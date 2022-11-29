From the Unova region, Gothita is a Psychic type that, despite being a bit of a veteran Pokémon at this point, is pretty tough to find in Scarlet & Violet. But with our help, you can get your very own, and evolve it into the powerful Psychic-type Gothitelle.

Here's where to find and how to catch Gothita, as well as how to evolve it into Gothorita and Gothitelle.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Gothita

Where to find Gothita

Gothita can only be found in one location across the whole of the Paldea region — West Province (Area Three), just to the right of Zapapico.

To get even more specific, all you need to do is head to the area right next to the mining town where there are some small rocky plateaus to the left and barbed wire fencing to the right. Ahead of you should be some bigger cliffs.

Gothita is a rare spawn here, but if you keep entering and leaving the area, you should eventually get it to appear. It's easy enough to catch, luckily.

[image:3|4[/image]

How to evolve Gothita into Gothorita

Evolving Gothita is much, much easier than trying to find it, luckily. All you have to do is level up Gothita to level 32. Then, it'll evolve into Gothorita.

Interestingly enough, Gothorita is a fairly common Pokémon in South Province (Area Six), just outside of Alfornada. So you could just catch it, breed it, and skip the running-around step.

How to evolve Gothorita into Gothitelle

Again, Gothitelle is pretty straightforward to get compared to catching its smallest form.

You'll evolve your Gothorita into Gothitelle at level 41, so it'll come pretty naturally if you're just playing like normal.

That's one cute little doll goth who knows a thing or two about hiding! Make sure you check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips and tricks for your journey in the Paldea region!