Of the new Legendary Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, you won’t find Okidogi difficult to track down, though whether you find him easy to capture depends on what Pokémon you bring along with you.

Here's where to find and how to catch Okidogi in Tthe Teal Mask.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Find & How To Get Okidogi

You cannot catch Okidogi until you finish The Teal Mask’s story. Once you do, you will find a regular Okidogi in the same area you battled the ‘Titanic’ version of him with your partner Carmine that you can capture. However, this time you’ll be on your own, so be prepared.

The quickest way to reach the area is to fast travel to the Paradise Barrens waypoint in the northwest of the map. Heading northeast from the waypoint, you’ll see Okidogi hanging out by a singular tree at the edge of Paradise Barrens.

How to catch Okidogi

At level 70, we recommend saving before engaging him so if you accidentally KO him – or vice-versa – you can reload your save quickly. However, even if you KO him and forgot to save, come back after 20 or so minutes and Okidogi should respawn.

As a member of the Loyal Three, this brute boasts a Poison/Fighting typing, meaning you definitely should bring some powerful Psychic-type Pokémon along for the ride. Status moves and False Swipe are always a good choice, too.

Don't be afraid to use your best Poké Balls to try and catch this beast.

You can find out where to catch the other two of the Loyal Three in our guides for Fezandipiti and Munkidori. Otherwise, for more general tips, check out our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough.