Upcoming Switch 2 games
Image: Nintendo Life

Following The Game Awards 2025, which was full of Switch 2 announcements, we've given this list a big overhaul and combined the Switch1 and Switch 2 games we're most excited for in one big list. Enjoy!

Juggling two consoles is hard work for some, but not for Nintendo. While the Switch 2 is the primary focus for the Big N, don't ever count the Switch 1 out.

2025 was a busy one, with the Switch 2's launch really filling out the roster and finally giving us some long-awaited titlesand big launch-window hitters, but 2026 sees Nintendo branching out a little bit.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life are both making their return on Switch 1, while Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave headlining the Switch 2. Capcom is going all-in on the new console with Resident Evil 9 and Pragmata day and date on the console, with Mina the Hollower and The Adventures of Elliot bringing some pixel art goodness to our screens.

There's plenty we haven't mentioned, so below, we've rounded up 35-ish (you know there's more) of the best coming to both Nintendo Switch consoles in 2026 and beyond. We'll be keeping this list refreshed all throughout the year, too, so keep checking back!

Make sure you let us know what you're most excited for in the comments.

Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 Upcoming Games

System Shock (Switch 2)

Launch date
18th Dec 2025
Platform
Switch 1 & Switch 2
Physical?
Maybe down the line

The System Shock remake is, at last, coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2; Nightdive just have not slowed down in 2025, and the studio has one more in the tank for the year.

This is a ground-up remake of the critically acclaimed first-person RPG, but the bones are still the same as the '90s original. This is a visual glow-up and a UI-overhaul first and foremost, and the very first Switch 2 port the team is bringing. We can't wait.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)

Launch date
15th Jan 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Of course

Okay, here's Switch 2 Edition we weren't expecting to see. And, admittedly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' upgrade isn't huge — a resolution bump, mouse mode, 12-player multiplayer, etc. — it's the free stuff that's landing alongside it that has us very excited.

Another 100 hours in Animal Crossing come 2026, then? Yes?

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (Switch 2)

Launch date
15th Jan 2026
Platform
Switch 1 & Switch 2
Physical?
Yes on Switch 1, Game-Key Card on Switch 2

Originally, the 13th title in the Trails series was destined only for Switch 1. But a small delay and a new platform release means that Trails Beyond the Horizon will go... beyond the horizon on a brand new console.

Following on from Trails through Daybreak II, Beyond the Horizon splits the narrative between three protagonists — Daybreak's Van, Cold Steel's Rean, and Sky the 3rd's Kevin Graham. Expect this to be a doozy, bringing together years of threads while creating many new ones.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Switch 2)

Launch date
20th Jan 2026
Platform
Switch 1 & Switch 2
Physical?
Unlikely

First revealed during a Nintendo Direct in 2024, MIO: Memories in Orbit is a beautiful Metroidvania with tricky platforming and a gorgeous futuristic aesthetic.

Focusing on soothing and poetic music with fluid movement, we've been looking forward to this since its reveal, and with a Switch 2 version also coming, we especially can't wait to get the smoothest handheld experience.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Switch 2)

Launch date
22nd January 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

Another big-hitter is jumping onto the Switch 2 bandwagon. Square Enix's multiplatform strategy is already in action, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the next step in the company's part.

Remake is, in fact, just one part of a planned trilogy — Rebirth is likely also coming to Nintendo's console eventually. It takes the iconic Midgar section of the PS1 classic and expands it hugely, and beautifully. This will be a must-play when it lands on Switch 2.

Caves of Qud (Switch eShop)

Launch date
January 2026
Platform
Switch 1
Physical?
Digital only

Caves of Qud is an incredible feat. 15 years in the making, with 7 years in early access, it finally launched on PC late last year and is now coming to Switch.

Now, this game is absolutely massive and a little bit overwhelming; it's not quite like any other roguelike out there, guiding you along with a quest system that will help you progress. Some of these are random, others are scripted. Every session is completely different, with events, "political systems" and more procedurally generated. There's so much to talk about for this hugely ambitious game, and we can't wait to dig deeper.

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined (Switch 2)

Launch date
5th February 2026
Platform
Switch 1 & Switch 2
Physical?
Yes, on Switch 2, Game-Key Card on Switch 2 (and no upgrade path)

Square Enix is stuffing its Switch schedule for 2026, and Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined was another surprise announcement. A "reimagining" of the PS1 and 3DS Dragon Quest game, we weren't expecting to see this one, especially with XII still in development and more pixel art games that remain stuck on the DS.

Still, this remake does look gorgeous and goes with a slightly different visual style and we think it works! We wonder if anything else will be reimagined...

Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2)

Launch date
12th February 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Yep!

More Mario Tennis! Wahoo! But, better than more multiplayer Mario sports or even beautiful visuals, Mario Tennis Fever is bringing back that single-player campaign from the Camelot days.

There will be 38 playable characters, new Wonder effects, and full motion controls when the game launches. But Adventure Mode? Featuring Baby Wario & Waluigi? Nintendo is giving us our dream game here...

Reanimal (Switch 2)

Launch date
13th Feb 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

If you felt a little let down by Little Nightmares III, then you might be curious about Reanimal, the next game from the original team behind the Little Nightmares series.

And it looks suitably creepy, too. Play it alone or in local or online co-op to get the most out of this unsettling adventure, complete with some pretty terrifying animal-like creatures....

Resident Evil Requiem (Switch 2)

Launch date
27th February 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

Well, the rumours were true. Resident Evil Requiem, or Resident Evil 9, is coming to Switch 2 on the same day as other platforms.

Featuring a brand new protagonist in Grace Ashcroft, she'll be investigating some mysterious deaths at a hotel. But this is Resident Evil, so Grace is being pursued by a monster, and from the trailers we've seen, there are some terrifying things lying in wait for us. Oh goodness. We'll be playing this with the light off, headphones on.

Oh, and Village and 7 are also coming to Switch 2.

Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2)

Launch date
5th March 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

We can't believe it's taken until 2026 to release an actual Pokémon life sim, but here we are. From Koei Tecmo comes Pokémon Pokopia where you play a Ditto who can turn into a human and copy other Pokémon abilities. Horrifying!

But the game looks utterly adorable, and you'll be able to craft a perfect little utopia for you and you Pokémon pals. Sign. Us. Up. And look, if you're more battle-oriented, then Pokémon Champions, also coming in 2026 to Switch 1 and 2, will keep you busy/

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (Switch 2)

Launch date
12th Mar 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

Making its Nintendo console debut in 2026. Fatal Frame II is often considered one of the best in Koei Tecmo's long-running horror series. Following a pair of twins to the Minakami region, you'll need to use the Camera Obscura to uncover the secrets of the legendary village.

The Crimson Butterfly Remake, as well as looking gorgeous, adds new gameplay mechanics and features to help make the game feel as fresh and scary as it did over two decades ago.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Switch 2)

Launch date
13th March 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

One of the nicest surprises of the July 2025 Partner Showcase was the announcement of a brand new Monster Hunter Stories, and it looks like the spin-off turn-based series is growing up a little bit.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection looks pretty gorgeous and seems to be running at 60fps on the new console. We'll be getting more details on this one, likely direct from Capcom, in the run up to release next year. This'll keep us happy until a new big Monster Hunter comes to Switch 2, eh?

007 First Light (Switch 2)

Launch date
27th March 2026
Platform
Switch 2
Physical?
Game-Key Card

Now here's a game we're surprised to see on Switch 2. Hitman developer IO Interactive is creating what it calls "the ultimate spycraft fantasy" in 007 First Light (originally known as Project 007), a wholly unique James Bond stealth-action game.

This Bond origin story will feature 007 as he starts life in MI6. Blending stealth gameplay with gadgets, car chases, and style galore, we're eager to see how this holds up on Switch 2.

Well, need to know more about 2026? Read on...