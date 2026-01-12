The Switch 2 has been the subject of much debate since its launch last year, with many speculating that the current economy might necessitate a price increase for Nintendo's new console.

In a new interview with Kyoto Shimbun, Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has remained coy on any potential product price increases, simply stating "I cannot comment on hypotheticals". Seems like a pretty understandable statement to make; Furukawa won't want to cause any panic by insinuating that prices may indeed go up.

It's worth noting that the Kyoto Shinbun article is locked behind a paid subscription model, so the kind folks at Nintendo Patents Watch have highlighted some of the key points from the interview. In addition to Furukawa's comment on price rises, he also noted that the current memory prices – which are on the rise thanks to the huge requirement needed for AI chips – will have "no immediate impact on [Nintendo's] financial performance", but he will nevertheless monitor the situation closely.

In slightly lighter news, Furukawa confirmed that Nintendo is working on both established franchises and completely new content, which probably won't come a a massive surprise. He also reaffirms Nintendo's desire to expand its work in the movie space, while noting that a potential venture into anime isn't completely ruled out.

We're not surprised to see such vague answers from Furukawa, since getting any sort of comment from Nintendo is like getting blood from a stone. Regardless, it's nice to get at least a bit of context as we head into the new year.