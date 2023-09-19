Feebas is legendary among the Pokémon community for being a pretty hard Pokémon to find back when it debuted in Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire.

The ugly fish Pokémon is much easier to find nowadays, but it can still be a bit tricky if you don't know where to look. That's certainly the case in The Teal Mask, where Feebas returns. But that's what we're here for.

In this guide, we'll be telling you where to catch Feebas in the Kitakami region.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find Feebas

Where to catch Feebas

Feebas can be found in one location only — underneath the Crystal Pool at Oni Mountain. In fact, the location is hidden through a network of caves.

First of all, fly to the Crystal Pool — the area where you met up with Carmine to fight Milotic. it's at the very top of Oni Mountain.

From the fast travel point, cross the bridge and head towards the raised surface on the edge of the pool. Walk around the back here to find a cave and head inside.

Drop all the way down to the bottom, then head south down another tunnel, and drop down the next hole into a pool of water. From here, you want to swim west into another cave which is full of water, Barboach, and Whiscash.

However, look carefully and you'll spot a small grey fish swimming around — that's your Feebas.

How to evolve Feebas

Feebas isn't a very impressive Pokémon on its own, but it can evolve into the powerful pure Water-type Pokémon Milotic.

However, to do that, you'll need a Prism Scale and an internet connection — or some local friends. Check out our guide on where to find a Prism Scale so you can evolve Feebas into Milotic.

Need more help completing the Pokédex? Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for more hints, tips, and locations.