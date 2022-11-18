Dunsparce is another returning Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet that has been given a bit of extra love. This tsuchinoko-inspired 'mon has finally received an evolution over 20 years after its debut!

It's not the most obvious of evolutions to figure out, so we're here to help you discover how to get your own Dunsparce evolution — Dudunsparce.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Dudunsparce

Where to find Dunsparce

Dunsparce is found all over Paldea, and you can catch one as early as the first area of the game — South Province (Area One). However, they're pretty uncommon, so you might have to do a little bit of searching before you spot one.

Like the legendary tsuchinoko, Dunsparce likes to hide. If they run away and dive into the ground, they'll be gone and won't respawn. So don't forget you can sneak up on them by using the 'B' button.

We've spotted Dunsparce in South Province (Area Two), (Area Four), and West Province (Area One) more than a few times. If you see one, catch it!

How to evolve Dunsparce

Getting Dunsparce is the hard part. Once you have a lazy yellow friend in your party, you need to level it up until it learns a particular move.

The move you need Dunsparce to learn is 'Hyper Drill', which it learns at level 32. Once it learns the move, it will evolve into a Dudunsparce, which is essentially a Dunsparce with two segments. Very amusing. Not the cool dragon everyone was praying for, but maybe this is better.

If you accidentally tell Dunsparce not to learn Hyper Drill, you can head into the menu and get it to remember the move instead, so don't panic.

How to get three-segment form Dudunsparce

Dudunsparce actually has two different forms. When you first evolve Dunspararce into Dudunsparce, you'll likely get the 'Two-Segment Form', but there's a 'Three-Segment Form' too.

We're still trying to figure out how to get this form in the game, so we'll update this as soon as we find out!

Can you catch Dudunsparce?

If you don't want to fuss around and evolve Dunsparce, or want an easier way to get multiple Dudunsparce, then you can catch them out in the wild — but only once you reach the end of the game.

Dudunsparce can be found in Area Zero, which is the last area in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. To get here, you need to beat all three main story paths to unlock The Way Home path.

In Area Zero, you can find Dudunsparce in the cavern areas at the bottom of the crater. You can also find Dunsparce here if you've been unlucky so far in-game.

And with that, you've now got one of the most amusing Pokémon evolutions ever. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.