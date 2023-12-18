There are too many Legendary Pokémon. There, we said it. Still, Game Freak added 25 rare Pokémon from generations past in The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You’ll have to jump through more than a few hoops to unlock the ability to catch any of them, however. And never mind the process of finding them in the massive Paldea region. As always, we’ve got you covered at Nintendo Life.

In this guide, we'll be telling you how to unlock all of the returning Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC, where to find Snackworth, and all of the Legendary Pokémon locations.

Note: This is currently a work in progress as we try to find the specific locations of each legendary.

How to unlock the returning Legendary Pokémon

To be able to catch the likes of Groudon and Spectrier, you’ll have to finish The Indigo Disk DLC, which requires beating the base game and The Teal Mask DLC beforehand. You’ll know you’re done when you catch Terapagos, the ‘box art’ Legendary of The Indigo Disk.

Once the credits finish rolling, head to the Blueberry Academy Entrance and look for an unnerving man named Snackworth hanging out near the bleachers.

Depending on the version of the game you own, Snackworth will give you a random snack which unlocks a Legendary Pokémon in the Paldea region every time you finish 10 Blueberry Quests or 1 Blueberry Group Quest. For an in-depth look at Blueberry quests, see our guide on how to farm BP efficiently. Keep completing Blueberry Quests in the Terarium and you’ll eventually have snacks for them all.

Along with the snack, Snackworth will also tell a little story which serves as a clue for where to find each Legendary. We’ve skipped that step for you and provided more precise directions as to where to find them below.

Snacksworth's Snacks - All returning Legendary Pokémon locations

Despite being unlocked in The Indigo Disk, all 25 of Snackworth's Snacks will point you in the direction of Paldea, where the base game takes place.

Below, we'll be telling you where to find all 25 Legendary Pokémon in relation to fast travel points found in the Paldea region.

Note: We are currently in the process of confirming all returning Legendary Pokémon locations in The Indigo Disk — special thanks to our friends at Serebii for putting together a list of Snackworth's Legendary Pokémon locations.

Articuno

Right by a lake between the Glaseado Mountain and the Montenevera Pokémon Centers. This is the same lake where Wild Tera Veluza is.

Zapdos

Northeast of Your House. You can fly directly to Poco Path Lighthouse and climb to the top to reach Zapdos.

Moltres

North of Asado Desert Watchtower. East and a little south of the Porto Marinada Pokémon Center. You'll need to climb up the wall of the northern part of the desert, at the mouth of the entrance to West Province (Area Two).

Raikou

Images coming soon!

Northwest of West Province (Area One). Found north of a small lake.

Entei

Images coming soon!

Northeast of Levincia (North). Directly east of East Province (Area Three), right along the coast.

Suicune

Images coming soon!

Directly west of Casseroya Lake (Islet) on a medium-sized island.

Lugia

Far north of North Province (Area One) on a tiny island with a rock on it. You can head north from the North Province (Area One) Watchtower if you have this unlocked.

Ho-Oh

Images coming soon!

East of Alfornada, down the steep cliff but before the river.

Latias

East of Alfornada and west of Your House on a narrow beach. You can also head directly south from South Province (Area Four) Watchtower.

Latios

Images coming soon!

South of North Province (Area Two). Near a large large lake with a tree in the middle.

Kyogre

Northwest of Casseroya Lake in the North Paldean Sea, near many small islands along the coast. If you've unlocked the Gracia Stones waypoint on your map, fly there and go directly north into the seawater to find it.

Groudon

Images coming soon!

In the Alfornada Cavern, the cave system beneath Alfornada.

Rayquaza

Images coming soon!

Directly north of South Province (Area Three) along the southeast corner of The Great Crater of Paldea.

Cobalion

South and slightly west of North Province (Area Two) up a cliff. The cliff path directly overlooks the bamboo thicket and the Pokémon Center. This is very close to Kubfu's location.

Terrakion

Directly east of West Province (Area One) — North and southeast of Cascarrafa (West) along the border of The Great Crater of Paldea. Climb up the side of the mountain to reach this Pokémon.

Virizion

In the northeast corner of Tagtree Thicket. Head slightly east of East Province (Area Three) and hop over the river where Wild Tera Grafaiai is.

Reshiram

Images coming soon!

South of Zapapico (West) and Zapapico (East) along the narrow river.

Zekrom

Southwest of South Province (Area Three) on the giant plateau, which is directly south of Artazon, along the coast. It's just below where Wild Tera Flareon is, and southeast of the ruins at the top here.

Kyurem

Images coming soon!

Very close to Dalizapa Passage Pokémon Center – northwest.

Solgaleo

Images coming soon!

On the roof of the Pokémon League building.

Lunala

Images coming soon!

Directly north of Porto Mariada in West Province (Area Two) where the river meets the sea.

Necrozma

Images coming soon!

North of Casseroya Lake at the base of the large plateau.

Glastrier

Images coming soon!

South of Montenevera and north of Dalizapa Passage.

Spectrier

West of Dalizapa Passage at a small ruin along the border of The Great Crater of Paldea. You can also get there by going east from Medali and climbing up the side of the mountains to reach the ruins here

Kubfu

Slightly southwest of North Province (Area Two) near a sign and a waterfall. if you have the Fury Falls waypoint, fly directly there and Kubfu will be right behind you. This is very close to Cobalion's location.

Are there any version-exclusive Legendary Pokémon?

Yes, there are. Nine Legendary Pokémon are exclusive to each version of the game — there is a way to get the other version's exclusives without trading, but you will have to play multiplayer online or with friends locally.

We've listed the version-exclusive Legendary Pokémon below.

Pokémon Scarlet Solo Quest-exclusive Legendaries

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Ho-Oh

Latios

Groudon

Reshiram

Solgaleo

Glastrier

Pokémon Violet Solo Quest-exclusive Legendaries

Lugia

Latias

Kyogre

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Zekrom

Lunala

Spectrier

Do you need to play multiplayer to get all returning Legendary Pokémon?

If you want to catch all 25 Legendary Pokémon, then yes, you will need to play multiplayer via Union Circle — either local or online — to catch all of the returning Legendaries. If you own both Scarlet and Violet and the correct DLC for each game, then you'll be able to catch 22 Legendary Pokémon without clearing Group content.

If you only have one game, however, you will need to play with friends or others online, as Group Quests require you to play online with friends. Doing so will allow Snackworth to give you candies of Pokémon from the opposite version you own, meaning you do not have to trade.

Furthermore, three Pokémon are exclusive to Group Quests: Rayquaza, Kyrurem, and Necrozma.

Are you looking forward to catching all these Legendary Pokémon again? Or are you only aiming for your favorites? Let us know in the comments