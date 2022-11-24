How to get the False Swipe TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet works a bit differently from most TMs. TM 57 won’t show up in the wild, and you can’t earn it in battle. Instead, you’ll have to go to school.

This guide explains where to find False Swipe, what it does, and how to craft it once you have the original.

How to get False Swipe in Scarlet and Violet

TM 57 False Swipe only comes from Mr Jacq, your biology teacher at the academy. Once you enroll in the school and complete your first biology lesson, you’ll notice a red exclamation mark next to the biology room on your school map. Head there for a chat with Mr. Jacq.

He tells you about his involvement with the Paldea Pokédex and asks you to report back when you catch a certain number of Pokémon. Your first milestone is catching 30 Pokémon. Head back to the biology room once you have 30 or more, and speak with Mr. Jacq. He gives you a few False Swipe TMs for your trouble and asks you to show him 100 Pokémon next time.

These rewards are separate from the Biology exams, so you don’t have to worry about getting every answer right to keep unlocking milestones.

How to craft False Swipe TM

Once you have these TMs in hand, you can craft them at any point at a TM machine at Pokémon Centers. You need:

3 Chewtle Claw

3 Kricketot Shell

400 League Points

What does False Swipe do?

False Swipe is a physical attack that deals a small amount of damage, but it can never KO the target. It always leaves them with 1 HP, which makes it the perfect move to use when you're trying to catch wild Pokémon in Paldea.

Check out our full TM Location And Recipe guide for more info on Technical Machines, and the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides for more tips!