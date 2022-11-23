How to get Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is something you won’t be able to do with ease for quite a while, but once you reach a certain point in your Paldean adventure, you can buy as many Mints as you want – assuming you have the cash for it.

This guide explains where to find Mints and what role they play in raising your Pokémon.

What are Mints for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you stumbled on a Mint in the wild, you just found a very handy, rare item. Mints let you change a Pokémon's nature.

A Pokémon's nature determines how their stats will increase – or not – as they level up. For example, a Lonely Pokémon will see greater increases in its attack increase more than other stats, while defense remains lower. A Bold Pokémon is the opposite, with higher defense and lower attack.

Careful nature selection helps mitigate a Pokémon's natural stat weaknesses or play to their strengths. A Palafin with a Lonely nature will pack an even bigger punch than one with, a Modest nature and higher special attack.

Getting the perfect nature isn’t quite as important in the main storyline, but if you want to take your team online, paying attention to stats and natures and breeding Pokémon to get the best combination is a wise idea.

Where to buy Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You may find Mints randomly in the wild, similar to Berries and evolution stones, but after you’ve progressed quite a bit in your journey, you can actually buy them from Chansey’s Goods.

Early in the game, Chansey’s Goods only stocks basic stat and recovery items, such as X Accuracy and Energy Root. At some point later, their inventory expands with more advanced items, including Mints.

We’re not exactly sure when it happens, though we noticed the inventory changed sometime after our sixth Gym battle. If your Chansey’s Goods doesn’t have them yet, try advancing your progress on the Victory Road path and checking back.

Any Chansey’s Goods will stock the Mints, so you aren’t limited to just one specific city.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mint List

The Mint selection runs the full gamut of Pokémon natures.

Adamant Mint

Bold Mint

Brave Mint

Calm Mint

Careful mint

Gentle Mint

Hasty Mint

Impish Mint

Jolly Mint

Lax Mint

Lonely Mint

Mild Mint

Modest Mint

Naive Mint

Naughty Mint

Quiet Mint

Rash Mint

Relaxed Mint

Sassy Mint

Serious Mint

Timid Mint

Each Mint costs 20,000 Poke Dollars, and there’s no limit on how many you can buy.

If you plan on swapping natures frequently, make sure to grab the Amulet Coin and rake in some extra cash during your trainer battles.

Check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough for more tips!