If you want to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist, you need to find Cracked Pot or Chipped Pot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The trouble is, these special evolution items are exceptionally tough to find and rely almost entirely on luck.

This guide explains how to get Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot so you can evolve Sinistea into Polteageist.

How to get Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot in Scarlet and Violet

As far as we’ve been able to tell, you can only get Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot at the auction house in Port Marinada. Some players initially reported that you can’t visit the port until you learn to swim, but we’ve found that’s actually not true. You can hop into Asado Desert from its southern edge and exit at the northern end, right above Port Marinada.

Grab a Girafarig so you can evolve it into Farigiraf for your Paldea Pokédex while you're here.

However you get there, you’ll need to progress past the Gym battle in Cascarrafa before you can start bidding at the auction house. Prior to that, the vendors in the center aisle will turn you away and say you don’t have enough experience.

The auction house’s stock changes each real-world day – not each in-game day, which changes over after about an hour of real time. Whether any of the vendors have a Cracked Pot or Chipped Pot is entirely random, so you may have to check back several times before you get what you need.

These auctions often include evolution stones as well, in case you need to stock up on those.

You may also end up spending a small Poké-fortune. Other NPCs bid on the same items, which can drive the price up distressingly high at times. Make sure one of your Pokémon has the Amulet Coin during trainer battles so you can rake in extra cash.

If you want to force the auction house to change its stock, you can change your Switch’s internal clock to the next day and repeat the process as many times as you need. Just bear in mind it would affect the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons if you have that as well.

How to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist

Whether you need a Cracked Pot or a Chipped Pot depends on which kind of Sinistea you have. Most of these Ghost types will be Phony, but a small number are Authentic. There’s no difference between the two except a small blue stamp of authenticity on the bottom of an Authentic Sinistea. Phonies have no stamp.

One way to tell which kind of Sinistea you have is checking whether your Pot item works on it. Chipped Pot only evolves Authentic Sinistea. Cracked Pot evolves the Phony ones.

However, if you don’t want to waste your money on a Pot item at the auction house, you can check which kind of SInistea you have with the auto-battle feature. Send your Sinistea out by pressing “R,” and move the camera in as close as you can. Since Sinistea floats in the air, you can see under their bottom (goodness) and check to see whether they have a stamp.

If you have an Authentic Sinistea or Authentic Polteageist and breed it with another Polteageis or a Ditto, there’s no guarantee the egg will produce another Authentic. This distinction is purely aesthetic and evolutionary, though. There are no stat or move differences between either kind.

Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips and tricks!