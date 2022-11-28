Dreepy is one of the most popular Pokémon from Generation 8, and it makes its return in Scarlet & Violet. This Dragon/Ghost-type evolves into one of the most powerful Pokémon in the game, but it can take a bit of effort for this cute little spooky dragon to reach its potential.

Here's how to get your own Dreepy, and how to evolve it into the powerful Dragapult.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Dreepy Into Drakloak, Dragapult

Where to find Dreepy

Dreepy is exclusive to Pokémon Violet, meaning if you have Pokémon Scarlet, you'll have to get lucky on Surprise Trade or play/trade with a friend with Violet.

Despite evolving into an end-game wrecking Pokémon, Dreepy is actually available pretty early in the game. You can spot one as soon as South Province (Area One) if you're lucky.

Dreepy can also be found around Casseroya Lake, West Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Three, Four, Five, Six), East Province (Area Two, Three), Tagtree Thicket, and Glaseado Mountain. Look by the region's rivers, ponds, and lakes to find it — and you'll sometimes spot a Drakloak with a bunch of them.

You can also occasionally find Dreepy and Drakloak in the cavern section of Area Zero.

How to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak

Evolving Dreepy into its second form, Drakloak, is easy enough — but if you catch the little dragon early enough, you won't see its evolution for a long time.

To get a Drakloak, you'll need to level Dreepy up to level 50. You can do this normally by battling wild Pokémon and trainers, or you can stuff it full of candies.

How to evolve Drakloak into Dragapult

Getting yourself the Dragon/Ghost's final evolution is just as easy as getting Drakloak — all you need to do is level it up!

While the gap is much smaller between Drakloak and Dragapult, it'll still take a while (unless you have a ton of candy from raiding) — you'll need Drakloak to hit level 60. Once that happens, though, you've got yourself an extremely fast Pokémon to play around with.

And that's how you get one of the best Dragon-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet! Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips and tricks!