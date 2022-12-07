Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: North Province, Glaseado Mountain, Casseroya Lake - All TM Locations 1
The North Province of Paldea is huge and it's where many of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's later challenges lie in waiting. Through the Dalizapa Passage, you'll be able to reach Mount Glaseado, which takes up a huge chunk of the northern map. Also on the mountain is Glaseado Gym and Montenevera, while west you'll find Casseroya Lake.

Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the North Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.

Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.

All North Province TMs

All North Province TMs Area One TMs

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Acid Spray (TM013)

On a small rock in the northern lake.

Acid Spray (TM013) Recipe 800 LP 3x Toxel Sparks 3x Wooper Slime

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Stored Power (TM041)

North Province (Area One) - On small island north of Area One Watchtower, same island as Wild Tera Eelektross.

Stored Power (TM041) Recipe 800 LP 3x Gothita Eyelash 3x Ralts Dust

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Endure (TM047)

On the small strip of beast northeast of Glaseado Mountain, on the south side of the river.

Endure (TM047) Recipe 200 LP 3x Scatterbug Powder

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Brick Break (TM058)

On the largest island in the middle of the ocean northwest of the Area One Watchtower. It's east of the northern point of Glaseado Mountain.

Brick Break (TM058) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Makuhita Sweat 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Crabrawler Shell

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Swords Dance (TM088)

On a tiny raised plateau just west of the ruins in the area. There's thick grass and a large tree on the platform that overlooks the sea.

Swords Dance (TM088) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Zangoose Claw 3x Gible Scales 3x Scyther Claw

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Dragon Dance (TM100)

Directly west of the northern lake, behind a small rock.

Dragon Dance (TM100) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Tatsugiri Scales 3x Gible Scales 3x Noibat Fur

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Amnesia (TM128)

Directly east of the northern lake, high up on the cliffs next to the greyed out area.

Amnesia (TM128) Recipe 1,500 LP 3x Slowpoke Claw 3x Slakoth Claw

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Ice Beam (TM135)

On southern tip of a small island off of the coast (off the northeast side of Glaseado Mountain)

Ice Beam (TM135) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Cryogonal Ice 3x Shellder Pearl 3x Delibird Parcel

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Blast Burn (TM153)

In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.

Blast Burn (TM153) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Houndour Fang 5x Charcadet Soot 3x Growlithe Fur

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Hydro Cannon (TM154)

In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.

Hydro Cannon (TM154) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Qwilfish Spines 5x Dondozo Whisker 3x Luvdisc Scales

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Frenzy Plant (TM155)

In a cave which you can reach from the Pokémon Center by walking north and northwest around the mountain. The cave overlooks the ocean.

Frenzy Plant (TM155) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Tropius Leaf 5x Skiddo Leaf 3x Cacnea Needle

All North Province TMs Area One TMs Brave Bird (TM164)

On a cliffside just east of the north lake, right next to a tree.

Brave Bird (TM164) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Starly Feather 3x Rufflet Feather 3x Rookidee Feather

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Venoshock (TM046)

Just north of North Province Area Two's bamboo forest, on a small cliff overlooking ruins and Watchtowers in North Province Area One.

Venoshock (TM046) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Toxel Spikes 3x Salandit Gas

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Waterfall (TM077)

On a small island near the top of Fury Falls, right next to a bush.

Waterfall (TM077) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Magikarp Scales 3x Basculin Fang 3x Arrokuda Scales

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Dark Pulse (TM094)

North Province (Area Two) - In green area between two lakes, just south of the bamboo thicket (which is surrounded by a grey wall)

Dark Pulse (TM094) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Zorua Fur 3x Impidimp Hair 3x Spiritomb Fragment

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Rock Slide (TM087)

South of Fury Falls, tucked into a pointed alcove.

Rock Slide (TM087) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Nacli Salt 3x Rockruff Rock 3x Bonsly Tears

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Thunderbolt (TM126)

East of the Fury Falls and right by the greyed-out zone.

Thunderbolt (TM126) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Pachirisu Fur 3x Tadbulb Mucus 3x Pichu Fur

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Imprison (TM108)

Just slightly north of the Fighting Crew Base in the bamboo forest, tucked behind a cliff wall.

Imprison (TM108) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Bronzor Fragment 3x Zorua Fur
 3x Zorua Fur

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Giga Impact (TM152)

On top of the ruins to the south of Team Star's Fighting Crew Base.

Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Taurus Hair 5x Zangoose Claw 3x Slakoth Fur

All North Province TMs Area Two TMs Close Combat (TM167)

Reward for defeating Fighting Crew Base - Team Star.

Close Combat (TM167) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Riolu Fur 3x Crabrawler Shell 3x Makuhita Sweat

All North Province TMs Area Three TMs

All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Bulldoze (TM028)

On a small island off of the northwest coast of Area.

Bulldoze (TM028) Recipe 1,500 LP 3x Mudbray Mud 3x Sandygast Sand

All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Dazzling Gleam (TM079)

Reward for beating Fairy Crew Base - Team Star.

Dazzling Gleam (TM079) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Hatenna Dust
 3x Swablu Fluff
 3x Fidough Fur

All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Body Press (TM089)

Slightly southwest of the North Lighthouse. Follow the path up the side of the mountain.

Body Press (TM089) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Cetoddle Grese 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Pawniard Blade

All North Province TMs Area Three TMs Encore (TM122)

Next to the river mouth where river meets ocean, east of lighthouse.

Encore (TM122) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Slakoth Fur

All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs

All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Confuse Ray (TM017)

In one of the back caves in the lower part of the cavern — the one with the three-way split. The TM is on the lower part of the cavern.

Confuse Ray (TM017) Recipe 400 LP 3x Gastly Gas 3x Mareep Wool

All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Metal Claw (TM031)

On the eastern side of the passage on top of a rock formation.

Metal Claw (TM031) Recipe 400 LP 3x Teddiursa Claw

All North Province TMs Dalizapa Passage TMs Power Gem (TM101)

On protruding cliff within the passage main passage on the way up to Mount Glaseado.

Power Gem (TM101) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Spoink Pearl 3x Sableye Gem 3x Mareep Wool

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Thief (TM018)

This TM is located in the southwest part of the mountain, overlooking the West Province.

Thief (TM018) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Houndour Fang 3x Shroodle Ink

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Air Cutter (TM040)

On a small grass ledge on the south part of the mountain (overlooking Tagtree Thicket).

Air Cutter (TM040) Recipe 400 LP 3x Combee Honey

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Fling (TM043)

Just above North Province Area One Pokémon Center.

Fling (TM043) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Sneasel Claw 3x Happiny Dust

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Avalanche (TM046)

On the bank of a small lake (attached to a larger lake) on the west side of the mountain.

Avalanche (TM046) Recipe 1,500 LP 3x Bergmite Ice 3x Snorunt Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Psychic Fangs (TM063)

In the northeast area of the mountain, Psychic Fangs is tucked next to a rock overlooking some green paths and a small strip of beach in North Province Area One.

Psychic Fangs (TM063) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Bruxish Tooth 3x Basculin Fang 3x Veluza Fillet

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Psyshock (TM054)

Next to a tree near a small lake to the northwest of Montenevera.

Psyshock (TM054) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Meditite Sweat 3x Spoink Pearl 3x Drowzee Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Metronome (TM080)

On the southwest peninsula close to a Pokémon Center, right behind a rock.

Metronome (TM080) Recipe 400 LP 3x Igglybuff Fluff 3x Happiny Dust

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Leech Life (TM095)

Montenevera - On the side of the town, next to a tree and some fencing.

Leech Life (TM095) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Surskit Syrup 3x Venonat Fang 3x Kricketot Shell

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Aura Sphere (TM112)

On a snowy cliff overlooking the pathway from North Province Area Three, on the northeast side of the mountain.

Aura Sphere (TM112) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Ralts Dust 3x Riolu Fur 3x Charcadet Soot

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Shadow Ball (TM114)

Montenevera - Reward for defeating the Ghost-type Gym.

Shadow Ball (TM114) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Gastly Gas 3x Sandygast Sand 3x Sinistea Chip

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Hyper Voice (TM117)

On the west side of the mountain overlooking Casseroya Lake, this TM is near the cliff edge.

Hyper Voice (TM117) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Litleo Tuft 3x Tandemaus Fur 3x Skwovet Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Ice Spinner (TM124)

Glaseado - Reward for defeating the Ice-type Gym.

Ice Spinner (TM124) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Cetoddle Grease 3x Bergmite Ice 3x Frigibax Scales

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Thunderbolt (TM126)

Next to the river coming out of the northeast of the lake that leads down to North Province Area Three.

Thunderbolt (TM126) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Pachirisu Fur 3x Tadbulb Mucus 3x Pichu Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Baton Pass (TM134)

Northern tip of the large pond west of Montenevera where Wild Tera Veluza is.

Baton Pass (TM132) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Girafarig Fur 3x Eevee Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Reversal (TM134)

On the mountain path on the southeast side, just about Tagtree Thicket.

Reversal (TM134) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Falinks Sweat 3x Heracross Claw 3x Mankey Fur

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Focus Blast (TM158)

In an icy cavern by a rock near one of the lakes.

Focus Blast (TM158) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Flamigo Down 3x Meditite Sweat 3x Impidimp Hair

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Bug Buzz (TM162)

Bug Buzz is on the west side of the mountain, where a river flows down the left side, slightly southwest of a small lake and next to a tree.

Bug Buzz (TM162) Recipe 10,000 LP 5x Kricketot Shell 3x Combee Honey 3x Venonat Fang

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Hyper Beam (TM163)

On the Watchtower on the east side of the mountain, directly west of the North Province Area One Pokémon Center.

Hyper Beam (TM163) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Dratini Scale 5x Goomy Goo 3x Taurus Hair

All North Province TMs Glaseado Mountain TMs Steel Beam (TM170)

In a cavern on the northwest side of the mountain. The patch leads on to the west side of North Province Area Three.

Steel Beam (TM170) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Magnemite Screw 5x Orthworm Tarnish 3x Cufant Tarnish

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Stored Power (TM041)

On the south side of the first large island on the west side of the lake.

Stored Power (TM041) Recipe 800 LP 3x Gothita Eyelash 3x Ralts Dust

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Sleep Talk (TM070)

Neat the eastern entrance to the Socorrat Trail.

Sleep Talk (TM070) Recipe 400 LP 3x Hippopotas Sand 3x Slowpoke Claw

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Seed Bomb (TM071)

Slightly north of the west entrance to Socorrat Trail, just tucked into a small autumnal-coloured alcove.

Seed Bomb (TM071) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Shroomish Spores 3x Bramblin Swig 3x Smoliv Oil

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Waterfall (TM077)

After the bridge section in the north area of the lake, on the lowest path.

Waterfall (TM077) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Magikarp Scales 3x Basculin Fang 3x Arrokuda Scales

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Dragon Claw (TM078)

On the largest island in the middle of the lake, the TM is on the east side in centre of the highest point of the island.

Dragon Claw (TM078) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Axew Scales 3x Noibat Fur 3x Gible Scales

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Taunt (TM087)

On the northern point of Socorrat Trail, right next to a tree.

Taunt (TM087) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Meowth Fur 3x Sableye Gem 3x Sneasel Claw

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Swords Dance (TM088)

Slightly southwest of the eastern Watchtower on the lower riverbank.

Swords Dance (TM088) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Zangoose Claw 3x Gible Scales 3x Scyther Claw

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Skill Swap (TM098)

The western tip of the island near where Socorrat Trail is. This TM is located on one section of the plateau overlooking the ocean.

Skill Swap (TM098) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Girafarig Fur 3x Flittle Down

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs X-Scissor (TM105)

In the centre of a large mossy stone right by the eastern entrance to Socorrat Trail.

X-Scissor (TM105) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Fromantis Leaf 3x Tarountula Thread 3x Kricketot Shell

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Giga Drain (TM111)

On a rock on the west side of the largest island to the west of Casseroya Lake

Giga Drain (TM111) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Capsakid Seed 3x Hoppip Leaf 3x Skiddo Leaf

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Encore (TM122)

On the northeast side of the lake, on the lower part of the plateau connected by two log bridges.

Encore (TM122) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Slakoth Fur

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Reversal (TM134)

On the huge rock plateau above where Ting-Lu and the Yellow shrine are.

Reversal (TM134) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Falinks Sweat 3x Heracross Claw 3x Mankey Fur

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Brave Bird (TM164)

  1. This TM is located on the west side of Casseroya Lake, outside of Socorrat Trail, south of two rocks in the North Paldean Sea.

  2. At the top of Watchtower 2 on the east side of the lake
Brave Bird (TM164) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Starly Feather 3x Rufflet Feather 3x Rookidee Feather

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Thunder (TM166)

On the innermost log on the lower part of the connected plateaus — the northeast side of the lake.

Thunder (TM166) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Dedenne Fur 3x Pichu Fur 3x Tynamo Slime

All North Province TMs Casseroya Lake TMs Solar Beam (TM168)

  1. On the east side of largest island in the middle the lake.

  2. On the southwest side of the map for Casseroya, up top a small plateau directly north of Porto Marinada.
Solar Beam (TM168) Recipe 12,000 LP 5x Bounsweet Sweat 3x Tropius Leaf 3x Foongus Spores

