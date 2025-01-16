It's finally official: Switch 2 is real, it's coming soon, and it's got new games!

How many new games, though? The console is coming out at some point in 2025, so we'll be getting more game announcements in the coming months. But even this early on, we have a handful of confirmed games for the Switch 2.

So, we've compiled the following list of all confirmed Switch 2 games coming to Nintendo's upcoming system. We've also included a section with rumoured releases.

Note: We'll be updating this upcoming Switch 2 games release dates list regularly with new information from publishers as we get it. However, all dates are subject to change.

Confirmed Switch 2 Games List



Here's every announced Switch 2 game, listed by release date and alphabetically.

TBA

Rumoured Switch 2 Games List

Here is every game that's been teased for Switch 2 but remains confirmed at the moment.

We're not including games that leakers and industry names have hinted at coming to the console, only games that developers have themselves specifically nudged and winked at.

TBA

Switch 2 Games FAQ

There's more to come with Switch 2's library, but if you want some quick hits or answers, then have a look over some of the most frequently asked questions for the console.

When will more Switch 2 games get announced?

Lots of different ways at this point. There's one place where we'll almost definitely get Switch 2 game announcements, and that's at Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct, which will take place on 2nd April 2025.

Otherwise, it's down to third-party developers, who will make the announcements themselves — so keep an eye on social media (and us!).

How is third-party support for Switch 2?

At the moment, we have no idea, but given how much more third-party support came to the Switch compared to the Wii U, we reckon it'll be pretty good.

There are a lot of rumours going around that support this idea, too. Ubisoft, for example, is bringing "more than half a dozen games" to Switch 2. Konami and Square Enix will also reportedly be supporting the console with a "major IP".

Switch 2 may well be joining the "This is an Xbox" campaign, too, as Microsoft is apparently bringing some of its games to the new console, including Halo: Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. All of these are rumours at the moment, though.

When is the new 3D Mario coming out?



Umm... we hate to break it to you, but it hasn't even been announced, yet!

We're pretty sure the next 3D Mario game will come to Switch 2, and that we'll hear about it in 2025, but right now, Super Mario Odyssey 2 is a distant dream. sigh

That's all for now, but this list will be updated every time we add a new Switch 2 game / release date to our database. So, check back in future as the list grows!

It's also worth remembering that Switch will have old games as well - Nintendo confirmed that the new console will be backwards compatible with the original Switch. So if you're after a list of OG Switch release dates, we've got you covered there, too.