If you're someone who thinks Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a bit too easy, then you should seek out 6-Star Raids. These Tera Raids are the game's most difficult challenge, and you'll need to have the best Pokémon in order to secure victory. They're so tough that you can't even access them until you've beaten the game!

We want to give Serebii a huge thanks for this guide, as they have catalogued many of the rewards and Pokémon you can fight during 6-Star Raids.

Here's how to unlock 6-Star Raids.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock 6-Star Raids

How to unlock 5-Star Raids

Before you even think about unlocking 6-Star Raids, you need to unlock the tier before it.

If you've been running around the Paldea region, you've likely been examining many of the Tera Raid Crystals dotted around the land. These are all 1, 2, 3, and 4-Star Raids. However, once you've beaten the game and got past the credits, you'll notice that some of these Crystals now have a 5-Star rating on them.

5-Star Raids are much harder than the previous ones, and you'll need strong, high-level Pokémon in order to beat them. They're worth doing, however, as you can often get Herba Mystica from them, which you'll need if you want to make Shiny Boosting Sandwiches.

How to unlock 6-Star Raids

Once you're in Scarlet & Violet's postgame, and you've confirmed there are 5-Star Raids out in the region, you can then get to unlocking the game's hardest content.

First of all, you'll need to rematch all eight Gym Leaders on behalf of Geeta. Next, you'll then need to beat the first Academy Ace Tournament. Lastly, you'll need to have hosted a bunch of 5-Star Raids.

Once you've done all of those things, you'll get a phone call from Jacq, your homeroom teacher. He'll tell you that some more powerful raids have started popping up around the region, and that he needs your help to investigate them.

How to find a 6-Star Raid

There's no easy way of finding a 6-Star Raid, unfortunately. You'll have to find them by looking for the Raid markers on the map.

Find the crystal you want to try on the overworld and examine it — the map and the colour of the crystal will tell you what type it is. You'll also be able to tell what star level it is when you examine the crystal.

If you've found a 6-Star Raid, make sure you bring you best Pokémon with you — we suggest anything above level 90.

6-Star Raid rewards

While some people might just relish the challenge of 6-Star Raids, the real reason you want to do them is for the rewards.

EXP Candy, Rare Candy, Tera Shards, Feathers, Mints, sellable items, Bottle Caps, and crafting materials for making TMs are just some of the rewards you can get from winning. Plus, you'll also have a chance to catch the Tera Pokémon if you win.

And that's your endgame content sorted, then! Check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for all the information you'll need on your Paldean adventure!