to beat the main game to access the DLC?

Nope! Well, you don't need to beat the game to access part one, The Teal Mask, to be more accurate.

The official Pokémon website says that "you will need to have begun your Treasure Hunt in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet", which essentially means you need to get to the school. This takes roughly about three hours of gameplay unless you get very sidetracked in the open world of Paldea.

The Indigo Disk, however, does require you to have beaten the main story of both the base game and The Teal Mask.

What are the new areas in DLC?

The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk will take place in two new areas — and both of these locations are situated outside of the borders of Paldea.

The Teal Mask sees your character go on a school trip to the land of Kitakami, a Japanese-inspired land which sits at the base of a great mountain and is full of rice paddies and apple orchards. Your base of operations will be the village known as Mossui Town, and to the east is Kitakami Hall where you'll find vendors and stalls full of tasty treats and souvenirs.

"Your trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. You’ll meet new friends and Pokémon as you unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.​"

The Indigo Disk will have you attend the Blueberry Academy, the Naranja/Uva Academy's sister school. The Blueberry Academy is a relatively new school, and while there, you'll take classes and meet a whole host of new characters. There are a few standout features of this new school:

"its curriculum puts a particular emphasis on Pokémon battling. Most surprising of all is the fact that most of the school’s building is located under the ocean."

The Indigo Disk is home to the Terrarium, an area which is split into four different climates and is home to some unique Pokémon.

Are there any new Pokémon in the DLC?

There are quite a handful of brand new Pokémon joining the DLC — some are being introduced in The Teal Mask, while you will need to wait until The Indigo Disk for the rest

Let's meet them all, then.

The Teal Mask - New Pokémon

Munkidori

Munkidori is a monkey-like Pokémon that's being introduced in The Teal Mask. It is one of the hero Pokémon of Kitakami and because of its heroic deeds, it has been immortalised in statue form.

This monkey is likely based on the monkey companion from the Japanese myth of Momotaro.

Okidogi

Okidogi is the second of the hero Pokémon of Kitakami in The Teal Mask, and this one resembles a large bipedal dog. The Pokémon is revered in Kitakami, and stands alongside the two other hero Pokémon in statue form.

Okidogi is meant to represent the dog from the Japanese Momotaro myth.

Fezandipti

Fezandipiti is an elegant pheasant Pokémon and the third hero of Kitakami, who once saved the land from evil in the past. Like the two other heroes, it is worshipped and immortalised in statue form.

As a pheasant, this Pokémon represents the pheasant hero from the Japanese myth of Momotaro.

Ogerpon

Ogerpon is the new legendary Pokémon for The Teal Mask part of the DLC. It's a bipedal ogre-like creature that wears a mask. Behind the mask, it has glowing eyes.

That's pretty much all we know about the Pokémon at the moment, but it may be related to the three hero Pokémon of the land of Kitakami. It's likely based on the Oni from the Momotaro myth.

Dipplin

Apple pie and a flying apple apparently aren't enough for little Applin. Dipplin is a brand new evolution for the Grass/Dragon type, with its design based on a candy apple.

Dipplin can come with the ability Gluttony or Supersweet Syrup — a new ability where they coat themselves in syrup to "beguile opponents". It also got a brand new move, a special-type Grass move called Syrup Bomb, which lowers the opponent's speed stat.

Poltchageist

Poltchageist is a brand new Pokémon which looks to be a variant of Galar's Sinistea and Polteageist. This matcha Pokémon is Grass/Ghost type and looks like an ancient tea caddy.

Poltchageist drains the life-force of a target after sprinkling its dust on it. It loves old houses and enjoys mending broken tableware.

Sinistcha

Poltchageist can evolve into Sinistcha, a brand new Grass/Ghost type Pokémon from Kitakami.

Instead of inhabiting a tea caddy, Sinistcha makes its home in a tea bowl --- a chawan.

Ursaluna - Bloodmoon Form

Ursaluna — which made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus — has a brand new form in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Teal Mask.

It's the same type as its regular form — Normal/Ground — but it has the Mind's Eye ability, which allows it to hit Ghost-types with Normal and Fighting-type moves.

The Indigo Disk - New Pokémon

Terapagos

Joining the roster in The Indigo Disk, Terapagos is a legendary Pokémon that looks like a turtle, and it has two different forms.

Normal form Terapagos is a small turtle that has the ability to form a protective shield thanks to its crystal-like shell. It can also turn into what looks like a jewel by hiding in its shell. It was teased during the new Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Horizons, and will make its game debut in The Indigo Disk.

However, the first time we met Terapagos — and how it was first discovered — was in its Terastal Form. It's much larger, with a much bigger shell and a fluffy mane. According to the official Pokémon website, Terapagos is "resplendent in its glittering aura" while in its Terastal form. Its shell is covered in glowing symbols that resemble the Tera type symbols seen when you examine Tera Raid crystals across Paldea. Also, Terapagos looks suspiciously similar to the shape of Paldea, with Area Zero (the crater in the middle) even matching up with the raised centre of the blue, fluffy turtle.

Archaludon

Duraludon's brand new evolution, Archaludon, goes from a building to a bridge in a matter of seconds. It's a defensive Steel/Dragon type that can bend itself into a bridge form.

The Pokémon comes with either Stamina or Sturdy as an ability, and it has a new move — Electro Shot. This Electric-type attack needs a round to charge up unless its raining, in which case it can cast it immediately.

Raging Bolt

The first of two new Paradox Pokémon that will be appearing in The Indigo Disk, this ancient Pokémon is presumably a previous form of Raikou from Pokémon Gold & Silver.

Iron Crown

The second of two new Paradox Pokémon, Iron Crown is the Future Pokémon variant of Cobalion from Pokémon Black & White. You'll be able to find this new Paradox 'mon in The Indigo Disk.

Will there be any new moves or abilities?

Yes, there will be. We've listed all of the new moves and abilities below, along with if they come with any new Pokémon.

New abilities

Toxic Chain - Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti can come with this. Toxic Chain can cause the opponent to be inflicted with poison when they attack your Pokémon with a physical move.

- Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti can come with this. Toxic Chain can cause the opponent to be inflicted with poison when they attack your Pokémon with a physical move. Supersweet Syrup - Dripplin's ability, the Pokémon covers itself in a sweet scent that lowers the Evasion of the opponent.

- Dripplin's ability, the Pokémon covers itself in a sweet scent that lowers the Evasion of the opponent. Hospitality - Poltchageist's ability, if the matcha Pokémon comes out in battle, it will restore a small amount of its ally's HP in a Double Battle.

New moves

Syrup Bomb - Exclusive to Dripplin, the attack will lower the enemy's Speed stat over the course of three turns.

- Exclusive to Dripplin, the attack will lower the enemy's Speed stat over the course of three turns. Electro Shot - Archaludon's new move, a charge-up shot that requires a whole turn to prepare. If it's raining, this move can be used the same turn it's selected.



- Archaludon's new move, a charge-up shot that requires a whole turn to prepare. If it's raining, this move can be used the same turn it's selected. Psychic Noise - A Psychic-type move that not only deals damage but also prevents the opponent from healing.

- A Psychic-type move that not only deals damage but also prevents the opponent from healing. Upper Hand - An attack that will strike before the opponent's priority move hits.



- An attack that will strike before the opponent's priority move hits. Thunderclap - Used by Raging Bolt, it guarantees a first-strike hit before the opponent attacks.

- Used by Raging Bolt, it guarantees a first-strike hit before the opponent attacks. Tachyon Cutter - A new move from Iron Crown, this move will hit twice.



Are there any new characters in the DLC?

There are indeed. Different characters will debut in each piece of DLC, so you'll get plenty of time to meet and know them all.

The Teal Mask - New Characters

In Kitakami, you'll meet Carmine and her little brother Kieran in The Teal Mask. These two call Kitakami their home, and attend the Blueberry Academy, meaning you'll likely be seeing them in both pieces of DLC.

During your stay in Kitakami, your trip is managed and organised by Ms. Briar, a teacher at the Blueberry Academy. You'll also meet a photographer who is trying to seek out a particular Pokémon to take a snap of — Perrin.

The Indigo Disk - New Characters

When you're studying at the Blueberry Academy, you'll meet Cyrano, the academy director. He is the one who invited you to the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student, and he's also a longtime friend of Director Clavell.

The Blueberry Academy is home to many talented Pokémon Trainers, and you'll get to face off in the BB League — the equivalent of a tournament, which is cap-stoned by an Elite Four. This quartet is made up of Lacey, a kind student who shows you around the academy; Crispin, a passionate cook; Amarys, a cool a collected student; and Drayton, a student who often bunks off of classes.

Are there any new features being added to the DLC?

New items and activities will be accessible in both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Let's take a look at what each half of the DLC will have in store for our Paldean trainers.

The Teal Mask - New features

Ogre Oustin’ is a new minigame that you'll get to play in Kitakami. Riding on the back of your Legendary Pokémon, you need to pop Ogre Balloons to collect berries. Bringing the berries back will get you mochi, which you can feed to your Pokémon to increase or reset a Pokémon's base stats. You'll also be able to play this minigame with friends via Union Circle.

Photographing has also gotten a whole lot easier thanks to The Roto-Stick, a new invention that lets you take wide-angle photos and selfies. You can also direct your Pokémon in the short to create the perfect scene.

The Indigo Disk - New features

With a new Elite Four to tackle, you'll need to prove your worth by competing in the Elite Trial. This involves a test of flight on the back of your Legendary Pokémon where you'll need to fly your way through rings.

You'll also be joining the League Club while at Blueberry Academy where you can redecorate the room and take on opponents across all of Paldea. Tangientally, Blueberry Quests are sidequests that will earn you BP, Blueberry Points, to spend at the Academy via the League Club. These quests can also be completed with friends online.

You'll be able to trade Pokémon with various NPCs at the Blueberry Academy too. These Special Coaches will give you new Pokémon that come with a Partner Ribbon.

Synchro Machine will allow you to see the world from the eyes of a Pokémon. You can use this while online or on your own, and it lets you explore Paldea — or at least the Blueberry Academy — in a new way. You can also get into battles in this perspective, too.

Lastly, a brand new Tera Type has been discovered. Not much is known about this 19th Tera Type yet, but we'll find out more when the DLC launches.

Will more returning Pokémon be added in the DLC?



Yep! The Pokémon Company has confirmed that "These expansions bring with them over 230 familiar Pokémon that had not appeared in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet."

Returning Pokémon include all starters from previous generations, and a number of old legendaries will be making a grand return in The Indigo Disk. For the latter, you'll need to both beat the DLC and complete some Blueberry Quests.

We only know a handful of these Pokémon so far, and we've updated our list of Returning Pokémon with the new additions coming in both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Are there any version-exclusive Pokémon or characters in the DLC?

Yes, there are. Gligar and Raging Bolt will only be available in Pokémon Scarlet, while Aipom and Iron Crown will be exclusive to Violet players. If any more are announced, we'll let you know.

Do I need to buy the Expansion Pass to access all of the returning Pokémon?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we suspect it will be the same situation as with the Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass returners.

That means that, no, you won't necessarily have to buy the Expansion Pass to get access to these Pokémon, as long as you trade with another player who has caught the Pokémon you want in either part of the Pass.

We expect that you will also be able to bring those new returning Pokémon over from Pokémon HOME, too.

That's all the info we have on the new and returning Pokémon coming in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero's two DLCs. We'll be keeping this guide up-to-date as more details are announced. If you need to catch up before the Expansion Pass releases, make sure you check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Walkthrough Guide for every Pokémon Tip you'll ever need.