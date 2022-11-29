Once you reach the endgame of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you'll be able to catch a new kind of Pokémon — Paradox Pokémon. These are only available at the end of the game (and in the postgame), and they're all incredibly powerful.

Two of the most powerful of these are Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant, and they're also pretty tricky to find, t boot. Fortunately, both of these are available in one location, and we know exactly where to get them.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Get Roaring Moon And Iron Valiant

Are Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant version-exclusive?

Yes, they are!

As Roaring Moon is an Ancient Pokémon and Iron Valiant is a Future Pokémon, that means Roaring Moon (which looks like Salamence) is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, while Iron Valiant (a cross between Gardevoir and Gallade) can only be found in Pokémon Violet.

Where to find Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant

Depending on what version you have, you will find Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant in a specific part of Area Zero, the last area of the game. But you won't be able to catch it until after you've seen the credits roll.

The easiest way to find these Paradox Pokémon is to fly to Area Zero on the map (the northwest flying point of The Great Crater of Paldea). Head inside the gate and examine the teleport in the centre of the room. Select Research Lab No. 2 as your destination, and you'll be sent to the inside of that lab immediately.

Leave the lab, then follow the path down as if you were going to Research Lab 3 until you get past the waterfall. Pass the first pile of rocks on the left until you reach a second, where you'll find a small gap that you can squeeze through to find the entrance to a cave.

Inside this cave is the only place in Paldea where you can find either Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant.

How to catch Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant

As expected from one of the most powerful Pokémon in the region, Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant are incredibly hard to catch as they both have very low catch rates — let alone spawn rates.

For Scarlet players: Roaring Moon is Dragon/Dark-type, so be extra careful if you have any Fairy-type Pokémon with you. You can either bring a less-powerful Ice, Fighting, Bug, or Dragon-type (Baxcalibur covers two of these types, as does Heracross) or chip away at it with other type moves.

For Violet players: Iron Valiant is Fairy/Fighting — the first of its kind. It has no quad weaknesses, but it is susceptible to Poison, Flying, Psychic, Steel, and Fairy-types. Again, you can whittle its health down either with Pokémon of other types (except Dragon, which it's immune to) or take a weaker Tinkaton with you.

Try a Quick Ball, and if not, Dusk Balls are excellent here as you're inside a cave. Timer Balls will come in handy if these Pokémon prove extra pesky.

How to get Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant in the opposite version

If you want Roaring Moon in Violet or Iron Valiant in Scarlet, you'll need to trade with a friend who has the opposite version to you.

Alternatively, you can join up in a Union Circle with a friend who has the opposite version, get them to host, and go and catch it in their Area Zero yourself!

Two very awesome-looking Pokémon, don't you think? Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.