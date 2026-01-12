The Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 event has now closed with a total of $2.443.554 raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The week-long fundraiser ended with a speedrun for Pokémon Emerald by streamer adef, who managed to beat it in 3 hours and 13 minutes. Other highlights from the event include a 70-Star, 70-Player relay for Super Mario 64 and an any% speedrun for Hollow Knight: Silksong from streamer Ceen, who stormed through the game to beat the final boss in 54 minutes and 55 seconds.

The next major event, Summer Games Done Quick 2026, will take place later this year from 5th - 11th July, with donations going to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

The charity events have not been without controversy, with the 2022 Summer Games Done Quick fundraiser seeing the complete ban of speedrunner Mekarazium for faking a run of the Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance DLC. The player had shown a segmented, pre-recorded video of the run rather than playing it live, later admitting to this and receiving a ban from future GDQ events.

Did you watch any of the Awesome Games Done Quick event this year? What was your personal highlight from the schedule? Let us know.