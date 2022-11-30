If you've been messing around in your Pokémon's summaries, you may have noticed something that looks a little bit like this:
If you're wondering what these mysterious badges mean, what they do, and how to get them, then look no further — we've got a comprehensive guide to Ribbons and Marks for you, so you can customise your Pokémon with the latest cool badges and titles.
A huge thanks to Bulbapedia and Serebii which enabled us to confirm much of the information below. Other references have been noted individually.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide To Ribbons
What are Ribbons?
Ribbons are something that have been around since Generation 3, albeit with a lot of changes over the years. They signify that a Pokémon or a trainer has done something worth celebrating: Beating the Pokémon League, becoming best friends with a specific Pokémon, or attended an event within the game are all things that can earn you Ribbons.
How do I equip Ribbons?
Ribbons appear on the Pokémon's summary. Select any Pokémon within your party and choose "Check summary", then scroll right twice to get to their "Memories" page.
If your Pokémon has earned a Ribbon, you can press A to equip it. If they have no Ribbons, it will say "This Pokémon doesn't have any".
What do Ribbons do?
Ribbons bestow a title upon your Pokémon that will appear when it is summoned in battle.
For example, if your Pokémon has the Best Friends Ribbon equipped, they will be called "Pikachu the Great Friend".
Ribbon types and effects
Only two new Ribbons have been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are indicated with a * by their name. The others are repeats from previous generations that can also be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For a full list of the Ribbons that can be obtained through transferring Pokémon, see Bulbapedia.
|Appearance
|Name
|Description
|Title
|How to get
|Paldea Champion Ribbon*
|A Ribbon awarded for becoming the Paldea Champion and entering the Paldea Hall of Fame.
|the Paldea Champion
|Beat the Pokémon League (or the post-game Academy Ace Tournament) to earn this Ribbon for all Pokémon in your party
|Once-in-a-Lifetime Ribbon*
|A rare Ribbon found extremely infrequently on Pokémon obtained in a Surprise Trade.
|the One-in-a-Million
|Given to a Pokémon randomly during a Surprise trade (odds not yet determined)
|Master Rank Ribbon
|A Ribbon awarded for winning against a Trainer in the Master Ball Tier of Ranked Battles.
|the Rank Master
|Defeat a Trainer in the Master Ball tier of Ranked Battles
|Effort Ribbon
|A Ribbon awarded for being an exceptionally hard worker.
|the Once Well-Trained
|Show a Pokémon with the maximum level of effort values (510) to a girl in Levincia (south of the city, in a park)
|Best Friends Ribbon
|A Ribbon that can be given to a Pokémon with which you share a close and meaningful bond.
|the Great Friend
|Show a Pokémon with the maximum level of friendship to a girl in Cascarrafa (north corner of the fountain in the center)
|Classic Ribbon
|A Ribbon that proclaims love for Pokémon.
|the Pokémon Fan
|Event Pokémon
|Premier Ribbon
|A Ribbon awarded for a special holiday.
|the Celebratory
|Event Pokémon
|Event Ribbon
|A Ribbon awarded for participating in a special Pokémon event.
|the Festive
|Event Pokémon
|Birthday Ribbon
|A Ribbon that commemorates a birthday.
|the Best Buddy
|Event Pokémon
|Special Ribbon
|A special Ribbon for a special day.
|the Premium
|Event Pokémon
|Souvenir Ribbon
|A Ribbon for cherishing a special memory.
|the Cherished
|Event Pokémon
|Wishing Ribbon
|A Ribbon said to make your wish come true.
|the Wish Granter
|Event Pokémon
|Hisui Ribbon*
|of the Distant Past
|Transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that has used the Photo Studio into Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
You can also transfer Pokémon with existing ribbons from old games into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Their Ribbons will be transferred over, too.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide To Marks
What are Marks?
Like Ribbons, Marks have been around for a while — since Pokémon Sword and Shield. Unlike Ribbons, which commemorate special events, Marks are used to show off unique features of a Pokémon, or where it was caught.
What do Marks do?
Again, like Ribbons, Marks add titles to your Pokémon. But you can get them without having to earn them — many Marks can be found on wild Pokémon, so it's worth checking your Boxes to see if you already have some!
How to increase Mark Chance
Some sandwiches and cooked meals have something called "Title Power", which increases your chances of finding a Pokémon with a Mark.
You can also eat food with Humungous Power or Teensy Power to increase the chance of finding a huge or tiny Pokémon for the Mini Mark and the Jumbo Mark.
Where to get the Mark Charm in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
If there is a Mark Charm in the game, we haven't found it yet. The Mark Charm was introduced in Pokémon Sword & Shield's Isle of Armor DLC, and provided a slightly higher chance of finding Pokémon with Marks in the wild. It may be the case that Scarlet and Violet don't have a Mark Charm, or it may be added in DLC.
Mark types and effects
Some of these Marks are returning from Sword & Shield. New Marks are indicated with a * by their name.
|Appearance
|Name
|Description
|Title
|How to get
|Chang
|Destiny Mark*
|A mark of a chosen Pokémon.
|the Chosen One
|Catch a wild Pokémon on your birthday
|N/A
|Itemfinder Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon that likes to pick things up.
|the Treasure Hunter
|Unknown, potentially unavailable
|Unknown
|Gourmand Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon gourmet.
|the Gourmet
|Eat sandwiches or buy food
|Unknown
|Jumbo Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon that's the largest it can be.
|the Great
|Show a Pokémon with a size of 255 to the Hiker with the Pachirisu in Mesagoza (West)
|1 in 16,512
|Mini Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon that's the smallest it can be.
|the Teeny
|Show a Pokémon with a size of 0 to the Hiker with the Pachirisu in Mesagoza (West)
|1 in 16,512
|Partner Mark*
|A mark for a friendly Pokémon.
|the Reliable Partner
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Mightiest Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon caught in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle.
|the Unrivaled
|Catch a Pokémon in a 7 ⭐ Tera Raid Battle
|1 in 1
|Titan Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon that was an Titan.
|the Former Titan
|Catch a former Titan Pokémon (post-game)
|1 in 1
|Alpha Mark*
|A mark for a Pokémon that was an Alpha.
|the Former Alpha
|Unknown; potentially to do with transferring Alpha Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|1 in 1
|Lunchtime Mark
|A mark for a peckish Pokémon.
|the Peckish
|Catch a Pokémon in the middle of the day
|1 in 50
|Sleepy-Time Mark
|A mark for a sleepy Pokémon.
|the Sleepy
|Catch a Pokémon at night
|1 in 50
|Dusk Mark
|A mark for a dozy Pokémon.
|the Dozy
|Catch a Pokémon in the evening
|1 in 50
|Dawn Mark
|A mark for an early-riser Pokémon.
|the Early Riser
|Catch a Pokémon in the morning
|1 in 50
|Cloudy Mark
|A mark for a cloud-watching Pokémon.
|the Cloud Watcher
|Catch a Pokémon during overcast weather
|1 in 50
|Rainy Mark
|A mark for a sodden Pokémon.
|the Sodden
|Catch a Pokémon during rain
|1 in 50
|Stormy Mark
|A mark for a thunderstruck Pokémon.
|the Thunderstruck
|Catch a Pokémon when it's stormy
|1 in 50
|Snowy Mark
|A mark for a snow-frolicking Pokémon.
|the Snow Frolicker
|Catch a Pokémon in the snow
|1 in 50
|Blizzard Mark
|A mark for a shivering Pokémon.
|the Shivering
|Catch a Pokémon in a snowstorm
|1 in 50
|Dry Mark
|A mark for a parched Pokémon.
|the Parched
|Catch a Pokémon in strong sunlight
|1 in 50
|Sandstorm Mark
|A mark for a sandswept Pokémon.
|the Sandswept
|Catch a Pokémon in a sandstorm
|1 in 50
|Rare Mark
|A mark for a reclusive Pokémon.
|the Recluse
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 1000
|Uncommon Mark
|A mark for a sociable Pokémon.
|the Sociable
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 50
|Rowdy Mark
|A mark for a rowdy Pokémon.
|the Rowdy
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Absent-Minded Mark
|A mark for a spacey Pokémon.
|the Spacey
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Jittery Mark
|A mark for an anxious Pokémon.
|the Anxious
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Excited Mark
|A mark for a giddy Pokémon.
|the Giddy
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Charismatic Mark
|A mark for a radiant Pokémon.
|the Radiant
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Calmness Mark
|A mark for a serene Pokémon.
|the Serene
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Intense Mark
|A mark for a feisty Pokémon.
|the Feisty
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Zoned-Out Mark
|A mark for a daydreaming Pokémon.
|the Daydreamer
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Joyful Mark
|A mark for a joyful Pokémon.
|the Joyful
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Angry Mark
|A mark for a furious Pokémon.
|the Furious
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Smiley Mark
|A mark for a beaming Pokémon.
|the Beaming
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Teary Mark
|A mark for a teary-eyed Pokémon.
|the Teary-Eyed
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Upbeat Mark
|A mark for a chipper Pokémon.
|the Chipper
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Peeved Mark
|A mark for a grumpy Pokémon.
|the Grumpy
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Intellectual Mark
|A mark for a scholarly Pokémon.
|the Scholar
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Ferocious Mark
|A mark for a rampaging Pokémon.
|the Rampaging
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Crafty Mark
|A mark for an opportunistic Pokémon.
|the Opportunist
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Scowling Mark
|A mark for a stern Pokémon.
|the Stern
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Kindly Mark
|A mark for a kindhearted Pokémon.
|the Kindhearted
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Flustered Mark
|A mark for an easily flustered Pokémon.
|the Easily Flustered
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Pumped-Up Mark
|A mark for a driven Pokémon.
|the Driven
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Zero Energy Mark
|A mark for an apathetic Pokémon.
|the Apathetic
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Prideful Mark
|A mark for an arrogant Pokémon.
|the Arrogant
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Unsure Mark
|A mark for an unsure Pokémon.
|the Reluctant
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Humble Mark
|A mark for a humble Pokémon.
|the Humble
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Thorny Mark
|A mark for a pompous Pokémon.
|the Pompous
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Vigor Mark
|A mark for a lively Pokémon.
|the Lively
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
|Slump Mark
|A mark for a worn-out Pokémon.
|the Worn-Out
|All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark
|1 in 100
We'll be updating this guide if we find new information — or if anyone gets that elusive One-In-A-Million badge! Make sure to peruse the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for more help with the games.
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...