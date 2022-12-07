Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: East Province, Tagtree Thicket - All TM Locations 1
The East Province is home to some very rocky terrain along with some interesting locales in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Behind the mining area, you'll find Tagtree Thicket, while towns include Zapapico and Levincia.

Here is where you'll find all TMs across all of the East Province Areas, including TM rewards for quests and League Reps. If you're looking for our TM hub, which includes all recipes, you can find that here.

Please note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more TMs out in the wild.

All East Province TMs

All East Province TMs Area One TMs

All East Province TMs Area One TMs Flame Charge (TM038)

Reward for defeating Fire Crew Base - Team Star.

Flame Charge (TM038) Recipe 800 LP 3x Fletchling Feather 3x Torkoal Coal

All East Province TMs Area Two TMs

All East Province TMs Area Two TMs Volt Switch (TM048)

Levincia - Reward for defeating the Electric-type Gym.

Volt Switch (TM048) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Dedenne Fur
 3x Shinx Fang

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Acrobatics (TM014)

On top of scaffolding in the north/northeast section of the area. There are lots of items in this area.

Acrobatics (TM014) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Wattrel Feather 3x Bombirdier Feather

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Icy Wind (TM034)

At the top of Levincia Lighthouse.

Icy Wind (TM034) Recipe 800 LP 3x Snom Thread 3x Snover Berries

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Brick Break (TM058)

South of the river behind rock formation.

Brick Break (TM058) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Makuhita Sweat 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Crabrawler Shell

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Reflect (TM074)

Next to a crate of dirt amidst a small construction storage site in the north part of the area.

Reflect (TM074) Recipe 800 LP 3x Drowzee Fur 3x Flittle Down

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Dragon Claw (TM078)

In cavern on the south side of the river — can only access either with climb or from falling above. Northeast of where you find The Lurking Steel Titan.

Dragon Claw (TM078) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Axew Scales 3x Noibat Fur 3x Gible Scales

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Body Press (TM089)

Behind the grey crate just north of the small pond where Wild Tera Falinks lies.

Body Press (TM089) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Cetoddle Grese 3x Hawlucha Down 3x Pawniard Blade

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Power Gem (TM101)

Underneath scaffold structure in the storage construction area in the north part of the area.

Power Gem (TM101) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Spoink Pearl 3x Sableye Gem 3x Mareep Wool

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs X-Scissor (TM105)

Northwest of Zapapico, next to a tree behind a large, rocky plateau.

X-Scissor (TM105) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Fromantis Leaf 3x Tarountula Thread 3x Kricketot Shell

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Wil-O-Wisp (TM107)

Close to the entrance of the dirt/mining area, just slightly east off of the main path.

Wil-O-Wisp (TM107) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Salandit Gas 3x Shuppet Scrap

All East Province TMs Area Three TMs Crunch (TM108)

East Province (Area Three) - In cave south part of the area (northeast of Levincia). Wild Tera Pyroar is also there.

Crunch (TM108) Recipe 8,000 LP 5x Maschiff Fang 3x Bruxish Tooth 3x Yungoos Fur

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Avalanche (TM046)

In the northwest part of area, east of a tent of ex Team Star members.

Avalanche (TM046) Recipe 1,500 LP 3x Bergmite Ice 3x Snorunt Fur

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Leech Life (TM095)

Behind a painted tree on an island at the back of a small pond in the northern part of the Thicket.

Leech Life (TM095) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Surskit Syrup 3x Venonat Fang 3x Kricketot Shell

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Gunk Shot (TM102)

Reward for beating Poison Crew Base - Team Star.

Gunk Shot (TM102) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Grimer Toxin 3x Croagunk Poison 3x Varoom Fume

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Stealth Rock (TM116)

On the eastern cliffside in the northeast corner of the thicket

Stealth Rock (TM116) Recipe 5,000 LP 3x Rolycoly Coal 3x Rockruff Rock

All East Province TMs Tagtree Thicket TMs Misty Terrain (TM139)

Just below Stealth Rock, on a small cliff overlooking a painted tree.

Misty Terrain (TM139) Recipe 3,000 LP 3x Klefki Key 3x Igglybuff Fluff 3x Flabébé Pollen

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Giga Impact (TM152)

Off the coast of East Province Area Two, and slightly southeast of Levincia. Giga Impact is on the grassy part of an otherwise sand and stone island

Giga Impact (TM152) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Taurus Hair 5x Zangoose Claw 3x Slakoth Fur

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Hyper Beam (TM163)

On the same island as Giga Impact, but on the northern tip.

Hyper Beam (TM163) Recipe 14,000 LP 8x Dratini Scale 5x Goomy Goo 3x Taurus Hair

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Fire Pledge (TM144)

On the north tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.

Fire Pledge (TM144) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Salandit Gas 3x Numel Lava 3x Capsakid Seed

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Water Pledge (TM145)

On the east tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.

Water Pledge (TM145) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Luvdisc Scales 3x Alomomola Mucus 3x Shellder Pearl

All East Province TMs East Paldean Sea TMs Grass Pledge (TM146)

On the west tip of the small island which is mostly grass. Southeast of Levincia.

Grass Pledge (TM146) Recipe 8,000 LP 3x Applin Juice 3x Toedscool Flaps 3x Deerling Hair

