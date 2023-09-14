The Pokémon series has a lot of monkey-themed pals to capture, and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet just added another in The Teal Mask expansion: Munkidori.

Munkidori is part of the Loyal Three who – thankfully – are not monkeys as well. This one is probably th easiest of the bunch to catch, but that doesn't mean it's a breeze.

Here's where to find and how to catch Munkidori in The Teal Mask.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find & How To Get Munkidori

Where to find Munkidori

You cannot catch Munkidori until you finish The Teal Mask’s story, so don’t worry about it until then. During your adventures through Kitakami, however, you will fight a ‘Titanic’ version of Munkidori.

If you return to where you fought the Titanic Munkidori after you clear the story, you will find a regular-sized Munkidori you can catch. The area in question is to the southwest of Mossui Town, near a little pond.

How to catch Munkidori

We recommend saving before triggering the fight with Munkidori to reload quickly if you accidentally KO him before you can get him to stick in a Pokéball. However, if you do KO Munkidori without saving, return after 20 minutes or so and he should respawn.

As a Poison/Psychic-type, Munkidori is perhaps the weakest of them, but at level 70 you might have trouble bringing him down once you find him. Bring some Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokémon if you want to whittle it down quicker.

As always with these rare Pokémon, bring and use your best Pokéballs. It might take a lot of them, but be patient and keep trying.

If you're looking for the other two members of the Loyal Three, check out our guides for Fezandipiti and Okidogi. Otherwise, for more general tips, check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.