So, you've decided to start down the Starfall Street path in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, hmm? Ignoring Victory Road and the Path of Legends means you'll be facing Team Star and battling Crews occupying Team Star bases across the Paldea region.

As you engage in Operation Starfall, you may need tips in order to beat the Team Star Leaders — and you've come to the right place. In this walkthrough guide, we'll link you out to each separate Team Star base and tell you exactly how to find the base, how to beat the squad, and how to beat the boss.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Starfall Street - Team Star Walkthrough

Below are the bases you'll need to find and beat to achieve victory on Starfall street. You can approach them in any order you like, although this is our recommended order:

Let us know if you're finding our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides useful, and keep reading on for more help!