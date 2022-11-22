In recent years, the Pokémon series has allowed us to customise our trainers. No longer are we stuck wearing Ash Ketchum's hand-me-downs — the drip displayed in games like Sword and Shield became legendary.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet maintains the customisable outfits, faces, and hair, but with one key difference: You're now a school kid in school uniform. Customisation is a little more limited as a result, but you can still show off your style! Here's how to change your clothes and appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fashion Tips for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to change clothes

Once you have some new clothes in the bag, you can change into them at any time by pressing the Left directional pad button on the Joy-Con or the controller.

Navigate through the categories of clothing with the left and right buttons on the D-Pad, select the clothes you want to try on with the up and down buttons, and press A to try things on.

You can preview the outfit by pressing Y.

Can you alter/take off your uniform?

You can change between Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter outfits, but that's it. Your uniform stays on the whole time, sorry. The uniform colours will also match your game — an orangey red for Scarlet, and a blueish purple for Violet.

Here are the differences:

Spring : Long, skinny trousers, an off-white long-sleeved shirt with coloured cuffs, a tie, and suspenders.

: Long, skinny trousers, an off-white long-sleeved shirt with coloured cuffs, a tie, and suspenders. Summer : A short-sleeved off-white shirt, a tie, and shorts.

: A short-sleeved off-white shirt, a tie, and shorts. Autumn : Knee-length shorts, an off-white long-sleeved shirt with coloured cuffs and a tie, and a puffy vest.



: Knee-length shorts, an off-white long-sleeved shirt with coloured cuffs and a tie, and a puffy vest. Winter: Long, skinny trousers, an off-white shirt with a tie, a blue jumper, and a grey long-sleeved zip-up blazer.



How to remove that stupid hat

Go into the hat menu and press X to get rid of the school hat. You can also do this with gloves, socks, and glasses.

Why aren't the hats loading?

Some hairstyles are incompatible with hats. If your hats aren't loading at all, this is probably why.

How to change Rotom Phone case

In the clothing menu, go all the way to the right to find your Rotom Phone cases. You can get new ones at Delibird Presents, and from a woman near the steps in Mesagoza.

How to change appearance

Press Y to open up the outfit menu, then press the + button to open the appearance menu. Here, you can change your face completely, from your eye shape to your makeup. You can also press the minus button to temporarily remove glasses and hats so you can preview your look better.

How to change hairstyle

You can't change your hairstyle in this menu, unfortunately — you'll have to go to a salon. You can find these on your map in the big cities, where they'll appear as a scissors icon.

It costs $3,000 to change your hairstyle, so be sure you know what you want — but if you back out, it won't cost you anything.

Where to buy new clothes

Clothes shops can be found in the cities — Mesagoza, Levicia, and Cascarrafa. Open the map while you're in one of these places and you'll see the shops marked on your map — the ones with a little T-shirt are the fashion boutiques. These will often appear as just "Fashion street", which is a row of fashion-focused shops.

Here's what they sell:

Bagin's — bags

— bags Capbourg — hats

— hats Zapaldea — shoes

— shoes Sock Quarter — socks

— socks Spec Shack — glasses

There are general fashion shops, too, with specific styles:

Rough & Tough — sporty and casual

— sporty and casual Veracidad — high-end fashion (think designer brands and huge price tags)

— high-end fashion (think designer brands and huge price tags) Seguro Style — biker gear

Hopefully, even though we can't change our actual outfits, there's still enough customisation left to make your mark on the world and represent yourself in style.

Let us know if you have any other burning Pokémon Scarlet & Violet questions, and make sure to check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough guides to see if we've already answered them!