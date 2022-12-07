The West side of Paldea is one you'll be dipping into frequently in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This part of the map is home to the Asado Desert, as well as Porto Marinada, Cascarrafa, and Medali.
Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the West Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.
Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.
All West Province TMs
West Province Area One TMs
Scary Face (TM006)
Directly south of the West Province Area One Pokémon Center, drop down a cliff to the southwest of the path leading to the Alfornada Cavern. The TM is on the very tip of the pointed cliff edge.
|Scary Face (TM006) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Stantler Hair
|3x Sandile Claw
Chilling Water (TM022)
Cascarrafa - Reward for defeating the Water-type Gym.
|Chilling Water (TM022) Recipe
|3000 LP,
|3x Psyduck Down
|3x Surskit Syrup
Endure (TM047)
From the West Province Area One Central Pokémon Center, head to the southeast and down some steep cliffs to reach this TM. Alternatively, cross the bridge northwest of Cortondo and follow the riverbank south on the left-hand side. This one is tucked between the hillside.
|Endure (TM047) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Scatterbug Powder
Snowscape (TM053)
Directly south of the Watchtower and ruins on a stone-coloured plateau. You can see Asado Desert from here when facing north.
|Snowscape (TM053) Recipe
|3,000 LP,
|3x Snover Berries
|3x Delibird Parcel
|3x Snom Thread
Foul Play (TM062)
Reward for defeating The Dark Crew - Team Star.
|Foul Play (TM062) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Murkrow Bauble
|3x Sandile Claw
Electro Ball (TM072)
South of the Central Pokémon Center, Electro Ball is overlooking a ravine to the south.
|Electro Ball (TM072) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Pachirisu Fur
|3x Voltorb Sparks
|3x Tadbulb Mucus
Leech Life (TM095)
At the top of a huge plateau south of the Asado Desert, and just north of the river. The structure is roughly in the centre of Area One. You'll need glide or climb to get this one.
|Leech Life (TM095) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Surskit Syrup
|3x Venonat Fang
|3x Kricketot Shell
All West Province TMs West Province Area One TMs Psychic Terrain (TM138)
Asado Desert TMs
Rain Dance (TM050)
Asado Desert - Next to collapsed Watchtower in the centre of the Desert.
|Rain Dance (TM050) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Shellos Mucus
|3x Azurill Fur
|3x Wattrel Feather
Skill Swap (TM098)
This TM is found in the southeast part of the desert. On a long, large rock, you'll spot this on the eastern tip of the rock, near a Gimmighoul chest.
|Skill Swap (TM098) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Girafarig Fur
|3x Flittle Down
Crunch (TM108)
On top of a large rock, close to the almost-vertical grass path near the first waterfall. You can spot the largest waterfall in the distance.
|Crunch (TM108) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Maschiff Fang
|3x Bruxish Tooth,
|3x Yungoos Fur
West Province Area Two TMs
Magical Leaf (TM033)
On the section of land pointing out to the west, north of Porto Marinada. The TM is slightly in-land overlooking the river that splits Area Two from Casseroya Lake.
|Magical Leaf (TM033) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Smoliv Oil
|3x Petilil Leaf
West Province Area Three TMs
Psybeam (TM016)
Southeast of Medali up the mountain path.
|Psybeam (TM016) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Psyduck Down
Facade (TM025)
Medali - Reward for defeating the Normal-type Gym.
|Facade (TM025) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Komala Claw
|3x Tinkatink Hair
|3x Stantler Hair
Flamethrower (TM125)
To the east of Medali up the path leading to the Dalizapa Passage and Glaseado Mountain. It's on a small cliff next to a small rock.
|Flamethrower (TM125) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Litleo Tuft
|3x Houndour Fang
|3x Numel Lava
