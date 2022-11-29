A series staple Pokémon since Gen 1, Chansey makes a return in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet along with its evolution and pre-evolution. It's a bit of a pain to find and catch, and if you're not focused, it also might be a bit of a pain to evolve too.

Here's how to catch Chansey, and evolve Chansey into Blissey.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Evolve Chansey Into Blissey

Where to find Chansey

Chansey can appear in multiple places throughout Paldea, but there are two problems. Firstly, it's a pretty rare spawn, so you might be looking for a while. And second, if Chansey spots you, it will run away, meaning you might not even be able to catch up to it even if you use 'ZL' and 'ZR' to aim your Pokémon at it.

There's a chance you'll spot Chansey in South Province (Area Six), parts of East Province (Area Three), part of the Asado Desert, West Province (Area Two, Three), Glaseado Mountain, the south and northeast parts of Casseroya Lake, and North Province (Area One, Two, Three).

Bring your best Pokéballs with you because Chansey is bulky and has a relatively low catch rate. You might want to catch it in a Luxury Ball if you want to make your life a tiny bit easier.

How to evolve Chansey into Blissey

Once you have your Chansey, you'll need to show it a bit of love, as Chansey evolves into Blissey when it's at a high friendship level — just how it's always been!

There are lots of ways you can do this. Having it in your party is a start, and letting it walk around using Let's Go will also make it a lot happier. But make sure it's holding a Soothe Bell, which you can buy at the Delibird Presents shops across Paldea. Picnics, baths, and stat-increasing items like Protein also increase happiness.

It shouldn't take very long if you have every traversal method available. if you're concerned, you can check your Chansey's Friendship level at Cascarrafa.

If your Chansey is at high Friendship, it'll evolve into Blissey the next time you level it up!

How to get Happiny

We mentioned a pre-evolution for Chansey briefly — Happiny — and there are a few ways you can get this baby Pokémon.

The first way is by catching one. Happiny is available pretty much right from the start of the game in South Province (Area One), but you can also find it in South Province (Area Two, Three, Five) and West Province (Area One). Alternatively, you can breed your own Happiny with either two Chansey, two Blissey, or by using a Ditto.

You can evolve Happiny into Chansey by levelling it up while holding an Oval Stone.

And that's how you crack the egg of friendship! Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips and tricks, including other evolution methods!