Once you've finished all three story paths, unlocked the final one, and seen the credits, you might think that the Paldea region is all over. But there are more challenges waiting for you in the postgame of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

The first of these is taking on all of the Gym Leaders in a rematch. Here's how to challenge the Gym Leaders and how to beat them all again.

How to unlock Gym Leader rematches

You'll unlock the Gym Leader rematches automatically after you've beaten the main story.

At the Academy, you'll be instructed by Geeta to inspect all eight Gyms, and as a result, you'll be able to battle the leaders of each of them again. They all have much stronger teams, so make sure your Pokémon are in the mid-to-high 60s for this.

To challenge a gym leader, all you have to do is head to that Gym, head inside the building, and approach the Leader.

All Gym Leader Rematches

Here's a list of all eight Gym Leader rematches, including their new teams and levels, along with suggestions for which types/Pokémon you should take with you to beat them.

Katy, the Bug-type Leader - Cortondo Gym

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type
Lokix Lvl 65 Bug/Dark N/A
Forretress Lvl 65 Bug/Steel N/A
Heracross Lvl 65
 Bug/Fighting
 N/A
Spidops Lvl 65 Bug N/A
Ursaring
 Lvl 66
 Normal
 Bug

Rock and Fire-type Pokémon will make extremely easy work of Katy's team still — especially a Tera=type Fire Pokémon, which is exactly what our Skeledirge is. Ceruledge is also an excellent addition, and Kilowattrel and Hawlucha are fantastic for Flying-type coverage.

Brassius, the Grass-type Leader - Artazon Gym

Pokémon Level Type
 Tera Type
Lilligant
 Lvl 65
 Grass N/A
Tsareena
 Lvl 65
 Grass
 N/A
Breloom
 Lvl 65
 Grass/Fighting
 N/A
Arboliva Lvl 65 Grass/Normal N/A
Sudowoodo
 Lvl 66
 Rock
 Grass

Fire is once again your best friend here — Skeledirge, Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Volcarona make for a healthy pool. You can also bring Ice-types like Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass. But Brassius should still be incredibly easy, even with his bigger team.

Iono, the Electric-type Leader - Levincia Gym

Pokémon Level
 Type
 Tera Type
Kilowattrel
 Lvl 65
 Electric/Flying
 N/A
Luxray
 Lvl 65
 Electric
 N/A
Bellibolt
 Lvl 65
 Electric
 N/A
Electrode Lvl 65 Electric N/A
Mismagius
 Lvl 66
 Ghost
 Electric

All of Iono's Pokémon excelt Kilowattrel are pure Electric-type, meaning Ground is a fantastic pick for this fight. Toedscruel, Palossand, Clodsire, and Krookodile work wonders. Stick an Ice-type move on them to deal with Kilowattrel, or bring Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass for some extra power.

Kofu, the Water-type Leader - Cascarrafa Gym

Pokémon Level Type
 Tera Type
Veluza
 Lvl 65
 Water/Psychic
 N/A
Wugtrio
 Lvl 65
 Water
 N/A
Clawitzer
 Lvl 65
 Water
 N/A
Pelipper Lvl 65 Water/Flying N/A

Crabominable

 Lvl 66
 Fighting/Ice
 Water

Water-type does Kofu no favours, especially if you started with Mewoscarada. Grass-type and Electric-type Pokémon — with a little Dark on the side — are brilliant. Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Ampharos, and even Amoonguss, Arboliva, and Brambleghast can help out a ton.

Larry, the Normal-type Leader - Medali Gym

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type
Oinkolonge
 Lvl 65
 Normal
 N/A
Komala
 Lvl 65
 Normal
 N/A
Dudunsparce
 Lvl 65
 Normal
 N/A
Braviary Lvl 65 Normal/Flying N/A
Staraptor
 Lvl 66
 Normal/Flying
 Normal

Fighting is still the big weakness here, but bring Ice and Electric to deal with those Flying-types. Pawmot is actually a great pick here for its dual Electric/Fighting-type, otherwise, Gallade, Baxcalibur, Weavile, Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Hawlucha, and Annihilape are all excellent.

Ryme, the Ghost-type Leader - Montenevera Gym

Don't forget, these will all be Double Battles just like in the regular Gym battle.

Pokémon Level Type
 Tera Type
Mimikyu
 Lvl 65
 Ghost/Fairy N/A
Banette
 Lvl 65
 Ghost
 N/A
Houndstone
 Lvl 65
 Ghost
 N/A
Spiritomb Lvl 65 Ghost/Dark N/A
Toxtricity
 Lvl 66
 Electric/Poison
 Ghost

You can play this dangerous again and bring your best — and fastest — Ghost-types, but Dark-types are perhaps better. That doesn't count Sableye and Spiritomb out of the conversation, but Lokix, Kingambit, Meowscarada, and Krookodile are a healthy selection. Bring a Fairy-type for Ryme's Spiritomb, like Tinkaton.

Tulip, the Psychic-type Leader - Alfornada Gym

Pokémon Level
 Type
 Tera Type
Farigiraf
 Lvl 65
 Normal/Psychic
 N/A
Gallade
 Lvl 65
 Psychic/Fighting
 N/A
Espathra
 Lvl 65
 Psychic
 N/A
Gardevoir Lvl 65 Psychic/Fairy N/A
Florges
 Lvl 66
 Fairy
 Psychic

Tulip has a few counters to her Bug and Dark-type weaknesses, but these are still two excellent types. Kingambit, Lokix, and Weavile are some of the best. Bring Ghost Pokémon too like Skeledirge, Dragapult, and Houndstone.

Grusha, the Ice-type Leader - Glaseado Gym

Pokémon Level Type
 Tera Type
Frosmoth
 Lvl 65
 Ice/Bug
 N/A
Beartic
 Lvl 65
 Ice
 N/A
Cetitan
 Lvl 65
 Ice
 N/A
Weavile Lvl 65 Dark/Ice N/A
Altaria
 Lvl 66
 Dragon/Flying
 Ice

Fire-types are once again your friend here — Skeledirge almost wiped Grusha's entire team alone for us, but you might want to bring some Fighting-type Pokémon with you such as Hariyama, Medicham, Annihilape, and Quaquaval. Rock-types like Glimmora and Garganacl are also fantastic here.

Gym Leader Rematch rewards

Once you've beaten all eight Gym Leaders again and completed the 'inspection', you'll get a phone call from Geeta. Do as she says and meet her in the Entrance Hall of the Academy at Mesagoza.

You'll spot Geeta standing right by the front desk. You'll take her to your dorm room where she'll ask you a few questions about the Gym Leaders — there are no right or wrong answers here, just say what you feel! Afterwards, Geeta will give you a King's Rock, which you can use to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking.

Afterwards, Geeta confirms that she'll be able to participate in the tournament that the school proposed earlier.

Rest up, and after a time skip, try to leave your room where you're stopped by Nemona. She'll tell you that you can now take part in the Academy Ace Tournament.

