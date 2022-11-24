How to get Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is easier than you might think, especially if you’re used to earlier Pokémon games and the tricks one particular NPC played.

This guide explains how to get add Gengar to your Paldaen Pokédex quickly and whether the ghostly favorite still deserves a spot on your team.

How to get Gengar in Scarlet and Violet

Normally, you can only get Gengar by trading Haunter, who evolves as soon as the trade is complete, and and hoping your trade partner is kind enough to send back your/their lovely new Ghost-type friend.

However, Scarlet and Violet include an NPC in Levincia City, in front of the battle court, who wants a Pincurchin and will give you Haunter in return.

Unlike Mindy’s Haunter in Diamond and Pearl, this Haunter isn’t holding an Everstone, an anti-evolution stone. That means it will evolve as soon as the trade finishes, giving you a free Gengar without the hassle of a wireless trade — and righting a historical wrong for Pokémon veterans!

Levincia is where you end up for your third Gym battle (if you're following the recommended gym order), but you can get there pretty early if you want that Gengar fast. Head north from Artazon, and follow the river east until you see this spot shown below.

Ride your Koraidon or Miraidon, and leap over the river onto the sandy shoal. Then, make your way north to Levincia and its beaches.

How to get Pincurchin

Pincurchin spawn in a few areas, but the easiest way to get one for this trade is combing the beaches near Levincia, in East Province Area Two. They’re fairly rare, so you might have to leave and come back a few times.

Most of the wild Pokémon in this area are around level 20. Make sure to bring a Pokémon of a similar or slightly lower level, and consider using False Swipe to avoid accidentally KO’ing your Pincurchin.

Is Gengar good?

Gengar remains one of the strongest special attackers in the series, with a staggering base special attack stat of 130 and high speed of 110.

That, plus access to moves such as Shadow Ball, Toxic, and Hex, make Gengar a potent force on any team — provided you don't face off against Dark types or other Ghost types. Gengar's low defense makes it rather fragile.

