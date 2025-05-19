Okay, here's Switch 2 Edition we weren't expecting to see. And, admittedly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' upgrade isn't huge — a resolution bump, mouse mode, 12-player multiplayer, etc. — it's the free stuff that's landing alongside it that has us very excited.

Another 100 hours in Animal Crossing come 2026, then? Yes?

Related Articles

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Switch 2) Publisher: Focus Entertainment / Developer: Douze Dixièmes Release Date: 20th Jan 2026 ( USA ) / 20th Jan 2026 ( UK/EU ) Launch date 20th Jan 2026 Platform Switch 1 & Switch 2 Physical? Unlikely First revealed during a Nintendo Direct in 2024, MIO: Memories in Orbit is a beautiful Metroidvania with tricky platforming and a gorgeous futuristic aesthetic. Focusing on soothing and poetic music with fluid movement, we've been looking forward to this since its reveal, and with a Switch 2 version also coming, we especially can't wait to get the smoothest handheld experience.

Caves of Qud (Switch eShop) Publisher: Kitfox Games / Developer: Freehold Games Release Date: Jan 2026 ( USA ) / Jan 2026 ( UK/EU ) Launch date January 2026 Platform Switch 1 Physical? Digital only Caves of Qud is an incredible feat. 15 years in the making, with 7 years in early access, it finally launched on PC late last year and is now coming to Switch. Now, this game is absolutely massive and a little bit overwhelming; it's not quite like any other roguelike out there, guiding you along with a quest system that will help you progress. Some of these are random, others are scripted. Every session is completely different, with events, "political systems" and more procedurally generated. There's so much to talk about for this hugely ambitious game, and we can't wait to dig deeper.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (Switch 2) Publisher: Koei Tecmo / Developer: Team Ninja Release Date: 12th Mar 2026 ( USA ) / 12th Mar 2026 ( UK/EU ) Launch date 12th Mar 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card Making its Nintendo console debut in 2026. Fatal Frame II is often considered one of the best in Koei Tecmo's long-running horror series. Following a pair of twins to the Minakami region, you'll need to use the Camera Obscura to uncover the secrets of the legendary village. The Crimson Butterfly Remake, as well as looking gorgeous, adds new gameplay mechanics and features to help make the game feel as fresh and scary as it did over two decades ago.