Rolycoly is a returner from the Galar region and differs from many previous regional rock forms. With a fun coal-themed design, dual Rock/Fire-typing (by the time it fully evolves), and excellent defenses, Rolycoly is a great Pokémon to get early on, and it's one that'll last you a while through Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, too.

Here's how to get your Rolycoly, and how to evolve it into its final form — Coalossal.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Rolycoly Into Carkol, Coalossal

Where to find Rolycoly

Rolycoly shouldn't be too hard to find, and it's available in the first half of the region, but you can only catch it in one area.

If you head to East Province (Area Three), you'll spot plenty of Rolycoly here. The area is northwest of Levincia and west of Zapapico.

How to evolve Rolycoly into Carkol

Rolycoly won't take long to evolve, luckily, especially if you start using it right out of the gates.

Once you train the little ball of coal up to level 18, it will evolve into the more powerful mini minecart, Carkol.

How to evolve Carkol into Coalossal

Compared to regional rock Pokémon such as Graveler and Gigalith, Carkol doesn't need to be traded to evolve into its final evolution, Coalossal.

In fact, Coalossal is available at a pretty early level — at level 34, you should have your own hulking pile of coal and rock. It has decent attack stats, but its physical defense is great, meaning Coaloossal is a great Pokémon to have on your team all throughout Paldea — just be careful of those Water and Ground types!

Rolycoly is pretty cute, but Coalossal proves that you should never judge a book by its cover!