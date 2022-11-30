Once you've finished all three story paths, unlocked the final one, and seen the credits, you might think that the Paldea region is all over. But there are more challenges waiting for you in the postgame of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
The first of these is taking on all of the Gym Leaders in a rematch. Here's how to challenge the Gym Leaders and how to beat them all again.
How to unlock Gym Leader rematches
You'll unlock the Gym Leader rematches automatically after you've beaten the main story.
At the Academy, you'll be instructed by Geeta to inspect all eight Gyms, and as a result, you'll be able to battle the leaders of each of them again. They all have much stronger teams, so make sure your Pokémon are in the mid-to-high 60s for this.
To challenge a gym leader, all you have to do is head to that Gym, head inside the building, and approach the Leader.
All Gym Leader Rematches
Here's a list of all eight Gym Leader rematches, including their new teams and levels, along with suggestions for which types/Pokémon you should take with you to beat them.
Katy, the Bug-type Leader - Cortondo Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Lokix
|Lvl 65
|Bug/Dark
|N/A
|Forretress
|Lvl 65
|Bug/Steel
|N/A
|Heracross
|Lvl 65
|Bug/Fighting
|N/A
|Spidops
|Lvl 65
|Bug
|N/A
|Ursaring
|Lvl 66
|Normal
|Bug
Rock and Fire-type Pokémon will make extremely easy work of Katy's team still — especially a Tera=type Fire Pokémon, which is exactly what our Skeledirge is. Ceruledge is also an excellent addition, and Kilowattrel and Hawlucha are fantastic for Flying-type coverage.
Brassius, the Grass-type Leader - Artazon Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Lilligant
|Lvl 65
|Grass
|N/A
|Tsareena
|Lvl 65
|Grass
|N/A
|Breloom
|Lvl 65
|Grass/Fighting
|N/A
|Arboliva
|Lvl 65
|Grass/Normal
|N/A
|Sudowoodo
|Lvl 66
|Rock
|Grass
Fire is once again your best friend here — Skeledirge, Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Volcarona make for a healthy pool. You can also bring Ice-types like Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass. But Brassius should still be incredibly easy, even with his bigger team.
Iono, the Electric-type Leader - Levincia Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Kilowattrel
|Lvl 65
|Electric/Flying
|N/A
|Luxray
|Lvl 65
|Electric
|N/A
|Bellibolt
|Lvl 65
|Electric
|N/A
|Electrode
|Lvl 65
|Electric
|N/A
|Mismagius
|Lvl 66
|Ghost
|Electric
All of Iono's Pokémon excelt Kilowattrel are pure Electric-type, meaning Ground is a fantastic pick for this fight. Toedscruel, Palossand, Clodsire, and Krookodile work wonders. Stick an Ice-type move on them to deal with Kilowattrel, or bring Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass for some extra power.
Kofu, the Water-type Leader - Cascarrafa Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Veluza
|Lvl 65
|Water/Psychic
|N/A
|Wugtrio
|Lvl 65
|Water
|N/A
|Clawitzer
|Lvl 65
|Water
|N/A
|Pelipper
|Lvl 65
|Water/Flying
|N/A
|
Crabominable
|Lvl 66
|Fighting/Ice
|Water
Water-type does Kofu no favours, especially if you started with Mewoscarada. Grass-type and Electric-type Pokémon — with a little Dark on the side — are brilliant. Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Ampharos, and even Amoonguss, Arboliva, and Brambleghast can help out a ton.
Larry, the Normal-type Leader - Medali Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Oinkolonge
|Lvl 65
|Normal
|N/A
|Komala
|Lvl 65
|Normal
|N/A
|Dudunsparce
|Lvl 65
|Normal
|N/A
|Braviary
|Lvl 65
|Normal/Flying
|N/A
|Staraptor
|Lvl 66
|Normal/Flying
|Normal
Fighting is still the big weakness here, but bring Ice and Electric to deal with those Flying-types. Pawmot is actually a great pick here for its dual Electric/Fighting-type, otherwise, Gallade, Baxcalibur, Weavile, Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Hawlucha, and Annihilape are all excellent.
Ryme, the Ghost-type Leader - Montenevera Gym
Don't forget, these will all be Double Battles just like in the regular Gym battle.
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Mimikyu
|Lvl 65
|Ghost/Fairy
|N/A
|Banette
|Lvl 65
|Ghost
|N/A
|Houndstone
|Lvl 65
|Ghost
|N/A
|Spiritomb
|Lvl 65
|Ghost/Dark
|N/A
|Toxtricity
|Lvl 66
|Electric/Poison
|Ghost
You can play this dangerous again and bring your best — and fastest — Ghost-types, but Dark-types are perhaps better. That doesn't count Sableye and Spiritomb out of the conversation, but Lokix, Kingambit, Meowscarada, and Krookodile are a healthy selection. Bring a Fairy-type for Ryme's Spiritomb, like Tinkaton.
Tulip, the Psychic-type Leader - Alfornada Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Farigiraf
|Lvl 65
|Normal/Psychic
|N/A
|Gallade
|Lvl 65
|Psychic/Fighting
|N/A
|Espathra
|Lvl 65
|Psychic
|N/A
|Gardevoir
|Lvl 65
|Psychic/Fairy
|N/A
|Florges
|Lvl 66
|Fairy
|Psychic
Tulip has a few counters to her Bug and Dark-type weaknesses, but these are still two excellent types. Kingambit, Lokix, and Weavile are some of the best. Bring Ghost Pokémon too like Skeledirge, Dragapult, and Houndstone.
Grusha, the Ice-type Leader - Glaseado Gym
|Pokémon
|Level
|Type
|Tera Type
|Frosmoth
|Lvl 65
|Ice/Bug
|N/A
|Beartic
|Lvl 65
|Ice
|N/A
|Cetitan
|Lvl 65
|Ice
|N/A
|Weavile
|Lvl 65
|Dark/Ice
|N/A
|Altaria
|Lvl 66
|Dragon/Flying
|Ice
Fire-types are once again your friend here — Skeledirge almost wiped Grusha's entire team alone for us, but you might want to bring some Fighting-type Pokémon with you such as Hariyama, Medicham, Annihilape, and Quaquaval. Rock-types like Glimmora and Garganacl are also fantastic here.
Gym Leader Rematch rewards
Once you've beaten all eight Gym Leaders again and completed the 'inspection', you'll get a phone call from Geeta. Do as she says and meet her in the Entrance Hall of the Academy at Mesagoza.
You'll spot Geeta standing right by the front desk. You'll take her to your dorm room where she'll ask you a few questions about the Gym Leaders — there are no right or wrong answers here, just say what you feel! Afterwards, Geeta will give you a King's Rock, which you can use to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking.
Afterwards, Geeta confirms that she'll be able to participate in the tournament that the school proposed earlier.
Rest up, and after a time skip, try to leave your room where you're stopped by Nemona. She'll tell you that you can now take part in the Academy Ace Tournament.
