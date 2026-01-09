Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was originally teased for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack's GameCube library last year, and it's now been added to the service in the first update of 2026.

This tactical role-playing game was originally released on the GameCube in 2005. We'll have a review up soon on Nintendo Life, so you'll be able to find out more about it soon. For now, here's some backstory:

"All of Tellius is torn in a bloody war that has set the human empires against the nations of the shape-shifting laguz. A small band of mercenaries, led by the earnest but inexperienced Ike, possesses the means to end this war, but a hard path lies before them. Players must master strategy, steel and sorcery to restore order to the seven kingdoms."

As a bonus, Nintendo has also released the game's soundtrack on Nintendo Music. You can check out the trailer for Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance in the video above.