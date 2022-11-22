Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like most other games in the Pokémon series, has a new gimmick that changes up how Pokémon work. We've been through Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves, Dynamax Pokémon, and now we have Terastallization — a crystal-like addition to a Pokémon's appearance that has the power to change their type.

But how does the Pokémon's Tera Type change their moves? Does it change their STAB stats? Does it protect those Pokémon from their weaknesses?

Read on for all the answers!

How do Tera Types work?

Tera Types, explained

To put it simply: A Tera Type will replace that Pokémon's offensive typing, but add to its types defensively. Basically, Terastallization makes most sense as a defensive strategy in most cases.

Let's use an example. The Flying Tera Type Pikachu that you'll be able to get as an early purchase bonus is a great start.

Pikachu's normal typing is Electric.

Electric types moves are:

Super effective against Water and Flying

Not very effective against Electric, Grass, and Dragon

Do no damage to Ground-type Pokémon

However, once you Terastallize into Flying type, that changes Pikachu to Flying type.

Flying types are:

Strong against Grass, Fighting, and Bug

Weak to Electric, Rock, and Steel

This Pikachu still cannot use Electric moves against a ground Pokémon, but it is now no longer weak to Grass and Dragon types.

Flying Pikachu will also now have a Same-Type Attack Bonus for Flying moves, but will not lose its Same-Type Attack Bonus for Electric moves.

Why same-type Tera Pokémon are good

Although it won't change that Pokémon's weaknesses and strengths, a Pokémon with the same Tera Type as its base type will just get twice the Same-Type Attack Bonus for moves of that type.

Why different-type Tera Pokémon are good

You can effectively cover a Pokémon's weaknesses by changing its Tera Type to something else. For example, you can change a Fire type Pokémon to a Grass type Pokémon, making it strong against Water type Pokémon instead of weak to them.

How to Terastallize your Pokémon

First, you'll need to make sure your Tera Orb is charged. To do this, you'll need to heal your Pokémon at a Pokémon Center. You get one Tera Orb charge to use, and once that's gone, you'll need to recharge it again.

When you've got a charged Tera Orb, start a battle with a trainer or a wild Pokémon, and select the "Battle" option in the menu, and you'll see the option to Terastallize — you can't miss it, it takes up a large part of the screen!

Press R (the right shoulder button) to Terastallize, and then choose your move. Your Pokémon will transform before making the move.

How to find Tera Pokémon in the wild

You can find Tera Pokémon in a few ways.

Wild Sparkly Pokémon

If you spot a big column of yellow light, that's a wild Tera Pokémon. These Pokémon will have specific Tera Types that don't match their basic typing. However, these Pokémon are also much higher level than the other wild Pokémon in the same area, so be careful!

Tera Raid Battles

Tera Raid Battles can be found by finding columns of light in the overworld, or star-shaped icons on the map. These are dens belonging to a Tera Type Pokémon, similar to the Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon in Sword and Shield. You can take them on as a group with friends or strangers, or you can take them on yourself.

The icons on the map and the colour of the den itself will also tell you what Tera Type you can expect in each den.

There are also limited-time Event Battles, which are put on by Game Freak and The Pokémon Company. Here's our list of upcoming Event Battles:

Random

Every Pokémon you catch will have a Tera Type, but it will be the same as one of its basic types.

How many Tera Types are there?

All 18 types can be found as Tera Types:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Ice

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

How to change Tera Type

Changing a Tera Type is simple, but it's not easy. Here are the steps:

Collect 50 Tera Shards of the same type — this has to be the Tera Type you want (e.g. Rock) Defeat the Normal-type gym leader in Medali's Treasure Eatery Talk to the chef at the sushi bar and ask him to change your Pokémon's Tera Type

How to get Tera Shards

There are a few ways to get Tera Shards.

The sparkly red columns of light in the overworld that contain items sometimes have them Complete the classes at the Academy, and teachers may give you a ton: Miss Tyme gives you 50 Rock Tera Shards Hassel gives you 50 Dragon Tera Shards Complete (3⭐ and up) Tera Raid Battles to get their Tera Type Shards as a reward Pick up shiny items in Area Zero

What is Tera Blast?

Tera Blast is a special move that changes to the Tera Type of the user. Here are the stats:

PP 10 Power 80 Accuracy 100% Elemental type Matches Tera Type of user Move type If Atk > Sp. Atk = Physical

If Sp. Atk > Atk = Special

How do I get Tera Blast?

When you beat your fifth gym — it doesn't matter which one — the Gym Leader will give you Tera Blast, TM171, as a reward.

Do you have any more questions about Tera Types, Tera Raids, or anything else Tera-related? Let us know in the comments!

