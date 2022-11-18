We were promised selfies in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's trailers, and now that the game is out, we've got selfies! But how do you activate the ability? What are the filters? And what are the poses? We've got all the info you need right here.

How to take a selfie

Once you've reached Los Platos, you'll get the ability to use the Rotom Phone as a camera. Simply press the down button on the left Joy-Con or the left of your controller to open up the camera menu. This will let you take normal pictures, but if you press Y, you'll flip the camera into selfie mode.

You can then press down again to have your character look at the camera.

You can then take photos like you normally do on the Switch — by pressing the capture button below the directional buttons on the Joy-Con, or in the middle of the Pro Controller.

Filters

Here are all the filters:

Filter name Appearance No Filter Fish-Eye Lens Blur Starburst Film Reel Toy Camera Monochrome Sepia Cool Retro Vivid Dreamy

Poses

Press up to bring up the Poses menu, and choose from these six:

Pose name Appearance Peace! Roar! What's This? Hello! Oh Dear! Act Cool

As far as we can tell, there are no new filters or poses to unlock throughout the course of the game... so this is it, at least for now!

Let us know if this guide was helpful below, and be sure to check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for more details.