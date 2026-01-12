Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3's next update is expected to launch later this month, bringing a fresh dose of battle balances to the Splatlands.

As revealed by the official @SplatoonJP Twitter account, the update is currently planned for a 29th January arrival, with "balance changes to battles and changes to some battle-related systems" (translated via Google) being the main attraction this time.

The tweet clarifies that more detailed information about the update's contents will be revealed as launch day approaches, so keep an eye out over the coming weeks.

We still don't know exactly what 2026 will hold for Splatoon 3. 2024's 'Grand Festival' brought regular updates and Splatfests to an end, though the game stayed alive and kicking throughout 2025 with continuing seasonal events and the surprise release of a free Switch 2 update.

Earlier this month, the game received a PEGI rating for a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, though Nintendo has yet to confirm anything just yet.