For a while, Basculin wasn't exactly the most popular Pokémon. Then Pokémon Legends: Arceus happened, and the bass got a brand new form with a white stripe and also gained a new evolution out of it.

White-Striped Basculin makes a surprise reappearance in The Teal Mask, the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. That also means you can get its extremely cool new evolution, Basculegion.

In this guide, we'll cover where to find White-Striped Basculin, and how to evolve it into Basculegion.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find White-Striped Basculin

Where to catch White-Striped Basculin in Kitakami

White-Striped Basculin is only available in one location in the Kitakami — the Timeless Woods.

You'll be heading to the Timeless Woods with Perrin to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna as part of a sidequest, but if you haven't done that yet and you want this bass as quickly as possible, here's where you need to go.

The Timeless Woods are in the northeast corner of Kitakami, so you need to head there by going east of Paradise Barrens or north of Fellhorn Gorge.

When you get to the woods, you need to head to the far west side where there's a pool. You'll also find Wild Tera Quagsire there. Basculin is pretty rare, so you may have to wander around and wait for a bit before it appears. However, you'll eventually spot it swimming around on the surface of the water.

White-Striped Basculin can be tricky to catch, so False Swipe might well be your best friend here. Don't forget you can use Net Balls to catch this one, too.

How to evolve White-Striped Basculin into Baculegion

White-Striped Basculin has a very unique evolution method — it must do 294 damage of recoil damage to itself without passing out before it will evolve. It's exactly the same method you had to use in Legends: Arceus, so we just need to find a place to do this.

First of all, it's worth noting that only White-Striped Basculin can evolve into Basculegion — Blue or Red-Striped cannot.

Next, depending on what level you caught your White-Striped Basculin, it may or may not know a recoil-damage move. At level 52, the Pokemon learns Double-Edge, a powerful physical Normal-type move that will cause recoil damage. This is the move you want to use.

Lastly, we want to find an area with weak Pokémon to use Double-Edge on. We did our training on the Kitakami Road and Oni Mountain until Basculin had both caused enough damage to itself and levelled up. Make sure you have healing items and Potions on you.

When you've evolved it, you'll have a powerful Water/Ghost-type Pokémon.

