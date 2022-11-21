Ting-Lu is one of the four Ruinous legendary Pokémon hidden away in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

This stony deer (that, handily, comes with a bowl on its head) hides in the northern regions of Paldea, and to get to it, you'll need to get your hands dirty. Here's how to get Ting-Lu in Generation 9.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Ting-Lu

Where to find Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu is locked behind the Green Shrine, which is tucked away in Socorrat Trail in Lake Casseroya, in the northwest section of the map.

To unlock this shrine, your Koraidon/Miraidon will need to know how to swim, and gliding will also be helpful.

How to open the shrine

To open the shrine, you'll need to pull all eight Green Ominous Stakes from the ground.

Almost all of these are around Casseroya Lake and the northwest side of Paldea. We'll have a full list of locations up soon for these!

How to catch Ting-Lu

If you're worried about failing, turn off autosave and manually save outside the shrine once you've pulled all eight stakes. You can then reload if you accidentally knock Ting-Lu out.

Ting-Lu is Dark/Ground-type, so you'll want a Pokémon that's resistant to these types — Flying-type is good, as is Bug and Grass-type. Make sure you have other types of moves so you don't risk taking Ting-Lu out, though its Vessel of Ruin ability will also lower your team's Special Attack, meaning you'll do a bit less damage than normal.

Lastly, your usual Pokéballs are good here. Ultra, Quick, Dusk, Timer.

all at the start of the battle if you're feeling lucky, and Dusk Balls if it's nighttime.

If you manage to catch it, you'll have one of the four Ruinous Pokémon!

There are plenty of deer to go around in the Pokémon universe now! Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides helpful so far and keep reading on for more hints, tips, and tricks for your journey in the Paldea region!