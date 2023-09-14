Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, introduces the three new Legendary Pokémon known as the Loyal Three – though as you play, you’ll learn this name doesn’t quite fit.

The most bird-like of them, Fezandipiti, also comes as the most difficult to find when you finally seek them out after clearing the short story campaign. As a Poison/Fairy-type, it’s most likely the strongest, too.

Here's where to find and how to catch Fezandipiti in The Teal Mask.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find & How To Catch Fezandipiti

Where to find Fezandipiti

You cannot catch Fezandipiti until you finish The Teal Mask’s story, so you'll need to wait until you've been through every single challenge. To reach the final confrontation of the story, however, you will have to battle ‘Titanic’ versions of the Loyal Three spread throughout three different locations in Kitakami.

After the story is finished, return to where you fought Titanic Fezandipiti on the eastern slope of Oni Mountain and at the bottom of the Chilling Waterhead Cave. You can travel west from Fellhorn Gorge to get there.

How to catch Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti is level 70 and, as it has a very strong Poison/Fairy dual-typing, we recommend bringing a Steel-type Pokémon. If you accidentally KO Fezandipiti, it will respawn after about 20 minutes.

Despite this, we still highly suggest saving before engaging with this powerful bird in order to save time – and Poké Balls. You'll likely burn through a lot of them as you struggle to get its health down low enough. Don't forget to try and inflict status effects, too.

Looking for the other two members of the Loyal Three? Have a look at our guides on how to catch Okidogi and Munkidori. Or you can read through our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more hints, tips, and Pokémon locations.