Someone at Game Freak sure loves apples and dragons. The fourth evolution of Applin and a direct evolution to Dipplin added in The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, figuring out how to obtain the multi-headed Hydrapple isn’t an easy task.

In true Applin fashion, Hydrapple requires a special item – this time a TM – to evolve, along with the hard-to-obtain previous evolution Dipplin. In fact, you’ll have to revisit Kitakami from The Teal Mask DLC if you don’t already have one.

For specifics, continue reading our guide that covers exactly where to get a Dipplin and where to find the TM you need to evolve in The Indigo Disk.

Where to find a Dipplin

If you don’t already have a Dipplin, read our guide on how to get Dripplin hat details where to find an Applin and how to evolve it. The short of it, however, is that you can find an Applin west of Kitakami’s Mossui Town in an apple orchard. Or you can check out our other guide on where to find Applin in Paldea for where to find one in the base game and evolve it into Flapple and Appletun.

You then need a Syrupy Apple to evolve Applin into a Dipplin. You can purchase them in the southeast corner in an area called the Mossfell Confluence. It costs 500 Poké Dollars. Use the item on Applin to evolve it into Dipplin.

How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple

To evolve Dipplin, you need to teach it the move Dragon Cheer from a TM 226 and then level it up.

Where to find TM 226 Dragon Cheer

Obtaining the TM takes a bit of time as you’ll have to defeat Drayton of the Blueberry League Elite Four. He’s found in the northwest corner of the Polar Biome and specializes in Dragon-type Pokémon.

Once you defeat him – bring some Ice-type and Dragon-type moves – he’ll award you with the TM. Teach it to your Dipplin and then level it up either by battling Pokémon or slapping some Exp. Candies on it to get yourself a Hydrapple.

If you taught the TM to a different Dragon-type Pokémon, head to the Central Plaza in the middle of the Terarium and use the green kiosk (otherwise known as a Technical Machine Machine) to make one. Beating Drayton unlocks the ability to do so. It requires 1,500 League Points, 2 Tatsugiri Scales, 2 Lapras Teardrops, and 1 Applin Juice. If you don’t have those items, you’ll have to head out and defeat those Pokémon

Enjoy your many-headed wormy dragon apple. If you’re wondering what the next evolution of Applin will look like, so are we.

Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides for more details on the base game, The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk.