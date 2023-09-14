How to find and evolve the new Polteageist adjacent Pokemon Poltchageist in the first Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion pack The Teal Mask takes a little bit more effort than your regular Pokémon.

Luckily for you tea aficionados out there, we’ve gone ahead and explored the new region of Kitakami in order to find out how to do both.

Here's where to find Poltchageist, how to evolve it into Sinistcha, and where to find the Unremarkable Teacup and Masterpiece Teacup.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Poltchageist Into Sinistcha

Where to catch Poltchageist

Poltchageist can be found to the east of Mossui Town, along Reveler’s Road and across the narrow river flowing into the Mossfell Confluence area. You'll find it close to the bamboo groves.

Perhaps it depends on the time of day, but Poltchageist is quite the rare spawn in this area and we did not stumble upon one naturally; rather, a Wild Tera Poltchageist hangs out in the northern area of the Mossfell Confluence. Just follow the massive pillar of light and you should stumble upon one.

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha

Much like its cousin Polteageist, you have to find a specific item to evolve Polchageist. Depending if you have a Counterfeit Form Poltchageist (the most common form) or the Artisan Form Poltchageist, this item will be the Unremarkable Teacup or the Masterpiece Teacup.

To tell if your Polchageist is authentic or not, you'll need to view the bottom of its cup — the Masterpiece Form has a little mark on it. Or you can just try and use the Masterpiece Teacup on it – if it works, congratulations! You have an exceedingly rare Pokémon. If not, don’t worry, it’s nothing but a small aesthetic difference.

Upon evolution, Sinistcha also gets a great exclusive move called Matcha Gotcha, which acts like a Mega Drain and also has a chance of dealing burn.

Unremarkable Teacup - Counterfeit Form

Unremarkable Teacups can be found as random sparkling drops on the ground throughout Kitakami. We also received one as a reward for playing the Ogre Oustin’ mini-game.

You can also find one in a cave in the Paradise Barrens, right by where you find the third Signboard. Use this on you Counterfeit Poltchageist and it will evolve into Sinistcha

Masterpiece Teacup - Artisan Form

Head to the Timeless Woods in northeastern Kitakami, you can find a Snorlax guarding a cave with a Masterpiece Teacup inside.

Again, use this on your Artisan Form Poltchageist to evolve it into Sinistcha.



That's how you get your own cup of Poké-matcha. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides for more items, Pokémon locations, and more.