Image: Nintendo Life
Following The Game Awards 2025, which was full of Switch 2 announcements, we've given this list a big overhaul and combined the Switch1 and Switch 2 games we're most excited for in one big list. Enjoy!
Juggling two consoles is hard work for some, but not for Nintendo. While the Switch 2 is the primary focus for the Big N, don't ever count the Switch 1 out.
2025 was a busy one, with the Switch 2's launch really filling out the roster and
finally giving us some long-awaited titlesand big launch-window hitters, but 2026 sees Nintendo branching out a little bit.
Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life are both making their return on Switch 1, while Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave headlining the Switch 2. Capcom is going all-in on the new console with Resident Evil 9 and Pragmata day and date on the console, with Mina the Hollower and The Adventures of Elliot bringing some pixel art goodness to our screens.
There's plenty we haven't mentioned, so below, we've rounded up 35-ish (you know there's more) of the best coming to both Nintendo Switch consoles in 2026 and beyond. We'll be keeping this list refreshed all throughout the year, too, so keep checking back!
Make sure you let us know what you're most excited for in the comments.
Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 Upcoming Games
Launch date 18th Dec 2025 Platform Switch 1 & Switch 2 Physical? Maybe down the line
The
System Shock remake is, at last, coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2; Nightdive just have not slowed down in 2025, and the studio has one more in the tank for the year.
This is a ground-up remake of the critically acclaimed first-person RPG, but the bones are still the same as the '90s original. This is a visual glow-up and a UI-overhaul first and foremost, and the very first Switch 2 port the team is bringing. We can't wait.
Launch date 15th Jan 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Of course
Okay,
here's Switch 2 Edition we weren't expecting to see. And, admittedly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' upgrade isn't huge — a resolution bump, mouse mode, 12-player multiplayer, etc. — it's the free stuff that's landing alongside it that has us very excited.
Another 100 hours in Animal Crossing come 2026, then? Yes?
Launch date 15th Jan 2026 Platform Switch 1 & Switch 2 Physical? Yes on Switch 1, Game-Key Card on Switch 2
Originally, the 13th title in the Trails series was destined only for Switch 1. But a small delay and a new platform release means that
Trails Beyond the Horizon will go... beyond the horizon on a brand new console.
Following on from Trails through
Daybreak II, Beyond the Horizon splits the narrative between three protagonists — Daybreak's Van, Cold Steel's Rean, and Sky the 3rd's Kevin Graham. Expect this to be a doozy, bringing together years of threads while creating many new ones.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our
FTC Disclosure for more information.
Launch date 20th Jan 2026 Platform Switch 1 & Switch 2 Physical? Unlikely
First revealed during a Nintendo Direct in 2024,
MIO: Memories in Orbit is a beautiful Metroidvania with tricky platforming and a gorgeous futuristic aesthetic.
Focusing on soothing and poetic music with fluid movement, we've been looking forward to this since its reveal, and with a Switch 2 version also coming, we especially can't wait to get the smoothest handheld experience.
Launch date 22nd January 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
Another big-hitter is jumping onto the Switch 2 bandwagon. Square Enix's multiplatform strategy is already in action, and
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the next step in the company's part.
Remake is, in fact, just one part of a planned trilogy —
Rebirth is likely also coming to Nintendo's console eventually. It takes the iconic Midgar section of the PS1 classic and expands it hugely, and beautifully. This will be a must-play when it lands on Switch 2.
Launch date January 2026 Platform Switch 1 Physical? Digital only
Caves of Qud is an incredible feat. 15 years in the making, with 7 years in early access, it finally launched on PC late last year and is now coming to Switch.
Now, this game is absolutely
massive and a little bit overwhelming; it's not quite like any other roguelike out there, guiding you along with a quest system that will help you progress. Some of these are random, others are scripted. Every session is completely different, with events, "political systems" and more procedurally generated. There's so much to talk about for this hugely ambitious game, and we can't wait to dig deeper.
Publisher: Square Enix Release Date: 5th Feb 2026 ( USA)
/
5th Feb 2026 ( UK/EU)
Launch date 5th February 2026 Platform Switch 1 & Switch 2 Physical? Yes, on Switch 2, Game-Key Card on Switch 2 (and no upgrade path)
Square Enix is stuffing its Switch schedule for 2026, and
Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined was another surprise announcement. A "reimagining" of the PS1 and 3DS Dragon Quest game, we weren't expecting to see this one, especially with XII still in development and more pixel art games that remain stuck on the DS.
Still, this remake does look gorgeous and goes with a slightly different visual style and we think it works! We wonder if anything else will be reimagined...
Launch date 12th February 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Yep!
More Mario Tennis! Wahoo! But, better than more multiplayer Mario sports or even beautiful visuals,
Mario Tennis Fever is bringing back that single-player campaign from the Camelot days.
There will be 38 playable characters, new Wonder effects, and full motion controls when the game launches. But Adventure Mode? Featuring
Baby Wario & Waluigi? Nintendo is giving us our dream game here...
Launch date 13th Feb 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
If you felt a little let down by
Little Nightmares III, then you might be curious about Reanimal, the next game from the original team behind the Little Nightmares series.
And it looks suitably creepy, too. Play it alone or in local or online co-op to get the most out of this unsettling adventure, complete with some pretty terrifying animal-like creatures....
Launch date 27th February 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
Well, the rumours were true.
Resident Evil Requiem, or Resident Evil 9, is coming to Switch 2 on the same day as other platforms.
Featuring a brand new protagonist in Grace Ashcroft, she'll be investigating some mysterious deaths at a hotel. But this is Resident Evil, so Grace is being pursued by a monster, and from the trailers we've seen, there are some terrifying things lying in wait for us. Oh goodness. We'll be playing this with the light off, headphones
on.
Oh, and
Village and 7 are also coming to Switch 2.
Launch date 5th March 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
We can't believe it's taken until 2026 to release an actual Pokémon life sim, but here we are. From Koei Tecmo comes
Pokémon Pokopia where you play a Ditto who can turn into a human and copy other Pokémon abilities. Horrifying!
But the game looks utterly adorable, and you'll be able to craft a perfect little utopia for you and you Pokémon pals. Sign. Us. Up. And look, if you're more battle-oriented, then
Pokémon Champions, also coming in 2026 to Switch 1 and 2, will keep you busy/
Launch date 12th Mar 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
Making its Nintendo console debut in 2026. Fatal Frame II is often considered one of the best in Koei Tecmo's long-running horror series. Following a pair of twins to the Minakami region, you'll need to use the Camera Obscura to uncover the secrets of the legendary village.
The
Crimson Butterfly Remake, as well as looking gorgeous, adds new gameplay mechanics and features to help make the game feel as fresh and scary as it did over two decades ago.
Launch date 13th March 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
One of the nicest surprises of the July 2025 Partner Showcase was the announcement of a brand new Monster Hunter Stories, and it looks like the spin-off turn-based series is growing up a little bit.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection looks pretty gorgeous and seems to be running at 60fps on the new console. We'll be getting more details on this one, likely direct from Capcom, in the run up to release next year. This'll keep us happy until a new big Monster Hunter comes to Switch 2, eh?
Launch date 27th March 2026 Platform Switch 2 Physical? Game-Key Card
Now
here's a game we're surprised to see on Switch 2. Hitman developer IO Interactive is creating what it calls "the ultimate spycraft fantasy" in 007 First Light (originally known as Project 007), a wholly unique James Bond stealth-action game.
This Bond origin story will feature 007 as he starts life in MI6. Blending stealth gameplay with gadgets, car chases, and style galore, we're eager to see how this holds up on Switch 2.
Well, need to know more about 2026? Read on...
Up Next: All 120fps Compatible Games
Alana has been with Nintendo Life since 2022, and while RPGs are her first love, Nintendo is a close second. She enjoys nothing more than overthinking battle strategies, characters, and stories. She also wishes she was a Sega air pirate.
Comments 120
Not sure if I'm the only one, but nothing on this list gets me super jazzed about investing. I was hoping to see something maybe I missed but nope.
I hope the Mario Kart world reviews just knock me outta my chair and make me see it's a worth while expense!
I don't think they're ever going to do a direct follow-up to Mario Odyssey - or even Galaxy for that matter. I think it's better for future 3D Marios if they don't try to directly iterate off of one another. I'll be more excited for a wholly original 3D Mario rather than a Galaxy 3 or Odyssey 2.
Besides, DK Bananza looks like a pretty worthy alternative in the 3D platformer area so far.
Is this a renaming of an already existing article? Because aren't these basically all Switch 2 games, that were announced during the Switch 2 Direct? And the headline says 2025. But it includes games, that have confirmed or expected release dates beyond this year, like Duskbloods and Kirby's Air Rider's. Or does it literally mean you are excited in 2025, which would be kinda weird. I myself am quite excited about the next Tomb Raider and Street Fighter 7 IN 2025.
I know, it's Monday...
I am super excited about Switch 2 and Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4.
Besides that I am hoping for a June Direct. And good reviews for the Switch 2 edition of Cyberpunk.
Not the best of lists i have ever seen
Shame metroid was not out at launch in stead of Mario kart
Hope Fast Fusion does well. That team knocks it out of the park with the Fast Series.
It wouldn't be a new Nintendo console without a new Fast game.
@obijuankanoobie Exactly what I was thinking. I was more excited before I saw the list because I assumed I probably missed some good stuff. Looking at that list gave me a bid yawn, as the best stuff that I'm looking forward to looks to be Switch 1 hang overs.
Quite a weak list for me. Hopefully some new and exciting games on the horizon
Looking at this list, I'm much less excited than I was. I'm getting a Switch 2 basically for whatever it can do to make my switch 1 games feel like they finally got the switch pro. I'm sure over the course of the 2's lifetime there will be a handful of games, but I'm pretty sure the Switch 1 is the end of my game collections.
If this was a Switch 1 direct list, people would be going nuts. In a good way.
I love DK, but the more I see the game I can't help but see a lot of ugly cheap looking levels with particles flying everywhere to cover that fact up. Maybe it's just me, but once you really note that most of the game is just stuff flying at you or explosions of particles, it just becomes much less appealing.
@Duncanballs In my opinion, that's not really fair to say because it's the whole point that we should be a generation past the Switch 1. It's like saying if this was an Atari 2600 list people would be losing their minds with excitement. Yes, I suppose they would.
I’m looking forward to updates to existing switch games in terms of even just basic performance more than anything else at launch. Especially those that are free and just benefit from better memory and processing. I don’t need new graphics for everything, just consistent frame rates will do. MK should be fun, but the next big one I’ll probably get excited about is a new Zelda or Mario. More older RTS such as an Age of Empires or StarCraft or something would be great, too. Especially with mouse support.
@Cipher36 A bit of jest and no offence meant. Just found the comments section on this site a little depressing since the direct.
I'm heading towards the mid century point and can't not be excited for a new Nintendo console.
Each to their own though. 👍🎮
Hopefully we will soon get the release date for Metroid Prime 4.
@Duncanballs I hear you, I've gone past that point myself. I think it's because after so long people were hoping Nintendo really wowed them. With all the missteps and changes I think they done a lot of damage toward the good will they built up in the Switch 1's lifetime. To me it's just what it is, but I also have to be honest and say that I'm far from impressed with what they have done.
I'm not really seeing many games on this list that wouldn't run equally on the existing Switch system.
I mean, unless I'm missing something, most of these games would work just fine on the existing Switch.
DKB and MKW are looking so good. SF6, Split Fiction and CP 2077 are looking amazing! I got a lot of games I'm excited for.
@Cipher36 at the end of the day, from whatever viewpoint, we are all passionate about the hobby we love.
Lots of great games to look forward to. I’ll have MK World, Cyberpunk 2077 and Street Fighter 6 at launch. I’ll stick with those for a while before buying any more.
I’ve seen the trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages on other platforms. I really hope this gets a Switch 2 port. I enjoyed the Panic Button ports of the 2 previous games on switch.
So wait, that's only two real Switch 2 games, with Mario Kart World and DK Bananza?
Also yikes, starting off the list of Switch 2 games to look forward to with a port of a PSX game from 1993..
EDIT:
I guess I can't count, that makes 4 games when including Kirby and Hyrule Warriors I guess? Still, out of 27.
Locked in the SW2 and MKW bundle, Sonic X Shadow and SF6 for launch.
Renewed NSO for launch for Cube and a replay of BOTW. Fast Fusion is on the list for a day 1 download.
That'll see me through to July and DK.
I think the year is nowhere near set and we'll hear more in Summer and Autumn directs.
@SabreLevant Not quite. Ridge Racer is the arcade version and that will likely crank up the difficulty.
I'll hold out for physical compilations of the Arcade Archives 2 games.
We already have a bunch of Taito and NeoGeo ones. It would be great if Namco (and especially Nintendo) followed suit with their own releases.
@Duncanballs Fair, I got my dates mixed up, sounds like the PSX version was from 1994 and the arcade version from 1993 - the point still stands about it being a port though!
@SillyG If this happened I would be beyond ecstatic, but I don't think it will. I have the 3 main Taito and the 6 NEOGEO (2 on order) as well as probably 20 other old timey compilations. It's mostly all I care to collect anymore.
@Pirate1 Company of Heroes needs mouse support.
looking forward to playing new Mario Kart, but that's it, plus seeing how the Zelda games and Mario games run on switch 2. Excited to get the console, but will be 95% PS5 for the rest of the year it seems, unless they announced a new mainline Zelda or Mario later this year...
I’m fortunate enough to own other platforms to play big third party games on, so for me I’m just excited for the Nintendo titles.
Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Pokemon Legends Z-A are the big 3 for me.
Metroid Prime 4 I’ll probably be stoked for, just gotta play Prime Remaster first to ensure I like the gameplay.
Hyrule Warriors looks good but I’m not a huge fan of the Warrior style games. If it’s reviewed well, I’d consider it at a steep discount down the road.
Kirby Air Riders is a maybe. Need to see gameplay and the amount of content. The GameCube version was fun for a short bit but I always thought it was very overhyped.
So they are coming in 2025 or are you excited for them in 2025?
I am super excited to play Age of Imprisonment. I also really hope Yunobo is playable
And I'm not going to buy a single one of them (a part from MKW that is packed in).
This is such a weak launch.
Old switch games better run notably better on this thing... but considering Nintendos hardly wants to talk about it they probably don't...
a good list of games but not a great list. I can't wait to play Metroid and Zelda warriors. I'm looking forward to MKW as well but not as much. I'm also picking up a few 3rd party games Hades II is a day 1 for me as is cyberpunk. so good list here but lack of a 3d mario or Zelda hurts a bit. ( heck id even take splatoon 4, or a Xenoblade)
@TrogdorTheBurninator they outlines which ones will with detailed lists
WWE for me. Hopefully it delivers a fully functional and well made product.
'At this point, it's not really a Switch console without Hamster's excellent Arcade Archives series'
I suppose this is true in that there is currently 1 Switch console that has the Arcade Archives series and 0 Switch consoles that don't, but I'm not sure that's a big enough sample size to make this claim
I think the issue with DK Bananza is that it looks like a tech demo with very little substance (at least so far). I hope it surprises us, but I think it's going to be the Luigi's Mansion of this console launch. Don't get me wrong, I like Luigi's Mansion, but it was a glorified tech demo.
Well I for one couldn't be happier about this launch. It's hard for me to imagine it being much better. Obviously there are some people that think a new console should launch with every game under the sun, but that's just not possible. I also know some people just don't "get" how big of a deal Mario Kart is. In my opinion, that is a MASSIVE and hype launch game.
@Ratmasterd21
So how is e.g. Minecraft going to preform on switch 2?
I’m pumped, very pumped!!!
List is missing Bravely Default
Oh yes and as @CriticalHit just reminded me, the next gen port of Hogwarts Legacy
@obijuankanoobie I agree, not very excited.
I'm waiting for a V2 with better battery life.
Plenty of cool game can coming on to Switch 2 the library is gonna be insane 256gb cant fit 10 games like this
waiting a improvement Battery and OLED version 512gb ! or 2TB Express Card
One game that I don't see listed here is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Its Japanese aesthetics caught my attention, and I'm curious enough to try out its gameplay.
This is kinda disappointing. After all that hype for Switch 2, I don't feel especially excited for anything on that list. BOTW on the 3rd machine? Metroid looks promising but it's going to be still more of the same, I'm afraid. And I have zero interest in the big games I have on my PS5. There's no banger for that debut, it seems.
My choice is Mario Kart World and DK Bananza.
But, I might get them very very late.
Nintendo's gotta have a lot to announce if they want y1 to be anywhere near as good as it was for the Switch.
I'll be getting Mario Kart, DK, Metroid, and Pokemon.
I highly recommend Kunitsu-Gami.
@N00BiSH super mario sunshine 2 would be based though
Apart from the Switch 2 edition DLCs that I'm going to get with NSO, I'm also going to get MP4 on day 1, and Hades II. If I manage to shrink my "long lasting game backlog" sensibly (yes, I have 2 backlogs), I might also get Elden Ring.
Bananza might be good, but somehow it looked like a freakin mess to me, so I'm waiting for many more reviews.
Only things on my radar at the moment are Mario Kart, Bravely Default, No Sleep for Kaname Date, and maybe Street Fighter. Am hoping more stuff of interest to me gets announced the next time they do a Direct.
Switch 2
Games
FILE SIZES revealed
Mario Kart World: 23.4gb
Breath of the Wild: 24.2gb
Tears of the Kingdom: 19.9gb
Cyberpunk: 56.8gb
Hogwarts:
Fast Fusion: 3.9gb
Tetris: 3.9gb
Deltarune: 650mb
Welcome Tour: 2gb
Yakuza: 47gb
Rune Factory: 18.5gb
Split Fiction: 73gb
Bravely Default: 11gb
Street Fighter 6: 48.8gb
Fortnight: 29.2gb
Hitman: 61.5gb
Donkey Kong: 10gb
Mario Party: 13gb
Kirby: 16.7gb
@TrogdorTheBurninator that game wasn't given. mostly because it isn't a Nintendo game so i don't see them giving out information on third party games that they have zero control over.
The negativity in the comments section is surprising to me. I thought most people were pretty excited for the launch line up. Launching with a new Mario Kart is pretty hype, and granted much of the 3rd party support is ports, games like Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza Zero, Hitman, and Street Fighter VI are great gets for the console. Plus having a proper version of Hogwarts Legacy. Then we have DK Bananza on the way next month, and we have the Switch 2 editions of games. There’s a little bit of something for everyone I feel. Me personally I’ll have Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk, Yakuza Zero, and Hogwarts Legacy to divide my attention amongst, not to mention GCN NSO, BotW/TotK Switch 2 editions, and updated Switch 1 games to play I will be more than satisfied personally
There are a lot of games I'm excited about. My top 10 is probably:
That is far too many exciting releases for half a year!
Great line up, and great new console!
This year I'll get FOR SURE Mario Kart, Cyberpunk, Fast Fusion, DK Bananza, Metroid Prime 4, Fantasy Life, Elden Ring, Ys X Proud Nordics and Professor Layton.
And also the upgrades for Zelda TotK and Kirby.
And who knows what else will be coming by Christmas (Red Dead Redemption 2, maybe?). I'm excited!
@obijuankanoobie definitely not looking forward to very much on this list and honestly I’m just feeling very “meh” about it. This has got to be one of the most boring console launches of all time and that’s including N64 that launched with a few games but Mario 64 in itself was way more exciting than this.
Outstanding launch window. Majority of those (14 or so?) I am super interested in.
(Defo no upgrading from my PS4 to an expensive PS5 for me for a while)
a lot of games i wont get because they are key cards..
DK Banaza, Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, SF6, Metroid Prime 4, Hyrule Warriors and Kirby Air Riders are all looking great. Of course, Kirby and the Forgotten Land DLC as well (I'm paying $20 for it, it seems worth it).
All in all, Switch 2 is hitting the ground running like the OG Switch did.
Honestly I have a preorder in but these games are not getting any of my thoughts due to Expedition 33. Idk if the timing was deliberate or if they thought they could actually steal the Big N's limelight, but thier game is so special and it is eating Nintendos lunch. How long will it be before an original Nintendo IP had a game as good as Expedition 33? Xmas? 2026? Ever?....DK looks good, but THAT good?...
Most excited for Professor Layton, Ys X Proud Nordics, and No Sleep for Kaname Date: Ai Somnium Files. Can we get more jrpgs and srpgs please?
@Ratmasterd21
It will take me 5 minutes to pop it in the switch 2 and figure out if it runs better.
They make zero effort to elaborate on how your switch one catalog will run on switch 2 (without upgrades)
It is important for most people that have lots of games.
Nintendo has control of the new hardware, they absolutely know what to expect in general from software running on it.
I'm really excited about Mario Kart (obviously), Donkey Kong, Metroid Prime 4, Split fiction (it needs to be said again : you can use gameshare on this one and take a switch 1 for player 2 !) and cyberpunk !!
@Ganon821 I don't get your point, as I haven't played the game yet, but it's VERY likely that Expedition 33 will come over to Switch 2 soon, said by the developers.
So I guess that's as long as we have to wait to have a game as good as that one...
@obijuankanoobie Mario Kart, Cyberpunk and especially FF REmake for me. Along with playing F-zero GX and upgrading the Zelda games with new "notes" to sniff out I'll be busy this year!
Dk doesn't look appealing AT ALL. So I'm also skipping that.
I basically having the joy of owning only one console, so now a whole new generation of ports comes my way! 😄😂
So many ports on that list and so many I have zero interest in. There are a couple of games I'm looking forward to:
Mario Kart World
Donkey Kong Bananza
Metroid Prime 4
Street Fighter 6
Elden Ring
Final Fantasy VII
But I'm in it for the juicy JRPGs. Give me a new Fire Emblem and Xenoblade and I'll be a happy Switch 2 owner.
I am actually interested in some of these but I'm frustrated that we don't have any dates. Because when we don't have dates, Nintendo have repeatedly shown that they're happy to delay things. I'm also shocked that the Switch 2 is launching with a single Nintendo exclusive when last year they specifically said they were delaying the Switch 2 launch so they could have a better launch lineup. I just kinda feel like Nintendo haven't got their own house in order and yet, I appreciate that they only release games when they're as perfect as possible. The biggest mistake they could make so early in this generation is to release games that aren't perfect.
How about Announcements that these are not Key-Card Crap.. almost all of these won't be actual physical games so I'd pass on em till it's on a good sale/clearance etc
@speed_loafer Yes, I'm one of them. I love DK, I don't think this game looks very good. It looks like a lot of flying particles and cheap throw away levels made to just smash smash smash and then smash some more.... Just watching someone else play it, I got tired of seeing the 6,oooth piece of gold being picked up. Honestly, I was really looking forward to it, but after seeing it I was less than impressed. Ahh well, I'm sure it has its audience.
@FormerGameAddict
100% this. My Switch 2 will be used for:
1. making my current switch 1 library better
2. the few franchises I have to have... ie. FE, MH, Xenoblade
3. anything else that's really cheap but really good
It seems the switch 1 will be my last generation of mass collecting based on what I've seen of the switch 2 so far.
@the_beaver My point is the Switch 2 doesn't have much going for it in terms of original new releases. And if Expedition 33 were to come to Switch 2, it'll prolly run like garbage.
@TrogdorTheBurninator I dont think you're understanding what i'm saying so let me try a different approach.
No game will run better on the switch 2 automatically. That's not how this works. this isn't a PC. Third parties would have to go back and patch games for them to recognize that they are being played on the new hardware and then take advantage of that new power. Even then they would need a lot of work. It's not just flipping a switch, you have to add things like Higher resolution textures, 60fps animations, recode for larger scope ect.
THE ONE EXCEPTION is uncapped frame rates. Some games run with uncapped framerates ( i actually think Minecraft is one of them) These games MAY run better simply do to power pull from the CPU. However they run the risk of drawing to much power and running into frame glitches/ speed up frame rates/ a number of other problems.
Short version of the story is ITS UP TO THE DEVELOPER. does that help at all?
@Ganon821 it hasn't even released yet dude. how could it have a massive library of new games when it hasn't even technically released a single game yet?
@Ratmasterd21
Ha ha, can't say you're not trying to explain, much appreciated!
My main problem is that Nintendo is not trying half a much, hardly at all :/
However, I would still be much surprised (and disappointed) if the switch 2 can not render e.g. a minecraft world faster than the switch 1.
Switch 1 is not keeping up due to lack of power, and you can sometimes walk faster than it can render.
So I can't even imagine how they could make the switch 2 mirror the performance of the switch 1 in a case like that, even if they tried...
Any way, we'll see in just a few weeks, take care
@Ratmasterd21 Well it looks like it's releasing with quite a large launch line up, and most of it is remakes, re-releases and rehashes. So yeah, looks like quite a library of also rans. Drip feed engaged....
@Ganon821 I know you really badly WANT to be right. But there has been 1 count them ONE direct about the switch 2. In that direct they announced 6 exclusive new games. 4 of which are first party. (Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Banaza, Drive, Hyrule warriors, the DusckBloods, Hades 2) that's leaving out games like switch tour or whatever and Fast RMX. The SYSTEM HASNT EVEN RELEASED YET. I get that you want to be upset about something, but lack of new games isn't it.
@Ganon821 What are games like DK Bananza and Metroid Prime 4 to you...? They're original releases, and look fantastic.
Besides, would you say Expedition 33 is technically more powerful than Cyberpunk, FFVII Remake or Borderlands 4? Serious question, I'd be surprised considering it's such a small team...
I cant wait for the final fantasy 7 Series!
DK, FF Tactics, FF7, Silksong, SW Outlaws and MP4 are definitely on my to buy on release day list.
I've got a bad feeling Metroid Prime 4 and the new Professor Layton won't release this year.
Definitely getting the Switch 1 physical for Shadow Labyrinth. Oh and that small little indie game Donkey Kong Bananza no one is talking about.
I love my Switch 2, but I have so little excitement for the games coming out for it. Apart from the Switch 2 only games, I just plan to buy the Switch 1 versions and upgrade them if possible.
Yeah… they need a big direct with some games to get excited about…
I bought my switch 2 knowing there wasn’t many games but safe in the knowledge that we’ll get amazing Mario and Zelda games at some point. I’m happy with the device but the only games from this list I have any interest in are DK and Duskbloods. Most of the others I’ll buy cheaper elsewhere (and probably get better performance)
Well it’s my turn to lament on the lack of Switch 2 release games. Is this the worst new console game release in history? I guess part of the issue is the two-headed monster of compatibility with existing switch games means third party developers don’t feel a need to develop immediately. But, I also wonder on the slow pace of developers to upgrade existing games to Switch 2 native support. Did Nintendo issue enough developer kits?
my wish list for 3rd party games: NHL25, GTA5, Read Dead Redemption 2, AC Shadows, Fallout 3 remastered and other Bethesda/Microsoft games.
Dk bananza is a must get as is marvel cosmic Invasion, I'll probably get SW outlaws (as long as the port is stable), pokemon is a maybe (I dip in and out of that series) One I'm interested in that's not on the list is two point museum especially if it uses the mouse controls. I'll probably play James Bond on PS5
The second half of 2025 is stacked for me and I’m buying everything on the Switch for the most part:
Donkey Kong
Misc A Tiny Tale
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
Drag X Drive
Shinobi
Terminator 2D
Final Fantasy Tactics
Pokémon
Mina the Hollower
Hades 2
Hollow Knight Silksong
Kirby Air Riders
Metroid Prime 4
Witchbrook
Splatoon Raiders this year too if it’s a 2025 game!
And if it comes this way, I’m getting Metal Gear Solid Delta on Switch 2 for sure.
Man, I want a Direct, but I’m already thinking I might have a wishlist I can’t keep up with and backlog for the first time since 2021. I know a lot of people are lamenting the release schedule, but I literally want first party Nintendo games and solid indies again. My happiest gaming days were the early Switch years (and childhood!) and this was Nintendo’s strategy and I’m happy they’re doing it again. The first half of 2025 has sort of been the worst gaming has been in a decade for me, but it truly seems like the year will flip into a classic by the end of the year.
I just want release dates, so I can pick and choose what I get, fix my budget, and start preordering things.
Only things really on my radar at the moment are No Sleep for Kaname Date, Shuten Order, and the Mortal Kombat collection.
Absolutely loved star wars outlaws on ps5. Glad it’s coming to S2 and may even double dip!
Whew, I am trying to spend less but all these games is making it difficult. Gonna try to stick to the budget though. Looking forward to so many games! DragxDrive, VF REVO, DK, Story of Seasons, Kaname Date, Hyrule Warriors….the list goes on and on!
Danky Kang, Band 007 and Sanic racing
Splatoon Raiders!
So DKB, and then Shadow Labyrinth and Star Wars Outlaws are maybes and FFT is almost a given since, even if I'm not a big fan of tactics, I want to support anything Ivalice. Next we'll see. Of course MP4 is a given and Elden Ring depending on the reviews and also Sliksong. That's a pretty cool list of games.
But of course I'm sure the next direct will shatter all of these plans with first party releases. Or maybe not. Maybe they really are going to stick to the plan of giving priority to third party that was rumoured back then.
Also anyone remembers that new licence game from yacht club that looked very cool?
Following the recent update to Mario Kart, if they decide to keep it how it is it will be very interesting to see how the sonic kart racer turns out
Anyone excited for Inazuma Eleven?
I refuse to purchase any game key cards.
I honestly hope any dev who put their games on them, just fail
Madden? seems like a big return to nintendo
I got my Switch 2 for the long haul, but I gotta say I kind of regret the purchase in this moment. I'm burned by what happened to MKW and the precedent it's set. I want to play DKB, but now I feel I have to wait a few months to make sure Nintendo doesn't pull a bait & switch like with MKW. And I just noticed that Tony Hawk is a code in a box, so I might as well get it on Steam.
My morbid curiosity will finally see me try out Star Wars Outlaws.
Other titles I am looking forward to:
DK Bananza
007 First Light
Metroid 4
The next Mario Odyssey?
Isn’t the PS5 just a more powerful PS4?
This is a SOLID list to be excited about. I’ve already preordered No Sleep for Kaname Date, but Shadow Labyrinth, Pokémon Legends, Hyrule Warriors, Star Wars: Outlaws??? Switch/Switch 2 gamers will be eating good this year. Not entirely sold on the FromSoft game because I dont really enjoy the frustration of Souls-like games, but Nintendo needs a good PvE multiplayer game, so I’m willing to give it a fair shake.
Still can’t believe we don’t have a release date for Metroid Prime 4 yet
There are games here that looks fun for me. That games are Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokemon Legends Z-A, Hyrule Warriors Age of İmprisonment, Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, The Duskbloods, and 007 First Light.
There is no new 3D Zelda game, new 3D Super Mario game and no new Super Smash Bros game maybe we will see it later on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Nice that the article clearly mentions if the games are getting a physical release.
Plenty of choice and with my legacy Switch backlog in tow, I still have a LOT to play, arguably even better on Switch 2. I've been having a blast with Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition so far!
We don't know that there's any to get 'excited' for except for DK Bananza and MP4 Beyond I'll bet that all of Switch 2's major Nintendo releases are still years off, I'm not interested in playing third party ports we've all seen and played before on better hardware.
Bananza, Prime 4, Raiders, Silksong, Air Riders, Little Nightmares 3. There's a lot for me to be hyped for!
Removed - trolling/baiting; user is banned
All I can say is that I agree: anything Super Giant releases is an automatic "buy immediately" from me.
That and the fact that they fixed my main issue with digital games by moving to virtual game cards makes me less hesitant to buy digital games now. Less...
I don't think for a second that Kirby Air Riders will be released this year.
Marvel Invasion had better be more like Shredder's Revenge than Rita's Rewind. The latter is such a disappointment.
Also, so many of these will have full physical releases on Switch 1. I think until key cards are resolved, the cross gen overlap will be like 4 years.
Very strange not to see Borderlands 4 here... What's wrong with the game? It looks pretty good on Switch 2, right?
Also Reanimal should be on the list too!
@Selim Nah, I don't think we'll ever see a new Zelda, Mario or Smash Bros on the Switch 2... This is a Nintendo console, you'd better forget about that.
@the_beaver
Oke.
No mentioning of Decapolice, unless delayed even further
It is genuinely depressing how many of these are just game-key cards.
Only one I can really say im looking forward to is fire emblem.
I think with 3rd party titles from Capcom. No game key card please although it's likely for Resident Evil and Pragmatter. It's not looking terrible. And we got a predicted February Direct. Which surely will happen in February or earlier next year. Don't rule them out as they hold cards close to there chest
And will only reveal them at the last moment.
I'd like to give about twenty of these a go. Can't wait to finally get around to one or two of them some time in the 2030s.
The new Fire Emblem cannot come fast enough.
Yoshi and Fire Emblem are the final hopes for the future of true physical gaming, if those turn out to be Key Cards then it's over...
I cannot get over that intensely ugly red border on the S2 carts. Could be reason enough to go digital.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...