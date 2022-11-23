How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might seem a bit confusing, given the RPGs’ different spin on a day and night cycle, but the requirements remain largely the same. You need a certain kind of Rockruff and, once you find it, you have to act fast if you want its special evolution.

How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff evolves at level 25 and only turns into Dusk Form Lycanroc if:

It evolves during the evening, between day and night

Rockruff has the Own Tempo ability

A Rockruff without Own Tempo or who evolves during the day or night will transform into a different version of Lycanroc.

Scarlet and Violet’s time cycle is separate from your Switch’s internal clock, so even if you change your Switch’s time, it won’t have any effect on the game.

A full day takes roughly 35 minutes to pass, so you only have a couple of minutes between day and night when you can evolve your Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

You can tell dusk arrived by opening your map and checking the circle icon at the top center. At dusk, it turns orange.

The best way to make sure your Rockruff levels up in that time is using EXP Candy or a Rare Candy to bump their level up. You can get EXP Candy from Tera Raid battles, so complete a few of those if you haven’t already.

Where to find Rockruff with Own Tempo in Scarlet and Violet

Own Tempo is Rockruff’s special ability, which means your chances of finding a Rockruff with that ability in the wild are quite low. It’s not completely impossible, though, and you may have some luck searching for Rockruff in:

East Province Area One

South Province Area Two

South Province Area Four

West Province Area One

Serebii’s Joe Merrick said the fixed location Wild Tera Rockruff in West Province Area One, just to the east of Cascarrafa and pictured above, will always have the Own Tempo ability. We haven’t encountered many Wild Tera Rockruff there just yet to confirm whether each one has that ability, but if you’re in the area, it’s certainly worth checking out.

