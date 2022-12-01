Team Star may have reformed and turned a new leaf by the end of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, that doesn't mean they're not still ready to take you on again.

You can rechallenge all five Team Star Bosses in the postgame, and we've got all of their teams here for you to study up on.

Here's how to rematch, and beat, all Team Star Bosses.

How to unlock Team Star Boss rematches



Just like with Gym Leader rematches, you'll unlock Team Star Rematches once you've beaten the main story.

The Team Star Bosses still exist on the map — though they're now unmarked — but they're now called Star Training Centers (STC). All you have to do is head to the base on the map and talk to the leader to challenge them again.

You don't unlock anything for beating their new teams — which are all level 65 and 66 — but it's good, easy experience for lower-level Pokémon. Plus, you can challenge all five leaders once a day.

What does training at the STC do?



If you examine the bell at the front of any of the Bases, you can take part in a harder version of Star Barrage.

This time, you'll have 10 minutes to beat 50 Pokémon using Let's Go and your first three Pokémon in your party. You'll still be able to heal using vending machines or Clive, but you'll have to take on more, stronger Pokémon in the same time limit. They're a lot more spread out across the base this time, so if the first few redos take a bit longer, don't be surprised.

If you succeed, you'll be rewarded with LP — really handy for all of those TM recipes! The faster you defeat all 50, the more LP you'll get, so it's worth doing if you happen to be short on LP.

All Team Star Boss rematches

You'll be able to take on each Team Star Boss once per day (as per your Switch's internal clock). Each boss has a brand-new team, and they'll no longer use their Starmobile.

Giacomo, the Dark Crew Base Leader - West Province (Area One)

Pokémon Level Type Caturne Lvl 65

Grass/Dark

Krookodile

Lvl 65

Ground/Dark

Kingambit

Lvl 66

Dark/Steel

Honchkrow

Lvl 65

Dark/Flying

Mabosstiff

Lvl 65

Dark

Giacomo's all-new team is pretty tough, but a really strong Fairy-type is an excellent choice here, as well as a strong Fighting-type. We used Tinkaton for most of the fight but also had Ground, Rock, and Ice-type moves ready. Kingambit is your most dangerous foe here, but if you have a Hariyama, Annihilape, Koraidon, Iron Hands, or Iron Valiant, you'll be cosy.

Mela, the Fire Crew Base Leader - East Province (Area Two)

Pokémon

Level

Type

Torkoal

Lvl 65

Fire

Coalossal

Lvl 65

Rock/Fire

Armarouge

Lvl 66

Fire/Psychic

Houndoom

Lvl 65

Dark/Fire

Arcanine

Lvl 65

Fire



A team of all Fire-types suggests that Water, Ground, and Rock are your best allies here — and the are. Quaquavel can make short work of Mela's team, but Tatsugiri, Palafin, Glimmora, Clodsire, Krookodile, Garchomp, and Tyranitar are also perfect. Dark-type moves and Fighting-type moves will help if you're struggling with her Houndoom or Armarouge.

Atticus, the Poison Crew Base Leader - Tagtree Thicket

Pokémon

Level

Type

Skuntank Lvl 65

Poison/Dark

Revavroom

Lvl 66

Steel/Poison

Toxapex

Lvl 65

Poison/Water

Dragalge

Lvl 65

Poison/Dragon

Muk

Lvl 65

Poison



Poison types only have a few weaknesses — Psychic and Ground — so Armarouge, Farigiraf, Gallade, Clodsire, and Espathra are great. You'll need a Ground-type 100% for revavroom and Skuntank, the latter of which Atticus brings out first. Or you can have a Gallade on deck. Ice and Electric-types are good back-ups for Dragalge and Toxapex

Ortega, the Fairy Crew Base Leader - North Province (Area Three)

Pokémon

Level

Type

Klefki

Lvl 65

Steel/Fairy

Azumarill

Lvl 65

Water/Fairy

Wigglytuff

Lvl 65

Normal/Fairy

Dachsbun

Lvl 66

Fairy

Hatterene Lvl 65

Psychic/Fairy



Fairy is another type that has limited weaknesses, but if you have good Poison and Steel Pokémon, then you'll come up trumps. Kingambit, Tinkaton, Glimmora, Clodsire, Revavroom, and Iron Moth make for an excellent team, but if you want some variety to help with Azumarill and Klefki, you can bring a Ceruledge or Bellibolt for some Fire and Electric power.

Eri, the Fighting Crew Base Leader - North Province (Area Two)

Pokémon

Level

Type

Primeape

Lvl 65

Fighting

Passimian

Lvl 65

Fighting

Lucario

Lvl 65

Fighting/Steel

Toxicroak

Lvl 65

Poison/Fighting

Annihilape

Lvl 66

Fighting/Ghost



Eri's Fighting-type team is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-types — Armarouge, Gardevoir, Talonflame, Dachsbun, Noivern, Scream Tail, Iron Valiant, and Espathra are a selection we'd recommend. Psychic should be your priority, though, and Armarouge can take on Lucario with its Fire weakness. Skeledirge and Ceruledge might also come in handy with their Ghost-typing against Annihilape.

Battles and experience are the true rewards here, right? Make sure you check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for more tips and tricks for your Paldean journey!