What is Ogre Oustin’ in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Ogre Oustin' is a new mini-game introduced in The Teal Mask expansion. A tradition among the residents of Mossui Town, Ogre Oustin’ has you pop balloons to collect berries before a horde of hungry Pokémon can gobble up your gains over three difficulty levels.

This may sound like something you’d play once and skip, but the rewards for this often frustrating little mini-game make getting good at it well worth it.

In this guide, we'll cover where to play Ogre Outstin', how to play Ogre Oustin', the best tips, and all rewards from this tricky mini-game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Ogre Oustin' Tips - How To Win, Best Mochi, Shiny Munchlax

Where to play Ogre Oustin’

You won’t be able to play Ogre Oustin’ until you reach a certain point in The Teal Mask’s story, which is when you attend the Festival of Masks with Kieran at Kitakami Hall.

Once there, Carmine will challenge you to beat her Ogre Oustin’ Score during your time at the festival. Once done, you’ll be able to head back and play Ogre Oustin’ all you want. There’s even a handy little fast-travel point right at the Ogre Oustin’ stall.

How to play Ogre Oustin’

Ogre Oustin’ is pretty straightforward: while riding Miraidon or Koraidon, you must pop coloured balloons to collect a certain number of coloured berries that they drop. The amount of berries you need to collect is denoted at the beginning of the round and at the top right of your screen. You will automatically collect the berries within each balloon and must head back to a lineup of berry tables to place the berries by pressing the A button rapidly. Once you place all the berries on the tables, you will move onto the next round.

Of course, hungry Pokémon such as Greedent, Munchlax, and even a Snorlax will come and eat the berries you’ve placed. You can scare these Pokémon away by pressing the R button, causing Miraidon or Koraidon to roar.

Ogre Oustin’ features three difficulty levels: Easy (3 rounds), Medium (6 rounds), and Hard (10 rounds). You will likely be unable to clear Normal or Hard playing by yourself. Thankfully, you can play Ogre Oustin’ with up to four friends online.

You can join a friend’s game if they share the link code with you, or you can create your own room and share the link code yourself. However, do note there is no automatic matchmaking for Ogre Oustin’. If you have no friends playing, you must use external message boards to organise a group.

Ogre Oustin' tips - how to beat



There are a handful of tips that will help you claim victory at Ogre Oustin':

Carry the maximum amount of berries before you return to the table - you can only carry 30 berries at once.

Before each round begins, drive ahead of the starting point to where the balloons spawn.

In a group, each member should focus on one colour at a time. Players will often specify which colour they’ll seek out on external message boards.

Once you’ve filled your colour, hang back and scare incoming Pokémon away.

If you’re playing solo, do not place too many berries too early. This will attract more Pokémon

Ogre Oustin' Rewards

So why go through all the trouble to play Ogre Oustin’? Simply put, the rewards are pretty great once you clear each difficulty level for the first time:

Easy: Exp. Charm (first time), Air Balloon, 3x Gold Nuggets

Normal: Fairy Feather, Big Nugget

Hard: Shiny Munchlax

Yes, you read that right. You will receive a Shiny Munchlax for completing the Hard difficulty – no small task, even with friends.

You will also receive a handful of other items, such as Feathers, Tera Shards, and evolutionary items, every time you oust some ogres.

What does Mochi do?

Each game of Ogre Oustin’ rewards you with Mochi. Mochi works the same way Vitamins do, allowing you to increase the Effort Values (EVs) of your Pokémon. A seventh Mochi, called the Fresh-Start Mochi, resets all Effort Values.

This makes training Pokémon for competitive play exceptionally easier – if you don’t mind playing Ogre Oustin’, that is.

All Mochi types

Here’s a list of all the Mochi:

Health Mochi – Raises HP EVs by 10

Muscle Mochi – Raises Attack EVs by 10

Resist Mochi – Raises Defense EVs by 10

Genius Mochi – Raises Special Attack EVs by 10

Clever Mochi – Raises Special Defense EVs by 10

Swift Mochi – Raises Speed EVs by 10

Fresh-Start Mochi – Resets all EVs

As a Pokemon’s stat is effectively maxed out at 252, it will take 25 of a single type of Mochi plus two corresponding Feathers to max out a single Pokemon’s stat.

Oustin' enough ogres? Need more help on your Kitakami and Paldean journey? Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for all of the tips you need.