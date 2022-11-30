If you've been messing around in your Pokémon's summaries, you may have noticed something that looks a little bit like this:

If you're wondering what these mysterious badges mean, what they do, and how to get them, then look no further — we've got a comprehensive guide to Ribbons and Marks for you, so you can customise your Pokémon with the latest cool badges and titles.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide To Ribbons

What are Ribbons?

Ribbons are something that have been around since Generation 3, albeit with a lot of changes over the years. They signify that a Pokémon or a trainer has done something worth celebrating: Beating the Pokémon League, becoming best friends with a specific Pokémon, or attended an event within the game are all things that can earn you Ribbons.

How do I equip Ribbons?

Ribbons appear on the Pokémon's summary. Select any Pokémon within your party and choose "Check summary", then scroll right twice to get to their "Memories" page.

If your Pokémon has earned a Ribbon, you can press A to equip it. If they have no Ribbons, it will say "This Pokémon doesn't have any".

What do Ribbons do?

Ribbons bestow a title upon your Pokémon that will appear when it is summoned in battle.

For example, if your Pokémon has the Best Friends Ribbon equipped, they will be called "Pikachu the Great Friend".

Ribbon types and effects

Only two new Ribbons have been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are indicated with a * by their name. The others are repeats from previous generations that can also be obtained in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For a full list of the Ribbons that can be obtained through transferring Pokémon, see Bulbapedia.

Appearance Name Description Title How to get Paldea Champion Ribbon* A Ribbon awarded for becoming the Paldea Champion and entering the Paldea Hall of Fame. the Paldea Champion Beat the Pokémon League (or the post-game Academy Ace Tournament) to earn this Ribbon for all Pokémon in your party Once-in-a-Lifetime Ribbon* A rare Ribbon found extremely infrequently on Pokémon obtained in a Surprise Trade. the One-in-a-Million Given to a Pokémon randomly during a Surprise trade (odds not yet determined) Master Rank Ribbon A Ribbon awarded for winning against a Trainer in the Master Ball Tier of Ranked Battles. the Rank Master Defeat a Trainer in the Master Ball tier of Ranked Battles Effort Ribbon A Ribbon awarded for being an exceptionally hard worker. the Once Well-Trained Show a Pokémon with the maximum level of effort values (510) to a girl in Levincia (south of the city, in a park) Best Friends Ribbon A Ribbon that can be given to a Pokémon with which you share a close and meaningful bond. the Great Friend Show a Pokémon with the maximum level of friendship to a girl in Cascarrafa (north corner of the fountain in the center) Classic Ribbon A Ribbon that proclaims love for Pokémon. the Pokémon Fan Event Pokémon Premier Ribbon A Ribbon awarded for a special holiday. the Celebratory Event Pokémon Event Ribbon A Ribbon awarded for participating in a special Pokémon event. the Festive Event Pokémon Birthday Ribbon A Ribbon that commemorates a birthday. the Best Buddy Event Pokémon Special Ribbon A special Ribbon for a special day. the Premium Event Pokémon Souvenir Ribbon A Ribbon for cherishing a special memory. the Cherished Event Pokémon Wishing Ribbon A Ribbon said to make your wish come true. the Wish Granter Event Pokémon Hisui Ribbon* of the Distant Past Transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that has used the Photo Studio into Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

You can also transfer Pokémon with existing ribbons from old games into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Their Ribbons will be transferred over, too.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide To Marks

What are Marks?



Like Ribbons, Marks have been around for a while — since Pokémon Sword and Shield. Unlike Ribbons, which commemorate special events, Marks are used to show off unique features of a Pokémon, or where it was caught.

What do Marks do?

Again, like Ribbons, Marks add titles to your Pokémon. But you can get them without having to earn them — many Marks can be found on wild Pokémon, so it's worth checking your Boxes to see if you already have some!

How to increase Mark Chance

Some sandwiches and cooked meals have something called "Title Power", which increases your chances of finding a Pokémon with a Mark.

You can also eat food with Humungous Power or Teensy Power to increase the chance of finding a huge or tiny Pokémon for the Mini Mark and the Jumbo Mark.

Where to get the Mark Charm in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet If there is a Mark Charm in the game, we haven't found it yet. The Mark Charm was introduced in Pokémon Sword & Shield's Isle of Armor DLC, and provided a slightly higher chance of finding Pokémon with Marks in the wild. It may be the case that Scarlet and Violet don't have a Mark Charm, or it may be added in DLC.

Mark types and effects

Some of these Marks are returning from Sword & Shield. New Marks are indicated with a * by their name.

Appearance Name Description Title How to get Chang Destiny Mark* A mark of a chosen Pokémon. the Chosen One Catch a wild Pokémon on your birthday N/A Itemfinder Mark* A mark for a Pokémon that likes to pick things up. the Treasure Hunter Unknown, potentially unavailable Unknown Gourmand Mark* A mark for a Pokémon gourmet. the Gourmet Eat sandwiches or buy food Unknown Jumbo Mark* A mark for a Pokémon that's the largest it can be. the Great Show a Pokémon with a size of 255 to the Hiker with the Pachirisu in Mesagoza (West) 1 in 16,512 Mini Mark* A mark for a Pokémon that's the smallest it can be. the Teeny Show a Pokémon with a size of 0 to the Hiker with the Pachirisu in Mesagoza (West) 1 in 16,512 Partner Mark* A mark for a friendly Pokémon. the Reliable Partner Unknown Unknown Mightiest Mark* A mark for a Pokémon caught in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle. the Unrivaled Catch a Pokémon in a 7 ⭐ Tera Raid Battle 1 in 1 Titan Mark* A mark for a Pokémon that was an Titan. the Former Titan Catch a former Titan Pokémon (post-game) 1 in 1 Alpha Mark* A mark for a Pokémon that was an Alpha. the Former Alpha Unknown; potentially to do with transferring Alpha Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus 1 in 1 Lunchtime Mark A mark for a peckish Pokémon. the Peckish Catch a Pokémon in the middle of the day 1 in 50 Sleepy-Time Mark A mark for a sleepy Pokémon. the Sleepy Catch a Pokémon at night 1 in 50 Dusk Mark A mark for a dozy Pokémon. the Dozy Catch a Pokémon in the evening 1 in 50 Dawn Mark A mark for an early-riser Pokémon. the Early Riser Catch a Pokémon in the morning 1 in 50 Cloudy Mark A mark for a cloud-watching Pokémon. the Cloud Watcher Catch a Pokémon during overcast weather 1 in 50 Rainy Mark A mark for a sodden Pokémon. the Sodden Catch a Pokémon during rain 1 in 50 Stormy Mark A mark for a thunderstruck Pokémon. the Thunderstruck Catch a Pokémon when it's stormy 1 in 50 Snowy Mark A mark for a snow-frolicking Pokémon. the Snow Frolicker Catch a Pokémon in the snow 1 in 50 Blizzard Mark A mark for a shivering Pokémon. the Shivering Catch a Pokémon in a snowstorm 1 in 50 Dry Mark A mark for a parched Pokémon. the Parched Catch a Pokémon in strong sunlight 1 in 50 Sandstorm Mark A mark for a sandswept Pokémon. the Sandswept Catch a Pokémon in a sandstorm 1 in 50 Rare Mark A mark for a reclusive Pokémon. the Recluse All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 1000 Uncommon Mark A mark for a sociable Pokémon. the Sociable All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 50 Rowdy Mark A mark for a rowdy Pokémon. the Rowdy All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Absent-Minded Mark A mark for a spacey Pokémon. the Spacey All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Jittery Mark A mark for an anxious Pokémon. the Anxious All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Excited Mark A mark for a giddy Pokémon. the Giddy All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Charismatic Mark A mark for a radiant Pokémon. the Radiant All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Calmness Mark A mark for a serene Pokémon. the Serene All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Intense Mark A mark for a feisty Pokémon. the Feisty All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Zoned-Out Mark A mark for a daydreaming Pokémon. the Daydreamer All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Joyful Mark A mark for a joyful Pokémon. the Joyful All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Angry Mark A mark for a furious Pokémon. the Furious All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Smiley Mark A mark for a beaming Pokémon. the Beaming All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Teary Mark A mark for a teary-eyed Pokémon. the Teary-Eyed All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Upbeat Mark A mark for a chipper Pokémon. the Chipper All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Peeved Mark A mark for a grumpy Pokémon. the Grumpy All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Intellectual Mark A mark for a scholarly Pokémon. the Scholar All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Ferocious Mark A mark for a rampaging Pokémon. the Rampaging All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Crafty Mark A mark for an opportunistic Pokémon. the Opportunist All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Scowling Mark A mark for a stern Pokémon. the Stern All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Kindly Mark A mark for a kindhearted Pokémon. the Kindhearted All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Flustered Mark A mark for an easily flustered Pokémon. the Easily Flustered All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Pumped-Up Mark A mark for a driven Pokémon. the Driven All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Zero Energy Mark A mark for an apathetic Pokémon. the Apathetic All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Prideful Mark A mark for an arrogant Pokémon. the Arrogant All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Unsure Mark A mark for an unsure Pokémon. the Reluctant All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Humble Mark A mark for a humble Pokémon. the Humble All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Thorny Mark A mark for a pompous Pokémon. the Pompous All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Vigor Mark A mark for a lively Pokémon. the Lively All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100 Slump Mark A mark for a worn-out Pokémon. the Worn-Out All wild Pokémon have a chance of having this mark 1 in 100

We'll be updating this guide if we find new information — or if anyone gets that elusive One-In-A-Million badge!