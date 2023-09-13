One of our favourite things about Pokemon DLC is the opportunity to catch even more of our favourite Pokémon, and in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's first part of the expansion pass, you can actually get a starter Pokémon for free!

The Teal Mask allows you to grab the starter Pokémon from Diamond & Pearl. This guide tells you how to get the Sinnoh starter in the Kitakami region, which starter you can get, and if you can get all three in-game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - How To Get The Sinnoh Starters

Where to find the Sinnoh starters

You can get your Sinnoh starter Pokémon not long after you've arrived in the Kitakami region. You'll also need access to the DLC in order to get there. We have a guide on how to start The Teal Mask DLC if you need to know where to go.

Once you've arrived in the region, head up to Mossui Town and cross the bridge to the east. Then, directly to your right, there should be a small thicket of trees. You'll spot your homeroom teacher, Jacq, there.

Talk to Jacq and he'll invite you to join him for a picnic, where he'll have a gift to give you — a Pokémon Egg. All you need to do is pop the Egg in your bag and hatch it (use a Pokemon with Flame Body to make this go quick), and you'll have one of the Sinnoh starters.

Which Sinnoh starter will I get?

The starter you're given is totally random and not based on which starter you picked in the Paldea region.

You also can't pick which starter will hatch from the egg, either. So you'll have to make do with whatever one pops their head out.

Can you get all three Sinnoh starters in the same save file?

Unfortunately, you can't — the Egg that Jacq gives you is the only one you'll get in your game.

However, that doesn't mean you can't get the other two starters at all. You'll have to get them online either by praying for a lucky Surprise Trade or by breeding your own Sinnoh starter and trading it with a friend. For tips on breeding, check out our handy How To Breed Pokémon guide.

For more hints and tips for your Pokémon adventures, check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough — which includes details on The Teal Mask.