The Mirror Herb is a brand new Held Item introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. When held by one of your Pokémon, allows you to mirror your opponent's stat increase one time. Pretty handy! Though it has an even greater use when trying to teach Egg Moves to other Pokémon. But it's not just something you can pick up anywhere.

This guide explains where to find the Mirror Herb and what you need to do to get it.

How to get the Mirror Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Mirror Herb is one of the game's many Held Items that can only be bought from Delibird Presents stores across Paldea.

What makes the Mirror Herb more elusive is that it's only available at one place — the Delibird Presents store in Cascarrafa.

The store is located on the second tier of the city — one below the Gym. And the Herb will set you back 30,000 Poké Dollars. So it's not cheap! But if you have that Amulet Coin, money should be no object.

Using the Mirror Herb in to learn Egg Moves

Mirror Herbs aren't just good for battles and stat increases — they actually let your Pokémon learn Egg Moves if you're at a picnic. That means you don't have to breed Pokémon in order to teach your team members Egg Moves.

Select the Pokémon that you want to learn the Egg Move, place it in the party, and give it the Mirror Herb to hold. This Pokémon must have an empty move slot in order to learn the Egg Move. Then, make sure you have the Pokémon that has the Egg Move you want to pass down in your party too — they must be from the same Egg Group in order to pass it on.

Then, set up a picnic as normal, and then leave as soon as you're ready. Your Pokémon should have filled its empty move slot with the desired move!

