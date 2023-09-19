Introduced in Generation VI, Carbink is a fairly uncommon Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet's DLC, The Teal Mask.

Hiding away in the caverns of the Kitakami region, if you don't know where to look for this Rock/Fairy-type Pokémon, you might be searching forever.

Here's where to find Carbink in the Kitakami region.

Where to catch Carbink

Carbink can only be found in one place in Kitakami — underneath the Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain.

First, fly to the fast travel point there, then cross the bridge to approach a rocky mound. Ride around the back to find a cave.

Head inside, but don't drop all the way to the bottom. Instead, you want to land on a ledge part-way down on the south side of the chasm. You can glide down if you need to slow your descent.

Go through the cave there and you'll end up in a small alcove where you should spot plenty of Carbink. This Pokémon has a pretty low catch rate, so use Quick Balls, Dusk Balls, and (if you need to) Timer Balls to catch it.

