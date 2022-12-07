The South Province is where you start your Pokémon Scarlet & Violet journey, and contains the most number of Areas. It's also home to Mesagoza, Cortondo, Alfornada, and Artazon.
Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the South Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.
Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.
All South Province TMs
All South Province TMs Area One TMs
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Disarming Voice (TM019)
Mesagoza - Right by a pond and a wall southwest of the Academy.
|Disarming Voice (TM019) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Ralts Dust
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Endure (TM047)
Directly east of Los Platos, you need to go around a small plateau to find this TM tucked away. It's on the border between Area One and Area Five.
|Endure (TM047) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Scatterbug Powder
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Swift (TM032)
Poco Path - West of the Poco Path lighthouse on a small plateau.
|Swift (TM032) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Fletchling Feather
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Air Slash (TM065)
Mesagoza - On top of the fashion store and bag store in the central part of the south side of the city.
|Air Slash (TM065) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Noibat Fur
|3x Wingull Feather
|3x Flamigo Down
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Grass Knot (TM081)
Mesagoza - on the southeast side of the city near a sandwich store, next to a tree.
|Grass Knot (TM081) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Cacnea Needle
|3x Shroomish Spores
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Dragon Dance (TM100)
In Poco Path's Inlet Grotto, tucked high up inside the cave.
|Dragon Dance (TM100) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Tatsugiri Scales
|3x Gible Scales
|3x Noibat Fur
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Play Rough (TM127)
On a small plateau south of Los Platos. You can see the Pokémon Center from the platform.
|Play Rough (TM127) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Fidough Fur
|3x Tandemaus Fur
|3x Tinkatink Hair
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Phantom Force (TM151)
On a high platform inside the Inlet Grotto. You won't be able to get this on your first visit and likely need high jump or climb to reach this TM.
|Phantom Force (TM151) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Sinistea Chips
|3x Shuppet Scraps
|3x Greavard Wax
All South Province TMs Area One TMs Draco Meteor (TM169)
Mesagoza - Given to you after beating Starfall Street.
|Draco Meteor (TM169) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Goomy Goo
|5x Frigibax Scales
|3x Applin Juice
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Agility (TM004)
Directly northwest of Cortondo, Agility is found on the second layer of twisty hillside cliffs in the northwest grass area.
|Agility (TM004) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Fletchling Feather
|3x Oricorio Feather
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Disarming Voice (TM019)
Disarming Voice is south of Cortondo. Drop down from the olive field/dry terrain area to a much grassier area, and this TM is found in an alcove-type area.
|Disarming Voice (TM019) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Ralts Dust
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Pounce (TM021)
Cortondo - Reward for beating the Bug-type Gym.
|Pounce (TM021) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Nymble Claw
|3x Tarountula Thread
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Aerial Ace (TM027)
Cortondo - League rep reward at west Pokémon Center.
|Aerial Ace (TM027) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Starly Feather
|3x Fletchling Feather
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Draining Kiss (TM037)
Cortondo - behind the Gym.
|Draining Kiss (TM037) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Igglybuff Fluff
|3x Flabébé Pollen
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Bulk Up (TM064)
Slightly northeast of Cortondo up a dry grass trail Bulk Up is at the very top of the plateau.
|Bulk Up (TM064) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Makuhita Sweat
|3x Axew Scales
All South Province TMs Area Two TMs Grassy Terrain (TM137)
Just north and below the stone bridge where Wild Tera Scyther can be found. You can also go southeast from the Pokémon Center.
|Grassy Terrain (TM137) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Flabébé Pollen
|3x Sunkern Leaf
|3x Fromantis Leaf
All South Province TMs Area Three TMs
All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Ice Fang (TM010)
Follow the path northeast from South Province Area Three Pokémon Center. You'll be surrounded by high cliffs throughout. Not long before you reach where The Stony Cliff Titan is/was, there's a circular darker-coloured cliff — the TM is there (you may need climb or high jump).
|Ice Fang (TM010) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Cubchoo Fur
All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Trailblaze (TM020)
Artazon - Reward for defeating the Grass-type Gym.
|Trailblaze (TM020) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Petilil Leaf
|3x Hoppip Leaf
All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Reflect (TM074)
To the west of The Stony Cliff Titan up a very small plateau. You may need the ability to climb in order to reach it. It's just northeast of the area's Watchtower.
|Reflect (TM074) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Drowzee Fur
|3x Flittle Down
All South Province TMs Area Three TMs Heavy Slam (TM121)
In the northwest section of Area Three, there's a circular raised platform dwarfed by much larger, thinner stone cliffs and plateaus.
|Heavy Slam (TM121) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Cufant Tarnish
|3x Bronzor Fragment
|3x Dondozo Whisker
All South Province TMs Area Four TMs
All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Rock Tomb (TM036)
Southeast of Wild Tera Scyther, Rock Tomb is located high up on a hill, next to a small and large grey rock. You can see Los Platos to the east from where you are.
|Rock Tomb (TM036) Recipe
|1,500 LP
|3x Rockruff Rock
|3x Klawf Claw
All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Draining Kiss (TM037)
South Province (Area Four) - Next to tree by a waterfall in the southern part of the Area.
|Draining Kiss (TM037) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Igglybuff Fluff
|3x Flabébé Pollen
All South Province TMs Area Four TMs Encore (TM122)
Southwest of Mesagoza, Encore is found on the tip of an unusually-shaped pointed cliff. The cliff is pointing towards the western bridge into the city, and is located north of Wild Tera Scyther.
|Encore (TM122) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Hawlucha Down
|3x Slakoth Fur
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Scary Face (TM006)
Partway up the huge stone structure on the cusp of South Province Area Three, where you find Wild Tera Flareon. The TM is on the southwest side just above a cliff with parts of green on it.
|Scary Face (TM006) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Stantler Hair
|3x Sandile Claw
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Thunder Fang (TM009)
Southwest of the marshes, just northeast of a pond near the southern tip of the area.
|Thunder Fang (TM009) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Shinx Fang
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Swift (TM032)
Near a cliff overlooking the river, close to a grassy bridge.
|Swift (TM032) Recipe
|200 LP
|3x Fletchling Feather
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Mud Shot (TM035)
In the south/centre of the marshland area, in front of a rock and next to a tree.
|Mud Shot (TM035) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Sandile Claw
|3x Wooper Slime
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Air Fang (TM040)
At the base of and to the west of the spiral plateau.
|Air Cutter (TM040) Recipe
|400 LP
|3x Combee Honey
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Rain Dance (TM050)
To the left of a pond just southwest of the marshlands.
|Rain Dance (TM050) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Shellos Mucus
|3x Azurill Fur
|3x Wattrel Feather
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Drain Punch (TM073)
On top of South Province Area Five Watchtower. It's just to the west of the large stone structure on the east side of the area, and overlooks both Area Five and Area Three.
|Drain Punch (TM073) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|5x Croagunk Poison
|3x Mankey Fur
|3x Crabrawler Shell
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Rock Blast (TM076)
You'll find Rock Blast south of the large spiral plateau. Drop down the edge of a cliff to reach it.
|Rock Blast (TM076) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Nacli Salt
|3x Chewtle Claw
All South Province TMs Area Five TMs Calm Mind (TM129)
There's a lake with two islands in it northwest of the Purple Shrine where you find Wo-Chien. On the island next to the cliff face is TM for Calm Mind.
|Calm Mind (TM129) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Stantler Hair
|3x Indeedee Fur
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Snarl (TM030)
North of Alfornada next to a rock up the mountain-side.
|Snarl (TM030) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Maschiff Fang
|3x Squawkabilly Feather
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Icy Wind (TM034)
From lake at the top of the mountain, drop down one level next to the waterfall to the east.
|Icy Wind (TM034) Recipe
|800 LP
|3x Snom Thread
|3x Snover Berries
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Bulk Up (TM064)
On the right side of the Gym.
|Bulk Up (TM064) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Makuhita Sweat
|3x Axew Scales
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Skill Swap (TM098)
Behind the northwest building, next to a barrel on the left-hand side.
|Skill Swap (TM098) Recipe
|3,000 LP
|3x Girafarig Fur
|3x Flittle Dow
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Dark Pulse (TM094)
East of Alfornada and up the mountain path, Dark Pulse is hiding behind some ruin walls.
|Dark Pulse (TM094) Recipe
|8,000 LP
|3x Zorua Fur
|3x Impidimp Hair
|3x Spiritomb Fragment
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Substitute (TM103)
Alfornada - Behind the warehouse on the right side of the town, next to a barrel.
|Substitute (TM103) Recipe
|5,000 LP
|3x Mimikyu Scrap
|3x Azurill Fur
|3x Falinks Sweat
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Liquidation (TM110)
From the beach in West Province, follow the path south up a stone pathway, above the sea. On a large island just west of the path (on the way to a cave), you'll spot the TM.
|Liquidation (TM110) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Arrokuda Scales
|3x Wiglett Sand
|3x Buizel Fur
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Psychic (TM120)
Alfornada - Reward for defeating the Psychic-type Gym.
|Psychic (TM120) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Rellor Mud
|3x Indeedee Fur
|3x Ralts Dust
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Play Rough (TM127)
Southeast of the lake at the top of the mountain. Lower down on the mountain trail heading towards South Province Area Four.
|Play Rough (TM127) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|5x Fidough Fur
|3x Tandemaus Fur
|3x Tinkatink Hair
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Earth Power (TM133)
Slightly southeast of the lake at the top of the mountain. Drop down to the dirt trail on the east side of the mountain.
|Earth Power (TM133) Recipe
|10,000 LP
|3x Silicobra Sand,
|3x Shellos Mucus
|3x Barboach Slime
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Giga Impact (TM152)
At the top of the mountain east of Alfornada, next to the pond and river.
|Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe
|14,000 LP
|8x Taurus Hair
|5x Zangoose Claw
|3x Slakoth Fur
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Focus Blast (TM158)
On the stone bannister up to the battle arena.
|Focus Blast (TM158) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Flamigo Down
|3x Meditite Sweat
|3x Impidimp Hair
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Flare Blitz (TM165)
League Rep reward from Pokémon Center.
|Flare Blitz (TM165)
|12,000 LP
|5x Growlithe Fur
|3x Fletchling Feather
|3x Charcadet Feather
All South Province TMs Area Six TMs Hurricane (TM160)
North of Alfornada, situated right in front of a tree in the green descending cliff section in the north part of the area.
|Hurricane (TM160) Recipe
|12,000 LP
|5x Swablu Fluff
|3x Oricorio Feather
|3x Wingull Feather
Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides useful, and keep reading on for more help!
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...