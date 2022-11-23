Pokemon breeders' favorite blobby smiley face is back in the Paldea region, but if you're wondering where to find Ditto Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, just know you'll need plenty of patience.

Beyond completing your Paldea Pokédex, a Ditto can be very useful to have in your party if you're breeding Pokémon, so it's worth taking the trouble to track them down.

Here's how to get Ditto in Scarlet & Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where Do I Find Ditto?

Ditto are found in West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three), though you won't find one just by looking out for a pink blob in the field. They disguise themselves as other Pokémon! Instead, there are two ways to ensure you catch a Ditto.

One is that you can engage a wild Pokémon in a battle. If your enemy Pokémon is a Ditto, it will transform as soon as the battle starts, so you can run away immediately if your chosen foe isn't a Ditto.

However, there's also a quicker way. Press the 'ZL' button and use the right stick to "lock on" to a Pokémon in the wild. This way you can see the names of the Pokémon before you encounter them (if you've encountered them before, that is).

If you haven't caught a Ditto before, the name above a Pokémon will appear as "???" That's your sign to throw your Pokémon at the faker to start a battle. Make sure you have a Quick Ball handy, and if that doesn't work, use a Pokemon that can inflict paralysis or sleep to help make catching Ditto easier.

After you've caught your first Ditto, the "???" will show up as "Ditto" instead.

We've also noticed a few behavioral differences in Ditto when it mimics other Pokemon. A Ditto mimicking Pineco, for example, will always be on the ground. Ditto disguising itself as other wild Pokemon that tend to be more aggressive and rush toward you will just ignore you like other docile Pokemon as well, so bear that in mind while you're out hunting!

We're still working on these Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides and adding information in the days and weeks after launch. Let us know if you're finding these helpful so far.