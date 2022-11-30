Once you've finished all three story paths, unlocked the final one, and seen the credits, you might think that the Paldea region is all over. But there are more challenges waiting for you in the postgame of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

The first of these is taking on all of the Gym Leaders in a rematch. Here's how to challenge the Gym Leaders and how to beat them all again.

How to unlock Gym Leader rematches



You'll unlock the Gym Leader rematches automatically after you've beaten the main story.

At the Academy, you'll be instructed by Geeta to inspect all eight Gyms, and as a result, you'll be able to battle the leaders of each of them again. They all have much stronger teams, so make sure your Pokémon are in the mid-to-high 60s for this.

To challenge a gym leader, all you have to do is head to that Gym, head inside the building, and approach the Leader.

All Gym Leader Rematches

Here's a list of all eight Gym Leader rematches, including their new teams and levels, along with suggestions for which types/Pokémon you should take with you to beat them.

Katy, the Bug-type Leader - Cortondo Gym

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type Lokix Lvl 65 Bug/Dark N/A Forretress Lvl 65 Bug/Steel N/A Heracross Lvl 65

Bug/Fighting

N/A

Spidops Lvl 65 Bug N/A Ursaring

Lvl 66

Normal

Bug

Rock and Fire-type Pokémon will make extremely easy work of Katy's team still — especially a Tera=type Fire Pokémon, which is exactly what our Skeledirge is. Ceruledge is also an excellent addition, and Kilowattrel and Hawlucha are fantastic for Flying-type coverage.

Brassius, the Grass-type Leader - Artazon Gym

Pokémon Level Type

Tera Type

Lilligant

Lvl 65

Grass N/A

Tsareena

Lvl 65

Grass

N/A

Breloom

Lvl 65

Grass/Fighting

N/A

Arboliva Lvl 65 Grass/Normal N/A Sudowoodo

Lvl 66

Rock

Grass

Fire is once again your best friend here — Skeledirge, Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Volcarona make for a healthy pool. You can also bring Ice-types like Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass. But Brassius should still be incredibly easy, even with his bigger team.

Iono, the Electric-type Leader - Levincia Gym

Pokémon Level

Type

Tera Type

Kilowattrel

Lvl 65

Electric/Flying

N/A

Luxray

Lvl 65

Electric

N/A

Bellibolt

Lvl 65

Electric

N/A

Electrode Lvl 65 Electric N/A Mismagius

Lvl 66

Ghost

Electric



All of Iono's Pokémon excelt Kilowattrel are pure Electric-type, meaning Ground is a fantastic pick for this fight. Toedscruel, Palossand, Clodsire, and Krookodile work wonders. Stick an Ice-type move on them to deal with Kilowattrel, or bring Baxcalibur, Weavile, and Frosslass for some extra power.

Kofu, the Water-type Leader - Cascarrafa Gym

Pokémon Level Type

Tera Type

Veluza

Lvl 65

Water/Psychic

N/A

Wugtrio

Lvl 65

Water

N/A

Clawitzer

Lvl 65

Water

N/A

Pelipper Lvl 65 Water/Flying N/A Crabominable Lvl 66

Fighting/Ice

Water



Water-type does Kofu no favours, especially if you started with Mewoscarada. Grass-type and Electric-type Pokémon — with a little Dark on the side — are brilliant. Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Ampharos, and even Amoonguss, Arboliva, and Brambleghast can help out a ton.

Larry, the Normal-type Leader - Medali Gym

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type

Oinkolonge

Lvl 65

Normal

N/A

Komala

Lvl 65

Normal

N/A

Dudunsparce

Lvl 65

Normal

N/A

Braviary Lvl 65 Normal/Flying N/A Staraptor

Lvl 66

Normal/Flying

Normal

Fighting is still the big weakness here, but bring Ice and Electric to deal with those Flying-types. Pawmot is actually a great pick here for its dual Electric/Fighting-type, otherwise, Gallade, Baxcalibur, Weavile, Bellibolt, Kilowattrel, Hawlucha, and Annihilape are all excellent.

Ryme, the Ghost-type Leader - Montenevera Gym

Don't forget, these will all be Double Battles just like in the regular Gym battle.

Pokémon Level Type

Tera Type

Mimikyu

Lvl 65

Ghost/Fairy N/A

Banette

Lvl 65

Ghost

N/A

Houndstone

Lvl 65

Ghost

N/A

Spiritomb Lvl 65 Ghost/Dark N/A Toxtricity

Lvl 66

Electric/Poison

Ghost

You can play this dangerous again and bring your best — and fastest — Ghost-types, but Dark-types are perhaps better. That doesn't count Sableye and Spiritomb out of the conversation, but Lokix, Kingambit, Meowscarada, and Krookodile are a healthy selection. Bring a Fairy-type for Ryme's Spiritomb, like Tinkaton.

Tulip, the Psychic-type Leader - Alfornada Gym

Pokémon Level

Type

Tera Type

Farigiraf

Lvl 65

Normal/Psychic

N/A

Gallade

Lvl 65

Psychic/Fighting

N/A

Espathra

Lvl 65

Psychic

N/A

Gardevoir Lvl 65 Psychic/Fairy N/A Florges

Lvl 66

Fairy

Psychic



Tulip has a few counters to her Bug and Dark-type weaknesses, but these are still two excellent types. Kingambit, Lokix, and Weavile are some of the best. Bring Ghost Pokémon too like Skeledirge, Dragapult, and Houndstone.

Grusha, the Ice-type Leader - Glaseado Gym

Pokémon Level Type

Tera Type

Frosmoth

Lvl 65

Ice/Bug

N/A

Beartic

Lvl 65

Ice

N/A

Cetitan

Lvl 65

Ice

N/A

Weavile Lvl 65 Dark/Ice N/A Altaria

Lvl 66

Dragon/Flying

Ice

Fire-types are once again your friend here — Skeledirge almost wiped Grusha's entire team alone for us, but you might want to bring some Fighting-type Pokémon with you such as Hariyama, Medicham, Annihilape, and Quaquaval. Rock-types like Glimmora and Garganacl are also fantastic here.

Gym Leader Rematch rewards

Once you've beaten all eight Gym Leaders again and completed the 'inspection', you'll get a phone call from Geeta. Do as she says and meet her in the Entrance Hall of the Academy at Mesagoza.

You'll spot Geeta standing right by the front desk. You'll take her to your dorm room where she'll ask you a few questions about the Gym Leaders — there are no right or wrong answers here, just say what you feel! Afterwards, Geeta will give you a King's Rock, which you can use to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking.

Afterwards, Geeta confirms that she'll be able to participate in the tournament that the school proposed earlier.

Rest up, and after a time skip, try to leave your room where you're stopped by Nemona. She'll tell you that you can now take part in the Academy Ace Tournament.

