The Kitakami Ogre Clan are members of a gang who are spread out across the Kitakami region, and you're tasked with taking them on in battle for some rewards.

This hidden sidequest in The Teal Mask requires you to search every nook and cranny of the new region in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC. There are eight members to seek out, so let's get started.

Here's how to find and defeat every member of the Kitakami Ogre Clan in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Teal Mask.

Where to start the Kitakami Ogre Clan quest



You'll find a man standing outside of Kitakami Hall with a yellow speech bubble above his head mentioning the Kitakami Ogre Clan. He's actually right by the fast travel point, so fly to Kitakami Hall and you'll spot the cap-donning man to the right of the stairs.

You don't need to find this person, technically, but this is worth remembering as this is where you claim your rewards for the quest. He can also give you hints as to where to find the members of the gang.

Kitakami Ogre Clan Rewards

For every member of the Kitakami Ogre Clan that you defeat, you'll be given a reward. Here's a list of all of them.

Members defeated Reward 1 Focus Sash 2 5x Exp. Candy XL 3 Assault Vest 4 10x Rare Candy 5 Choice Specs 6 3x Ability Capsule 7 Choice Band All 8 Ability Patch

All Kitakami Clan member locations

There are eight Kitakami Ogre Clan members to take on — the first seven you can fight in any order, but for the last one, you need to have beaten all of the other seven before you can even attempt to challenge.

You can fight the initial seven in any order, so we'll just list them in the order we found them in. Look out for people wearing Ogerpon masks and you should be able to find them.

Once again, the Kitakami Ogre Clan's levels will depend on how far through you are in the base game. As we beat the base game before starting the DLC, all of the Pokémon were level 75 and above — so make sure you have a team above 75, preferably 77-78 and above.

Masamune of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Mossfell Confluence

Masamune is just east of Kitakami Hall on the grasslands on the west side of the river. You'll see him hidden among a bamboo thicket. He's also just south of the Wild Tera Arbok in the area.

How to beat Masamune

All of Masamune's team are Fairy-type, so a strong Steel-type or Poison-type Pokémon are good choices here. Ribombee is probably the easiest to take out here with weaknesses to Fire, with Clefable's big health pool and ability to restore its health proving to be a pain.

Pokémon Type Grimmsnarl Dark/Fairy Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy Clefable Fairy Ribombee Bug/Fairy





Raikiri of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Mossfell Town

Raikiri is hiding in a cave north of Mossfell Town. Follow the waterfalls and river north up the side of the base of Oni Mountain until you see a ledge and a cave on the left. Enter to find the clan member.

How to defeat Raikiri

Raikiri's team of Electric-types are (and one Rock/Steel) are all weak to Ground-type moves, except for Vikavolt who is immune. Bring a Fire-type to combat the fast Bug-type Pokémon, or use Glimmora's Rock-type moves.

Pokémon Type Raichu Electric Probopass Rock/Steel Vikavolt Bug/Electric Luxray Electric

Kanemitsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Paradise Barrens

Head slightly northeast of the Paradise Barrens fast travel point to another crater and you'll spot this clan member standing in front of a rocky pillar. They're close to the Wild Tera Nosepass.

How to defeat Kanemistu

If you have any Rock-type Pokémon, these will be great for the Fire-types. Alternatively, Water-types are a good shout too. Bring Fire for the Grass-types. This is one of the easier encounters of the quest.

Pokémon Type Ninetales Fire Chandelure Ghost/Fire Shiftry Grass/Dark Lilligant Grass

Hasebe of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Fellhorn Gorge

If you have the fast travel point in Fellhorn Gorge, then this clan member is literally right behind it. If not, head to the largest plateau in the Gorge and go to the northern point of the rock to find them.

How to defeat Hasebe

This is another relatively easy encounter given the number of weaknesses Water-type Pokémon have. Ludicolo can be taken out with Flying-type, Poison-type or Bug-type moves, but Electric and Grass are safe bets for the rest of the team.

Pokémon Type Politoed Water Drednaw Water/Rock Basculegion Water/Ghost Ludicolo Water/Grass

Kotetsu of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Crystal Pool

Kotetsu is hiding at the bottom of a tunnel underneath the Crystal Pool, in the same location you can find Feebas and Carbink. You can enter this by crossing the bridge by the fast travel point and then moving around the back of a raised rocky ledge. Drop all the way down to the bottom.

How to defeat Kotetsu

Kotetsu's team are all Fighting-type Pokémon and all come with solid counters to other types. Flying-type and Fairy-type Pokémon work for all — for Kommo-o you should absolutely have a Fairy-type ready.

Pokémon Type Heracross Bug/Fighting Gallade Psychic/Fighting Conkeldurr Fighting

Kommo-o

Dragon/Fighting

Kunitsuna of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Oni Mountain (West)

Kunitsuna is hiding on the west side of Oni Mountain — specifically just below the northwest corner right next to a pool. The pool is easy to spot on the map, as it's the only one on that side of the mountain.

How to defeat Kunitsuna

This team is a mix of Rock, Ground, and Ice-type. Steel-type is the best for all four 'mons here, though if you want to avoid the Ground-type damage, then swap to Rock or Ghost for Froslass or Water for Mamoswine.

Pokémon Type Carbink Rock/Fairy

Golem

Rock/Ground

Mamoswine

Ice/Ground

Froslass

Ice/Ghost

Munechika of the Kitakami Ogre Clan Location - Oni Mountain (East)

Go to the Crystal Pool and climb up the east side of the wall over the mountains. Then carry on going east to reach a large platform that covers the path leading to the Chilling Waterhead.

How to defeat Munechika

All of Munechika's Pokémon are Normal-type, which means they only really have one weakness — Fighting-type. It also makes them pretty resistant, though, and they have counters to most types. We advise you to just bring your strongest Pokémon. If you have Fighting-type moves, prioritise those. Ghost-types are immune to Normal-type moves, but each Pokémon will have attacks to hit your team should you go for that approach.

Pokémon Type Ambipom Normal Greedent Normal

Snorlax

Normal

Maushold

Normal

Where to find the final Kitakami Clan member - Reveler's Road

Once you've defeated the first seven members, you'll need to head back to the person you spoke to outside Kitakami Hall. Fly back there and speak to him (claiming any rewards you otherwise haven't got in the process), and he'll commend you for defeating all of the members...

Except then he'll challenge you to a fight, revealing himself to be the eighth member of the Kitakami Ogre Clan, and the Secret Master. You'll have a chance to heal and save up before you fight him, so do so.

How to defeat Murasame

Murasama has a mix of Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon on his team, and he also has five Pokémon as opposed to four.

Gengar is super fast, so bring a resistant type and attack it with Dark or Ghost-type moves — both of which are good for Dusclpops. Crawdaunt can be taken down with Grass or Electric, while Kingambit is four times weak to Fighting-type moves, but Fire works best to also counter Trevenant.

Pokémon Type Gengar Ghost/Poison Crawdaunt Water/Dark Kingambit

Dark/Steel

Dusclops

Ghost Trevenant Grass/Ghost

Once you've defeated Murasame's team, you'll get your final reward — an Ability Patch, which will allow you to change a Pokémon's Ability.

