Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is on its way to the Switch 2 this year, and it might not be the only Fallout game returning in the future. This information comes from the same Windows Central report about "what to expect" from Xbox "this year, and beyond".

According to the site's executive editor Jez Corden, Fallout fans can "eventually" expect to see a "Fallout 3 remake in the vein of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered", with Fallout New Vegas to also apparently receive the same treatment.

A separate story on Windows Central provides a little more detail:

"Nothing else is known about these Fallout remasters beyond the fact that they exist and are planned, though the news that they'll be similar to Oblivion Remastered suggests they may be designed in the same way. This would mean the use of Unreal Engine 5 for an extensive graphical overhaul, with Bethesda's Creation Engine predecessor Gamebryo still serving as the core of the gameplay systems."

As our colleagues at Pure Xbox note, this isn't the first time fans have heard about the possibility of these older entries in the series returning, and late last year, company legend Todd Howard said Bethesda was working on a "whole bunch of stuff" for the series.

Of course, as nothing has been officially announced or confirmed yet, there are no details about the platforms these games would target. However, Microsoft is now releasing more games on other devices than ever before, and this includes releases for Nintendo's platforms.

Bethesda has also shown its support for Nintendo's Switch 2 in recent times with not only the announcement of Fallout 4, but also the news Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to the new hybrid system this year. Over the holiday period it also released a Switch 2 Edition of Skyrim.