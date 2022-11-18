Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 1
Image: Nintendo Life

We were promised selfies in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's trailers, and now that the game is out, we've got selfies! But how do you activate the ability? What are the filters? And what are the poses? We've got all the info you need right here.

How to take a selfie

Once you've reached Los Platos, you'll get the ability to use the Rotom Phone as a camera. Simply press the down button on the left Joy-Con or the left of your controller to open up the camera menu. This will let you take normal pictures, but if you press Y, you'll flip the camera into selfie mode.

You can then press down again to have your character look at the camera.

You can then take photos like you normally do on the Switch — by pressing the capture button below the directional buttons on the Joy-Con, or in the middle of the Pro Controller.

Filters

Here are all the filters:

Filter name Appearance
No Filter
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 1
Image: Nintendo Life
Fish-Eye Lens
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 10
Image: Nintendo Life
Blur
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 8
Image: Nintendo Life
Starburst
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 2
Image: Nintendo Life
Film Reel
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 9
Image: Nintendo Life
Toy Camera
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 7
Image: Nintendo Life
Monochrome
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 6
Image: Nintendo Life
Sepia
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 4
Image: Nintendo Life
Cool
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 11
Image: Nintendo Life
Retro
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 5
Image: Nintendo Life
Vivid
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 12
Image: Nintendo Life
Dreamy
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 3
Image: Nintendo Life

Poses

Press up to bring up the Poses menu, and choose from these six:

Pose name Appearance
Peace!
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 18
Image: Nintendo Life
Roar!
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 17
Image: Nintendo Life
What's This?
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 16
Image: Nintendo Life
Hello!
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 15
Image: Nintendo Life
Oh Dear!
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 14
Image: Nintendo Life
Act Cool
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Take Selfies With The Rotom Phone 13
Image: Nintendo Life

As far as we can tell, there are no new filters or poses to unlock throughout the course of the game... so this is it, at least for now!

Let us know if this guide was helpful below, and be sure to check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides for more details.