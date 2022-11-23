If you’re wondering what’s up with the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheugy question, you’re not alone.

Director Clavell, in a bid to stay relevant with his students, wants your advice on understanding a specific term. It's not a Paldea term, or even Pokémon-related. Whether you know it yourself depends on how online you’ve been in the past few years.

This guide explains what cheugy actually is and what you get for answering the right way.

What does 'cheugy' mean in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

'Cheugy' in Scarlet and Violet means the same thing as it does in real life, but if you, like Clavell, aren’t up with recent TikTok slang, then you’ve probably never heard the term before either. It means “old and outdated,” so ignore the other two choices. It definitely isn’t a gumball.

If you landed here on accident and don’t know what’s going on, Director Clavell asks you this question shortly after you enroll at the academy and he introduces you to Professor Sada or Professor Turo. Check the school map, and you’ll see a red exclamation mark next to the Director’s office. This indicates there’s a friendship event available to view.

Correctly answering Clavell’s question increases your friendship with him. Why this matters is slightly unclear, though. You don’t get any rewards for this event, and getting Clavell’s final gift – a chonky Big Nugget – happens whenever you finish Operation Starfall. Unlike with the other teachers, your relationship with Clavell doesn’t seem to depend on friendship.

Either way, now he knows what cheugy means and so do you.

