Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are big games. Opening up the world to make it one seamless hub of exploration, Paldea is brimming with Pokémon to discover, items to find, and plenty of perfect picnic spots. However, if you're looking to become the very best and beat the main story, then we're here to help.

There are three different paths you have to complete to reach the end of the game, and even then, that doesn't quite get the credits rolling.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How long is the main story?

It took us just shy of 40 hours to get to the credits roll of Scarlet & Violet. However, taking into account that much of that time was spent snapping pictures of Paldea, taking notes, and trying every single thing the game has to offer, that stretches things out a little bit.

We reckon you can beat the main story in around 25-30 hours. That involves beating Victory Road, Path of Legends, Starfall Street, and unlocking and beating the final path. That's assuming you don't get sucked into "catching 'em all".

How long does each path take?

As you can do the three paths in any order, it's hard to measure how long each of these will take individually. You can complete the paths one by one, or you can pick and choose which objectives in each path to tackle next.

However, we can say for certain that Victory Road is the longest of the three paths. With eight gyms (and eight minigame-like trials), and the Elite Four and a Champion to get past, this will definitely take the most time, if you plan to do each path separately.

Starfall Street is likely the path that will take you the next longest to complete. While there are only five bases, they're spread quite far across the map, and the Fighting crew is the highest-level challenge outside of the final path fights and the end game.

Of the three paths, Path of Legends is likely the shortest. Each Titan Pokémon simply needs to be found, followed, and beaten in order to get a new Titan Badge each time. Again, these are spread across the map, and some are much higher level than others (the Dragon Titan being the most difficult), but there are fewer interruptions than the other two paths.

The last path — The Way Home — is unlocked once you beat all three main paths, will only take you an hour or two to get through. It's a fairly linear story, and once you get the phone call to kick off the journey, then you're pretty much set until you hit the credits. It has some tough fights if you're unprepared, however, so get ready.

How long does it take to catch everything?

This is something we're still working on, but filling out your Pokédex is usually the most difficult (and most rewarding) challenge of them all.

Depending on how lucky you are with spawn rates, and if you have friends to trade version exclusive Pokémon with, it might take you to double the normal playtime — around 60 hours.

So, however you plan on tackling Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you'll need to set aside a good amount of time. That's RPGs for you! Tell us if you're enjoying our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough, and check out the rest of our Scarlet & Violet content for more tips and tricks.