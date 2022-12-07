Inside The Great Crater of Paldea lies Area Zero, a location shrouded in mystery — at least until you get there in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's final chapter.
Given the nature of Area Zero, there is no minimap when you're inside the crater. Therefore, it's up to us Pokémon experts to show you where to find some juicy TMs in the area.
Here is where you'll find all TMs inside Area Zero. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.
Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.
All Area Zero TMs
On top of a large rock, close to the almost-vertical grass path near the first waterfall. You can spot the largest waterfall in the distance.
|Stomping Tantrum (TM084)
|5,000 LP
|3x Mudbray Mud
|3x Phanpy Nail
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Upper Section TMs Psychic Terrain (TM138)
In the cave where Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant are found, in the centre of the carvings on the ground.
|Psychic Terrain (TM138)
|3,000 LP
|3x Slowpoke Claw
|3x Indeedee Fur
|3x Drowzee Fur
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Upper Section TMs Hyper Beam (TM163)
As you follow the path down, you'll spot three lone stone platforms in the area. On the last one you'll spot this TM. This is located near the top of Area Zero.
|Hyper Beam (TM163)
|14,000 LP
|8x Dratini Scale
|5x Goomy Goo
|3x Taurus Hair
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Upper Section TMs Close Combat (TM167)
Close Combat is tucked away in a shaded area on the way down the mountain. You'll need to go off the main path to find this.
|Close Combat (TM167)
|12,000 LP
|5x Riolu Fur
|3x Crabrawler Shell
|3x Makuhita Sweat
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Upper Section TMs Steel Beam (TM170)
Inside the cave where Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant are found. Head up the ramp to find the TM behind a rock.
|Steel Beam (TM170) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Magnemite Screw
|5x Orthworm Tarnish
|3x Cufant Tarnish
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Lower Section TMs
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Lower Section TMs Outrage (TM156)
On a lone cliff near the top of the cavern area. You can spot the cliff from the first stone bridge as you descend into the cave. The TM is behind the rock.
|Outrage (TM156) Recipe
|12,000 LP,
|5x Axew Scale
|3x Frigibax Scales
|3x Dratini Scale
All Area Zero TMs Area Zero Lower Section TMs Trick Room (TM161)
On top of one of the labs at the bottom of the Area Zero cave.
|Trick Room (TM161) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Hatenna Dust
|3x Bronzor Fragment
|3x Gothita Eyelash
Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides useful, and keep reading on for more help!
