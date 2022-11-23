Evolution stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are tough to track down, and once you find them, you’re a bit limited in what you can do with them. Outside the staples such as Fire Stone, finding most evolution stones is a matter of luck. If you’re hoping to breed an army of Glaceon or Mismagius, you’ll need a lot of patience and maybe a friend or two willing to give you there’s.

This guide shows you where to find each stone and which Pokémon need them. If you've got some stones already and need a Pokémon to use them on, check out our guide for where to find Eevee.

All evolution stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You find some stones in fixed locations around Paldea, in Poké Balls with red beams of light shining from them like other items. These are one-and-done items. More won’t show up at that location during any point in the game.

Others appear as random items, denoted by gold sparkles on the ground, and you may be able to find more than one during your journey. Similar to finding rare Pokémon such as Eevee, you can leave a given area and return to reset the available items (and Pokémon) to give yourself another shot at finding an evolution stone.

Thunder Stone locations

You can purchase Thunder Stones from any Delibird Presents location for 3,000 Poké Dollars after obtaining your third Gym badge.

You may also find some randomly scattered around:

Levincia

East Province Area Three

Pokémon that evolve with Thunder Stone

Eevee

Pikachu

Tadbulb

Magneton

Eelektrick

Fire Stone locations

After obtaining your third Gym badge, you can purchase Fire Stones from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Poké Dollars.

You may also find them as random drops in:

East Province Areas Two

East Province Area Three

Pokémon that evolve with Fire Stone

Capsakid

Eevee

Growlithe

Water Stone locations

Water Stones show up as permanent stock in Delibird Presents after you win your third Gym badge.

You may potentially find them as random drops around Area Zero as well.

Pokémon that evolve with Water Stone

Eevee

Shellder

Leaf Stone locations

Leaf Stones may show up in Tagtree Thicket as random items, and you can buy them for 3,000 Poké Dollars at Delibird Presents once you earn the Levincia Gym Badge.

Pokémon that evolve with Leaf Stone



Eevee

Ice Stone locations

Ice Stones are random items on Glaseado Mountain, specifically the area northeast of Montenevera Gym.

Pokémon that evolve with Ice Stone

Eevee

Cetoddle

Crawbrawler

Sun Stone locations

Sun Stones may show up as random items near the river in West Province Area One. You also get a couple for defeating the Sunflora in the Artazon Gym trial.

Some players reported finding them as random items in the desert, but we haven't found any there yet.

Pokémon that evolve with Sun Stone

Petilil

Sunkern

Dusk Stone locations

So far, we’ve only found one Dusk Stone location, and that’s behind the Gym building in Montenevera. This is a permanent item drop, unlike the other stones, which means you have to rely on the auction house to get any more.

Pokémon that evolve with Dusk Stone

Misdreavous

Murkrow

Shiny Stone locations

You can find Shiny Stones as random items on Soccarat Trail, north of Casseroya Lake, and there’s also a static location in South Province Area Six. Head to the lake northeast of Alfornada to grab it.

Pokémon that evolve with Shiny Stone



Floette

Dawn Stone locations

Dawn Stones seem to be more plentiful. You can find one:

In the ruins northwest of Medali

On the riverbank in East Province Area Three

They may potentially show up as random items, but we haven’t been able to confirm where, specifically, just yet.

Pokémon that evolve with Dawn Stone



Kirlia

Snorunt

Moon Stone locations

Moon Stones are a bit trickier, apparently. We found one near Area Zero on the southeastern edge of the Great Crater of Paldea, but some reports suggest you can also find them anywhere in Area Zero as a random item. That’s a pretty large space, so just keep your eyes peeled for the telltale golden sparkle while you travel.

Pokémon that evolve with Moon Stone



Jigglypuff

Port Marinada Auction House

Port Marinada, north of the Asado Desert, is home to a bustling auction house with multiple vendors. Several of those vendors change their goods every real-world day – when your Switch’s internal clock moves from one date to the next – and while their stock is seemingly determined at random, one or more of them may have evolution stones of any kind for sale.

The downside is that, since this is an auction house, you may end up paying exceptionally large sums of money for these stones if an NPC continues driving the price high. If you have the Poké Dollars and don’t mind spending them, though, this is your best chance of getting evolution stones such as the Dusk Stone after exhausting all their known locations in the wild.

